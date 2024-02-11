  1. Home
  2. ‘Victory or martyrdom’: Gazans vow to stay put in Rafah amidst Israel’s inhuman aggression

‘Victory or martyrdom’: Gazans vow to stay put in Rafah amidst Israel’s inhuman aggression

News Network
February 11, 2024

rafah.jpg

Palestinians in Rafah, in which more than half of the Gaza Strip's population have been forced to seek refuge from an ongoing genocidal Israeli war, vow to remain in the city, despite the imminent threat of an all-out Israeli assault.

More than one million people have fled to the southern Gaza city amid the October 7-present war that has so far killed around 28,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the Israeli military on Friday to prepare to evacuate civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation against the city. Aid organizations, however, say such a move will be nearly impossible to fulfill, given the scale of devastation elsewhere in Gaza, and the huge numbers of people trapped in the besieged area.

In a statement on Saturday, Palestinians in the city asserted that "we will not leave Rafah under any circumstances. We have decided to either die here or return to our homes victorious when the war has stopped."

"We will not leave Rafah. And we will die standing tall. Either victory... or martyrdom," they said.

"On behalf of every displaced person and on behalf of the people of Rafah, we call on all world powers to act forcefully to curb the aggression, stop the massacres, and prevent the Rafah catastrophe."

Philippa Greer, head of Legal Office at UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, posted on X, underlining the appalling humanitarian condition in the city.

"1.4 million people are amassed in deteriorating conditions, many displaced multiple times," she said, underlining that "the population has already endured intolerable pain, suffering, hunger & fear," and noting that the city suffered from "acute shortages of shelter, clean water, food & medicine."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 4,2024

Modi-Prince.jpg

More than 60,000 people have registered to attend ‘Ahlan Modi’, a community event that will be graced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi on February 13.

Organisers said on Saturday, January 4, they are doing “meticulous coordination with Abu Dhabi authorities to guarantee an event marked by grandeur and seamless execution.”

This will be the Indian Prime Minister's seventh visit to the UAE. The mega community event at Zayed Sports City Stadium will be held a day before he is set to inaugurate the region’s first traditional Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi.

Key highlights of Ahlan Modi include performances by more than 700 cultural artists who will showcase the diversity of Indian arts. It will also see participation of more than 150 Indian community groups, and thousands of blue-collar workers from across the UAE, who, according to the organisers, will “weave a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.”

“The event (also) shines a spotlight on the dynamic participation of Indian schools and student groups, designed to root the young firmly in their heritage, while actively encouraging their participation in the nation's progress,” organisers added.

“Ahlan Modi is not just an event, it is a celebration of unity in diversity, resonating across borders,” noted PNC Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Realty.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 28,2024

nitishkumar9.jpg

Nitish Kumar on Sunday took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time staging a new political drama with re-alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party hours after he tendered his resignation as the chief minister of the RJD-JD(U) government.

In a dramatic turnaround Nitish left the Mahagathbandhan and I.N.D.I.A bloc to join the NDA and stake claim to form a government in Bihar with the support of BJP.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Samrat Chaudhary, JP Nadda were present as Nitish Kumar took the oath amid chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Jai Shree Ram. 

Last time, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister was in 2022 when he severed his ties with the NDA and joined the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance and became the chief minister of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Between 2022 and 2024, Nitish Kumar took the lead in forging the alliance of the opposition parties to unitedly fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In June 2023, Nitish Kumar hosted the very first meeting of the opposition parties even before it got its name INDIA.

Nitish Kumar became the CM for the first time in 2000. At that time, he was against RJD and his campaign was based on opposing Lalu. In 2013, Nitish broke away from the NDA and came with RJD in 2015 election.

In 2017, Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the RJD and went back to the NDA. In 2022, Nitish Kumar again deserted the NDA and came back to RJD.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2024

bjpkilled.jpg

Alappuzha, Jan 30: A Kerala court on Tuesday, January 30, sentenced to death 15 persons associated with the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP’s OBC wing local leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in 2021, the special prosecutor of the case said here.

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi.

The family of the slain leader and the BJP welcomed the judgement, with the saffron party hailing Sreenivasan as a "great martyr" who got justice today.

Responding to the court verdict, BJP state president K Surendran said the deceased Sreenivasan "got justice."

"Finally truth prevails— Ranjith Sreenivasan, the great martyr got justice today...we are happy with the judgement," and welcome it wholeheartedly, he added.

According to special prosecutor Prathap G Padickal, although 14 out of the total of 15 persons convicted in the case were produced before the court on Tuesday, the judge orally stated that the sentence would also apply to the convict who was not produced today.

When the remaining convict, who is currently hospitalised due to an illness, is produced in court, the sentence against him will be pronounced, he said.

The court had convicted the 15 men on January 20.

Reacting to the verdict, the family of Sreenivasan said they were satisfied with it.

"This was an exceptionally rare case, and our loss is immense. We express our gratitude to the prosecution and investigating officers for conducting a thorough and honest investigation into the incident, ultimately resulting in the imposition of the maximum punishment," Sreenivasan's wife told reporters.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Sreenivasan, the BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed in his home on December 19, 2021, in front of his family, by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), according to the police. 

According to the prosecutor, the court found that out of the 15, accused one to eight were directly involved in the case.

It also found four men (Accused number nine to 12) guilty of murder because they, along with those directly involved in the crime, came to the spot armed with deadly weapons.

Their objective was to prevent Sreenivasan from escaping and stop anyone entering the house after hearing his screams.

The court had accepted the prosecution's argument that they were also liable for the common offense of murder under IPC Section 149 (Every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), Padickal said.

The court found three persons (Accused number 13 to 15) who hatched the conspiracy for this crime to be convicted of murder.

As a result, the court had found all the 15 accused in the case guilty of murder.

They were also found guilty under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.