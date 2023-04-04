Won’t contest polls, but will campaign for BJP; CM Bommai is like my uncle: Kichcha Sudeep

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Amid speculations about him joining ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka, Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday clarified that he will only campaign for the saffron party and neither join them nor contest the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

He was speaking to the media persons with chief minister Basavraj Bommai sitting beside him.

"I support chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is like my uncle(mama)," said Sudeep.

When asked if he was joining BJP, the actor said that he was not entering politics or contesting elections.

Talking to media persons, Bommai said that Sudeep doesn't belong to any political party. "He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting BJP," says Bommai.

Meanwhile, police said an alleged threat letter was received by Kichcha Sudeep's manager Jack Manju on Wednesday, after which a case has been filed in the matter.

According to the police, Sudeep's manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor's "private video" on social media.

The actor, meanwhile said that he will let the police handle the case.

Karnataka is scheduled to undergo voting for the state assembly on May 10 and counting of votes will take place on May 13.