  1. Home
  2. 5 men allegedly gang-rape MBA student after thrashing her male friend in Mysuru

5 men allegedly gang-rape MBA student after thrashing her male friend in Mysuru

News Network
August 25, 2021

Mysuru, Aug 22: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang-raped by five youths at a secluded place on a hillock in east Mysuru late on Tuesday. The survivor is hospitalised and her condition is stable.

The incident happened on a hillock near Lalithadripura (North) layout, at the foot of Chamundi Hills. It is located around 300 metres away from eastern stretch of the outer ring road in Alanahalli police limits.

Senior police officers are tight-lipped about the incident as the incident of gang-rape has occurred two days after robbery-and-murder by an armed gang that rocked the city on Monday.

According to police, the girl, who hails from a north Indian state, was with one of her male classmates on a two-wheeler when the group intercepted them around 7pm on Tuesday. Her male friend was beaten up by the gang before she was taken to a remote place away from the road. She was sexually abused by the gang one after the other.

According to the complaint, five youths raped her in the dark after threatening her with dire consequences. The accused were in an inebriated state, police said.

Alanahalli police said a survivor visited police station soon after the incident and lodged a complaint against five unknown person for allegedly gang-raping her in the evening hours of Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against unknown accused. Senior officers inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Statements of the survivor and her male friend are being recorded. She has been sent for medical examination and cops are awaiting the report.

An officer said the survivor and her male friend were stopped by a gang of four-five youths who were consuming alcohol on the hillock. The spot, located near Lalithadripura (North) locality, was completely dark without street lights. The spot is not frequented by the public and away from public view. Teams have been formed to crack the case.

Police sources confirmed a mason has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 25,2021

Mysuru, Aug 22: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old MBA student was allegedly gang-raped by five youths at a secluded place on a hillock in east Mysuru late on Tuesday. The survivor is hospitalised and her condition is stable.

The incident happened on a hillock near Lalithadripura (North) layout, at the foot of Chamundi Hills. It is located around 300 metres away from eastern stretch of the outer ring road in Alanahalli police limits.

Senior police officers are tight-lipped about the incident as the incident of gang-rape has occurred two days after robbery-and-murder by an armed gang that rocked the city on Monday.

According to police, the girl, who hails from a north Indian state, was with one of her male classmates on a two-wheeler when the group intercepted them around 7pm on Tuesday. Her male friend was beaten up by the gang before she was taken to a remote place away from the road. She was sexually abused by the gang one after the other.

According to the complaint, five youths raped her in the dark after threatening her with dire consequences. The accused were in an inebriated state, police said.

Alanahalli police said a survivor visited police station soon after the incident and lodged a complaint against five unknown person for allegedly gang-raping her in the evening hours of Tuesday. An FIR has been registered against unknown accused. Senior officers inspected the spot on Wednesday.

Statements of the survivor and her male friend are being recorded. She has been sent for medical examination and cops are awaiting the report.

An officer said the survivor and her male friend were stopped by a gang of four-five youths who were consuming alcohol on the hillock. The spot, located near Lalithadripura (North) locality, was completely dark without street lights. The spot is not frequented by the public and away from public view. Teams have been formed to crack the case.

Police sources confirmed a mason has been detained for questioning in connection with the incident.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 14,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 14: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced that the state has decided to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where the Covid-19 test positivity rate (TPR)is less than 2%.

The Karnataka government has decided not to open schools in the districts where the positivity rate is above 2%.

CM Bommai has said that it is mandatory for all parents and school employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for entry into the school premises.

The decision came after CM Bommai held a meeting in Bengaluru today with experts about the issue of opening schools.

The Karnataka CM had announced earlier that schools in the state would reopen for physical classes from 23 August for classes 9 to 12.

Testing should also be increased in Bengaluru, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Vijayapura, Tumakuru and Chikkamagaluru, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Friday reported 1,669 fresh coronavirus infections and 22 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 29,26,401 and the death toll to 36,933. 

The day also saw 1,672 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,66,739. 

Bengaluru urban accounted for 425 new cases, as the city saw 424 discharges and 5 deaths. Active Covid-19 cases stood at 22,703. 

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.98%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.31%. 

Dakshina Kannada and Kolar reported 3 deaths each, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan and Tumakuru (2 each), followed by others. Dakshina Kannada recorded 390 new cases, Udupi 115, Hassan 113, Mysuru 106, followed by others. 

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,32,220, Mysuru 1,74,421 and Tumakuru 1,18,534. 

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,08,097, followed by Mysuru 1,70,967 and Tumakuru 1,16,690. Cumulatively a total of 4,06,02,759 samples have been tested, out of which 1,69,332 were tested on Friday alone. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 24,2021

Kabul, Aug 24: The Panjshir based anti-Taliban rebellion in Afghanistan has made gains in the northern Baghlan province as talks to form a new government continue.

Fighters of the self-styled "Resistance-2" against the Taliban in Panjshir said that they have managed to retake Salah and Banu districts in Baghlan after killing "dozens" of Taliban fighters.

Panjshir is the only one of Afghanistan's 34 provinces that is yet to fall to the militants, TRT World reported.

The Taliban have reportedly surrounded Panjshir as the insurgents and the resistance movement continue talks to negotiate a stand-off.

With the anti-Taliban movement retaking Pul-e-Hisar over the weekend, at least three districts of Baghlan province to the north of Panjshir are with the forces of Tajik leader Ahmad Massoud. Baghlan is some 120 km north of Kabul.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.