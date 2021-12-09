All parties including BJP, Congress distribute money during elections: MLA

  1. Home
News Network
December 10, 2021

Acknowledging distribution of money to voters during the elections, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, one of the senior MLAs in Karnataka, stated that it is not just Congress or BJP, but all political parties distribute money to voters during the elections.

Speaking to media persons, on Thursday, after paying tribute to those who died in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said, "They (BJP) have distributed money, these people (Congress) have also done the same. It is a common phenomenon during the elections".

On alliance between BJP and JD(S), he said, "We had not asked for support from any party in the legislative council polls." He also exuded confidence that Congress would emerge victorious in the elections to Chitradurga local authorities constituency that comprises Davangere, Harihar and Jagalur taluks.

News Network
November 26,2021

Bengaluru, Nov 26: The loud sound heard in several parts of Bengaluru on Friday at noon was not due to vibrations caused by an earthquake or tremor, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said. 

Mmany Bengalureans took to social media to share that they heard a loud ‘boom’ sound. “Just now heard a loud explosion sound in Bengaluru, then doors and windows vibrated. I felt this in Rajarajeshwari Nagara. #Bengaluru #Bangalore #SonicBoom? Others felt too??” a social media users asked. 

“Loud sound heard again in various parts of Bengaluru along with rattling of windows. What happened this time ? Sonic boom ? Earthquake ? Quarry blast ?” tweeted a journalist.

Reports of sound associated with mild vibrations by the local residents was received from Hemmigepura, Kengeri, Gnanabharathi, Rajarajeswari Nagar and Kaggalipura, Bengaluru today, dated 26.11.2021 between 11.50 am – 12.15 pm, a statement issued by KSNDMC Director said.

"The data was analysed from our Seismic Observatories for any seismic signatures/possible earthquake signals during the said time period. The seismographs shows no signatures of local tremor/earthquake,” the natural disaster monitor added. 

Bengalureans took to social media to report a loud sound with some speculating that it is a sonic boom. 

News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: A sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 clusters in various parts of the state especially at schools and colleges has left both the education and health department officials worried. While adopting a wait-and-watch approach, Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh on Monday said that government is ready to shut down schools if the numbers continue to increase.

Dropping a hint about the likely decision by the state government in a few days, the minister told media persons that the safety of kids is the utmost priority. “Our top priority would be well being of the kids. If the situation turns worse, we are ready to shut down schools,” the minister clarified.

However, the minister further explained that the department is already considering alternative modes of classes for kids in such emergency scenarios. “As of now there is no such fear and even parents need not panic. In fact, during examinations, we adopt stringent Covid protocols as it is known that we allow only one student per desk.” 

The minister also said that he would personally visit a few of the schools and has sought a report already. “We are even thinking of issuing a separate advisory to residential schools,” he revealed.

In the meantime, the number of infected kids has shot up to 107 at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya cluster in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagalur. Out of the 38 confirmed Covid positive cases, there are 35 students and three staffers of the school.

News Network
December 1,2021

The World Health Organization has warned blanket travel bans will not prevent the spread of Omicron, as more countries rushed to impose curbs and the first cases of the new Covid strain were detected in Latin America.

In the week since the new virus strain was reported by South Africa, dozens of countries around the world have responded with travel restrictions -- most targeting southern African nations.

But the World Health Organization warned Tuesday that "blanket" travel bans risked doing more harm than good, just as Canada expanded its restrictions.

In a travel advisory, the WHO warned the bans could ultimately dissuade countries from sharing data about the evolving virus.

But it did advise that unvaccinated people vulnerable to Covid-19, including over-60s, should avoid travel to areas with community transmission of the virus.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was understandable for countries to seek to protect their citizens "against a variant we don't yet fully understand".

But he called for the global response to be "calm, coordinated and coherent", urging nations to "take rational, proportional risk-reduction measures".

The likely futility of broad travel restrictions was underscored as Dutch authorities reported that Omicron was present in the country before South Africa officially reported its first cases on November 25.

The new variant -- whose high number of mutations the WHO believes may make it more transmissible or resistant to vaccines -- was found in two Dutch test samples from November 19 and 23, with one having no travel history.

So far, well over a dozen countries and territories have detected cases, including Australia, Britain, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, Italy and Portugal.

Latin America reported its first two cases Tuesday -- in people who travelled from South Africa to Brazil -- and a first case was confirmed in Japan, one day after it barred all foreign arrivals.

However, US President Joe Biden said the travel bans on just the southern African nations would stay in place, without referencing the other places where Omicron has been detected.

Asked how long travel restrictions that took effect Monday on South Africa and seven other southern African countries would remain, Biden said it "kind of depends".

"We're going to learn a lot more in the next couple weeks about the lethality of this virus, about how much it spreads, what we have to control it, etcetera," he told reporters.

Asked if any expansion of the travel restrictions to other countries could be made suddenly, as happened under former president Donald Trump, Biden said: "Unlike Trump I don't shock our allies."

In Asia, governments continued Wednesday to expand restrictions, including with Indonesia adding Hong Kong to its travel ban list alongside various African nations.

Hong Kong also added three more countries - Japan, Portugal and Sweden -- to its highest travel restriction category after Omicron cases were discovered in those nations.

While much is still unknown about the Omicron variant -- it could take weeks to determine whether and to what extent it is vaccine-resistant -- it has highlighted that the global fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

Omicron has emerged as much of the northern hemisphere was already bracing for a new winter wave of the pandemic -- leaving even nations with high vaccination rates struggling to contain rising infection numbers and prevent health services from being overwhelmed.

Governments, particularly in Western Europe, have already reintroduced mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing measures, curfews or lockdowns -- leaving businesses fearing another grim Christmas.

Greece went ahead Tuesday in making vaccines compulsory for over-60s, while Norway will offer booster shots to all adults before Easter, as preferable to a lockdown.

Britain has set a target of delivering third jabs to all adults within two months.

While the European summer of fleeting Covid freedoms may be over, in the southern hemisphere, the Pacific island of Fiji ended 615 days of international isolation on Wednesday and reopened to tourists.

Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcomed waving holidaymakers from Sydney, the first of an expected flood of desperately needed tourists in the coming weeks.

Fiji Airways chief executive Andre Viljoen said it was a "momentous" occasion, where tourism accounts for about 40 percent of the economy.

"The international border reopening will reignite Fiji's economy," he told reporters.

