  2. Boyfriend kills Hassan college girl after coming to know about her past relationship

Boyfriend kills Hassan college girl after coming to know about her past relationship

News Network
November 17, 2023

tejas.jpg

Hassan, Nov 17: A 23-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly killing his girlfriend by slitting her throat with a knife following a quarrel, police said.

Tejas was in a relationship with the woman for over six months. She was a final year computer science engineering student. The accused also graduated from the same college and was her senior, they said.

Both engaged in frequent fights and arguments. Recently, he got to know about her previous relationship which led to a quarrel between them. He accused her of hiding this from him which led to arguments, a senior police officer said.

The woman was fed up with his 'constant interference' and told him that she wants to end her relationship with him. She felt upset about him checking on her background and past relationship and getting into a fight with her over the same. This troubled her and she wanted to end things with him, he said.

However, on Thursday, on the pretext of discussing their issues, he called her to the main town from where he took her about 13 km away from the city towards Kunti Betta hills on his motorcycle. After arriving there, the two again got into a quarrel following which he took out a knife and slit her throat, the officer said.

Soon after the incident, the man fled the spot on his two-wheeler leaving the injured woman. Few people in the locality took her to a nearby hospital where she succumbed, he said.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the accused Tejas was arrested in connection with the incident, police said. 

News Network
November 16,2023

gaza.jpg

At least 50 people have been killed and dozens of others injured as the Israeli regime's warplanes targeted a mosque in Sabra neighbourhood in the center of the Gaza Strip amid the regime's genocidal war.

The attack was carried out during prayers, when the mosque was full of worshipers, reports said on Wednesday evening.

Another Israeli strike on telecommunications towers in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip killed at least one child.

Israel has encouraged Palestinians to move from northern Gaza to the south for their safety, but Palestinians say Israel bombs everywhere and nowhere is safe now.

So far, at least 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, have been killed, and around 32,000 others wounded since October 7, when the regime started bringing the blockaded coastal territory.

Also on Wednesday, head of the Orthopedic Department at al-Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, which was raided by the Israeli forces on Wednesday, said Israeli bulldozers and tanks invaded the facility, and demolished parts of the premises.

Earlier, Ahmed al-Makhalati, head of the Burns Unit at al-Shifa, also announced that bulldozers had made their way into the hospital through its southern entrance, saying they had started excavating parts of the facility and destroying vehicles.

According to the Gaza-based Palestinian Administration's Information Office, the occupation forces opened fire at anyone, who could try to leave the hospital, saying the facility had turned into a "real graveyard."

Speaking to Qatar's Al Jazeera television network, Khaled Abu Samra, one of the hospital's doctors, said the facility's water reservoir had been depleted. The physician also refuted claims that the Israeli army had provided medical aid to the facility.

"Moving between the buildings of al-Shifa Complex is very dangerous and may lead to loss of life of whoever tries to do so," he said.

The Israeli regime has alleged that the hospital houses a "command center" belonging to Hamas, a charge strongly denied by the Palestinian resistance group.

 Hamas has called on the United Nations to form an investigative team in order to debunk Tel Aviv's allegations concerning the hospital.

coastaldigest.com news network
November 13,2023

shetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 13: A 20-year-old girl, who was perusing MBBS at a private medical college in the coastal city of Mangaluru reportedly ended her life by jumping off her hostel building.

According to sources, the girl, identified as Prakruthi Shetty, jumped from the 6th floor of the AJ ladies hostel building at around 3am today (November 13). 

So far the exact reason for this extreme step is not known as cops are probing the matter. 

However, the student has reportedly left a suicide note which hints personal issues as reason for this move. Police reached on spot and the investigation is going on. 

Reports claim that she was taken to a hospital but hospital declared him 'brought dead'.

A case has been registered under UDR no 36/23 at the jurisdictional police station.

News Network
November 6,2023

gaza.jpg

Israel has targeted a children’s hospital in Gaza as the regime’s brutal aggression on the besieged strip has entered its 31st day.

Palestinian sources said the Israeli army hit Al-Rantisi Children's Hospital in the early hours of Monday, leaving an unspecified number of people killed and injured.

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have repeatedly targeted hospitals, residential buildings, mosques, and churches. Under the Geneva Convention, attacks on hospitals are strictly prohibited.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas urged the United Nations secretary-general to form an international committee to visit hospitals in the besieged strip to counter Israel’s “false” claims that they are used as launch pads for anti-Israel operations.

Hamas noted that the claims are aimed to “justify” Israel’s attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

According to the statement, the Israeli army targeted more than 100 hospitals and medical centers since the start of the aggression which left 16 hospitals out of service.

On October 17, hundreds of civilians were killed and injured by Israeli airstrikes on al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City. The attack has been condemned as an act of genocide by many governments around the world.

Several hospitals in Gaza City have become refuges for Palestinians hoping to be spared Israeli bombardments, which began early in October.َ

Also on Monday, fifteen Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential building in Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in the southern province of Rafah.

The Israeli strikes also hit a home in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, leaving three people killed and several others injured.

Fierce strikes were also reported in other areas across the coastal sliver, including Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Other reports said that Israeli airstrikes also killed three people in Khan Yunis City, while three other deaths were recorded in the northern city of Beit Hanoun.

Israeli army conducted 450 strikes overnight, according to the regime’s military.

Medical sources said 45 Palestinians were killed in overnight strikes on Deir al-Balah and al-Zawaida Town.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s decades-long campaign of violence against Palestinians.

Tel Aviv has also blocked water, food, and electricity to Gaza, plunging the coastal strip into a humanitarian crisis.

The regime has further ordered 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to evacuate and move south of the coastal sliver.

However, it has continued to rain down bombs on the south.

According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 9,770 Palestinians have been killed in the strikes, 70 percent of whom are women and children.

