  1. Home
  2. Parties vie for Vokkaliga vote that's crucial in nearly 100 Assembly seats in Karnataka

Parties vie for Vokkaliga vote that's crucial in nearly 100 Assembly seats in Karnataka

News Network
April 9, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 9: As Vokkaligas (15 per cent of the population) are considered to be the second politically significant major community of Karnataka after Lingayats (17 per cent), the focus is on how whether there would be a shift in their voting stance in the May 10 assembly election as the ruling BJP has aggressively tried to woo them.

One can gauge the role Vokkaligas play in Karnataka politics from the fact that it has given seven Chief Ministers to Karnataka since independence and a PM.

As a retired IAS officer puts it, this is a community which has rich political awareness. “Of the 17 Chief Ministers Karnataka had, seven were from the Vokkaliga community. K Chengalaraya Reddy, Kengal Hanumanthaiah and Kadidal Manjappa, the first three chief ministers of the state, were from the Vokkaliga Community,” the officer said.

He added that H D Deve Gowda, a Vokkaliga, became the first person from Karnataka to occupy the post of Prime Minister.

The Old Mysuru region, the community's stronghold, comprises Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Tumakuru and Hassan districts. The region has 58 assembly constituencies, which is more than one-fourth of the total number of seats in the 224-member House.

JD(S) represented 24 seats, Congress 18 and BJP 15 in this region in the current assembly. This apart, the community is present in sizeable numbers in Bengaluru Urban district comprising 28 constituencies, Bengaluru Rural district (four constituencies), and Chikkaballapura (eight constituencies).

A political activist Raje Gowda claimed that Vokkaligas dominate in all the 27 out of 28 assembly constituencies of Bengaluru urban district barring Anekal. In the Bengaluru rural district and Chikkaballapura, they hold sway, he added.

“We are scattered ideologically and do not vote en masse like certain other communities. This shows we are liberal in choosing our leaders, which can be seen either as our weakness or our strength,” Raje Gowda quipped.

H D Deve Gowda-headed JD (S) counts the Vokkaligas as its main vote base in the Old Mysuru region, where it's main fight is with the Congress though of late the BJP has been able to make some inroads.

Apparently, seeking to expand its base among this community, the BJP government came up with its 'reservation engineering' making the 2B category of four per cent reservation, exclusively for 'other backward Muslims' redundant and distributed the two per cent equally among Lingayats and Vokkaligas. With this, reservation for Vokkaligas has gone up from four per cent to six per cent.

The move pleased the revered seer of Vokkaliga community, AdiChunchanagiri Math pontiff Swami Nirmalanandanatha, who praised the BJP government.

As part of its Vokkaliga "appeasement" exercise, the BJP built a 108-ft tall Nada Prabhu Kempe Gowda's statue, the founder of Bengaluru and 16th century chieftain of Vijayanagara dynasty, near the Bengaluru International Airport.

Recently, Karnataka Minister Munirathna, who is also a filmmaker, came up with a plan to make a movie 'Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda' based on a fake story. The fake story is based on a belief among a section of people that there were two Vokkaliga chieftains in erstwhile Mysuru kingdom by name Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. It was not the colonial British army but these two chieftains who killed the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, a claim supported by even some BJP Ministers.

However, Munirathna dropped the plan after Swami Nirmalanandanatha asked him not to proceed with the project saying that there was no historical basis behind the story and it would only create confusion among people.

A Vokkaliga Sangha office-bearer said requesting anonymity that had the movie been made, it would have helped the BJP to garner more votes. “The 'Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda' project might have been dumped, but it is still discussed among Vokkaligas. Further, the increase in reservation will also have a bearing on the election, it seems,” he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 27,2023

shikaripur.jpg

Shivamogga, Mar 27: The protest staged by people of Banjara Community opposing the state government's decision to recommend the Centre to implement A J Sadashiva panel commission's report on internal reservation among SCs turned violent in Shikaripur on Monday when police resorted to caning when agitators hurled stones at the residence of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Police resorted to lathi charge to disperse the agitators when the latter attempted to picket the residence of Yediyurappa and bring the situation under control. 

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar visited the town to take stock of the situation. The enraged agitators burnt posters with the images of Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. A policeman was injured during the violence.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Shikaripur town to prevent untoward incidents and restore peace.

Later, they staged a protest in front of the town panchayat office.

Banjaras urged the government to drop the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission report recommending proportional representation to sub-castes among Scheduled Castes, saying it was unscientific. 

They said the report is a ploy by vested interests to divide the Scheduled Caste communities that were living together peacefully all these years.The move of the state government would mete out injustice to Banjaras. It must withdraw the recommendation, they urged.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 30,2023

Saleem.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 30: In a gut-wrenching tragedy, a youth accidentally fell to death from the balcony of a high rise residential apartment building at Kadri area of Mangaluru city early today. 

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Shamaal son of G Abdul Saleem, proprietor of ‘Mobile Care’. 

According to police, he fell from the balcony of the 14th floor flat in the Planet SKS residential complex situated behind Karnataka Polytechnic. 

The tragedy occurred at around 5 a.m. just after Shamaal finished his suhoor, the pre-dawn meal consumed before commencement of fasting in the month of Ramadan. 

It is suspected that he lost his balance and fell off the balcony as he was still sleepy. 

Jurisdictional Kadri police have registered a case in this regard and an investigation is on.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 3,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday that India’s premier investigating agency — the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) – has emerged as a “brand for justice”, and given hope and strength to the common citizen.

Addressing the agency’s diamond jubilee celebrations, Modi said people now hold protests to demand a CBI inquiry. “India cannot move forward without professional and efficient institutions like the CBI. From bank frauds to wildlife-related offences, the CBI’s scope of work has increased manifold but its main responsibility is to make the country corruption free,” the Prime minister said.

Incidentally, the government has been criticised by the Opposition for what they claim is repeated misuse of central agencies like the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In early March, nine Opposition leaders – except the Congress — wrote to the Centre, saying the “misuse of central agencies” had “tarnished their image” and brought their “autonomy and impartiality” into question.

This letter came following the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case – a move Opposition leaders described as a “long witch-hunt”.

During his speech Monday, Modi took on the Opposition, saying that 10 years ago, there was a competition to do corruption. “Today, people talk of ‘lakh crores’ when they discuss the country’s economy. But then, the ‘lakh crore’ term was made famous to indicate the size of scams. Huge scams took place but the accused was not scared because they knew the system was with them. What was the result of this? People lost confidence. Their anger grew against corruption. People were scared to make decisions. There was a policy paralysis. India’s growth was stunted, and investors shied away. Corruption harmed India hugely.”

He said after 2014, his government’s first responsibility was to bring back the people’s confidence in the government. “We took action against black money, against illegal properties. We took action against the corrupt, and the laws that encouraged corruption,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister encouraged the CBI not to spare any corrupt person, and to focus on its work. “Political will to root out corruption is very strong today. You need not stop anywhere. I know those you are taking action against are very powerful people. They have been in the government system for years. They have created an ecosystem to cover up their black deeds and to discredit you. They will try to distract you, but you must remain focused. Not one corrupt person should escape,” Modi added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.