  2. Yemeni army attacks Israeli military positions in response to Gaza, Lebanon aggression

Yemeni army attacks Israeli military positions in response to Gaza, Lebanon aggression

October 2, 2024

Yemeni Armed Forces have launched a series of attacks on Israeli military positions deep inside the occupied territories, in solidarity with Palestinian and Lebanese people amid the Tel Aviv regime’s ongoing offensives in the Gaza Strip and across Lebanon.

Delivering a televised statement broadcast live from the capital Sana’a on Wednesday morning, Yemen’s military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the country’s missile units had fired three domestically-developed Quds-5 cruise missiles at the strategic installations.

He added that the missiles managed to strike the designated targets precisely, despite the Zionist regime’s attempts to conceal the losses it sustained in the aftermath of the missile attack.

Saree also hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation True Promise II, against Israel, stressing that Yemeni Armed Forces are prepared to participate in any joint military operation against the Zionist enemy in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese nations, and in response to Israeli atrocities.

“The continued US and British support for the Israeli enemy will put their interests in the region in jeopardy. Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to expand their military operations against the Zionist enemy and its sponsors until the ongoing aggression against Gaza stops, the siege on the coastal territory is completely lifted, and the attacks on Lebanon come to an end,” he pointed out.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

So far, Israel has killed at least 41,638 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 96,460 others in Gaza.

September 19,2024

Mangaluru, Sep 19: Following the recent Nipah virus-related fatalities in Kerala, health authorities in Dakshina Kannada are taking proactive measures to monitor for potential cases of monkey fever. While typically found in African countries, monkey fever has raised concerns within the district, prompting increased vigilance.

To ensure early detection, travelers arriving at Mangaluru’s international airport and local ports will undergo health screenings. Additionally, a dedicated ambulance has been placed on standby for any emergent cases, and Wenlock Hospital has set aside a special ward with six reserved beds specifically for monkey fever patients.

"We currently have no confirmed cases of monkey fever in Dakshina Kannada, and there are no direct orders from the state government," said Dr. Timmaiah, the District Health Officer. "However, we are taking preventive measures, including continuous screening of incoming passengers. A special meeting is also being planned to discuss future action steps."

Dr. Timmaiah further highlighted the rise in general viral infections following the region's recent shift in weather patterns. "With the decline in rainfall, we are seeing an uptick in viral cases, particularly fevers accompanied by cough, cold, and throat pain, especially in children. Though Mangaluru has experienced mostly sunny weather, occasional rain at night has contributed to the spread of illnesses. It’s crucial for the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures."

Health officials are urging residents to seek timely medical advice and follow recommended precautions to mitigate the spread of infectious diseases.

October 1,2024

The BJP has selected Kishore Kumar Puttur as its candidate for the bypoll to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities’ Constituency. The by-election will be held on October 21.

Kishore Kumar is presently serving as the General Secretary of Dakshina Kannada BJP unit. He had served as vice president of State BJP Yuva Morcha from 2014 to 2016.

The by-election will be held to the seat vacated by Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP who has been elected as the Lok Sabha member from Udupi-Chikmagaluru Lok Sabha constituency. The vacancy was created on June 15, 2024 following Poojary’s resignation to the Council. His term in the council was till January, 2028.

In the last Council election held for the dual member constituency in December 2021, Poojary had secured 3,672 votes while the Congress candidate Manjunath Bhandary had secured 2079 votes. Poojary and Bhandary had secured required votes from the first preferential votes and had won the election.

There were several aspirants for the BJP ticket including former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK BJP president Satish Kumpala, Mangaluru divisional in-charge Uday Kumar Shetty, former minister Pramod Madhwaraj and former Udupi district BJP president Kuilady Suresh Nayak.

The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the election. KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary in a recent press meet in Mangaluru had said that an opportunity will be given to congress leaders from Udupi district to contest by-election.

The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Local Authorities’ Constituency has 6037 voters including 3551 from Dakshina Kannada comprising eight MLAs, one MP. The last date for filing nomination is October 3 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 7. The counting will be held on October 24.

