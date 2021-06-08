  1. Home
  2. Advisory committee bats for phased unlock in Karnataka after June 14

Advisory committee bats for phased unlock in Karnataka after June 14

News Network
June 9, 2021

Bengaluru, June 9: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) formed by the State government has recommended a gradual unlocking of activities across Karnataka, as the Covid-battered state gets ready to take small steps towards normalcy after June 14, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The committee — which submitted its recommendations to the government on the unlock process on Monday — suggested the chief minister allow shops, malls, hotels to open for four hours initially. But it recommended against opening up places of worship, swimming pools and others till the end of June.

Members also suggested restricting movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones and a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the entire year. Cautioning against allowing all activities at once, the committee recommended opening up activities on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

The chief minister is expected to discuss these recommendations with his Cabinet colleagues in a day or two.

According to the committee’s report, “Markets shall initially be open for four hours and gradually increased to 10 hours per day.”

The same recommendation has been made for neighbourhood shops, malls and shopping streets. The committee listed activities within a closed environment as a high-risk category and recommended only 50 per cent occupancy in places like pubs, bars and restaurants and closed market areas.

Referring to public gatherings like marriage and functions, the TAC said, “The ceremonies will have only 100 to 200 people maximum with passes till December 2021. A distance of 3.25 sq mtrs has to be maintained between two persons.”

News Network
June 6,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 6: Tigress Rani and wild dog in Pilikula Zoo, closed due to lockdown, have given birth to cubs on Saturday.

Zoo sources said that Rani gave birth to four cubs. Mother and cubs are healthy.

In 2019, Rani gave birth to five cubs. The tiger population in the Zoo stood at 13.

Dhole or wild dog gave birth to seven pups, raising total number to 33 in the Zoo.
 

News Network
May 31,2021

New Delhi, May 31: India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.

The fourth quarter growth was better than the 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

In 2020-21, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent against 4 per cent expansion in 2019-20, showing the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The NSO had projected a GDP contraction of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 in its first advance estimates of national accounts released in January this year.

The NSO, in its second revised estimates, had projected a contraction of 8 per cent for 2020-21.

China has recorded a 18.3 per cent growth in January-March 2021.

News Network
May 31,2021

Bengaluru, May 31: The Karnataka government is contemplating to unlock the lockdown in a phased manner by easing restrictions, provided Covid-19 infections in Bengaluru come down to less than 1,000 a day, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

"I have given my opinion to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa about unlocking the lockdown in a phased manner by opening one sector after another," Ashoka told reporters in Chikkaballapura.

Replying to a query on lifting the restrictions on June 7 when the current lockdown which is in effect since May 10 comes to an end, Ashoka said there is a request from some sectors to lift curbs stage by stage.

He, however, warned that the lockdown will continue if the number of infections do not come down.

"The restrictions will be eased only when the infections reduce. For example, in Delhi the cases are about 1,000 a day. In Bengaluru, the number should come below 1,000 a day and in Karnataka it should be limited to just 2,000 to 3,000. Then only the government will consider easing the lockdown," the Minister said.

According to him, the lockdown has helped to control the infections and deaths due to Covid-19.

Ashoka said the government has not yet received any report from the TAC.

Things will be clear only on June 6 when the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with ministers, officials and the TAC members.

"We will decide whatever is in the interest of people," he added.

Meanwhile, a senior official too said that there is talk about lifting curbs in a phased manner.

"There is a discussion going on at the government level to unlock the lockdown stage by stage. The coronavirus cases would be under control only if the restrictions are eased in a phased manner. Even we (officials) are also recommending the same," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters here.

His statement came just a week before the current lockdown comes to an end on June 7.

The daily Covid infections and fatalities in Karnataka had crossed 50,000 and over 600 respectively in the last week of April.

It reduced to 20,378 infections and 382 deaths on Sunday. There are 3.42 lakh active cases in the state as of Sunday.

