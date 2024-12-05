College student addicted to online gambling ends life after failing to repay loan

A student, who was addicted to online gambling, has ended his life after he failed to repay the loan on Thursday. The deceased is identified as B.Sc final year nursing student Somnath Chidri (22) who was studying at Gulbarga Institute of Medical College. He is a resident of Donagapur village in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district.

He had reportedly lost more than Rs 80 lakh in online gaming and borrowed money for the interest ranging from 4 per cent to 10 per cent.

Frustrated by lenders' harassment, he hanged himself from a tree near the Veerashaiva Hostel in the city. Somnath had also called his father and demanded Rs Rs 30 thousand. But, ended his life though his father agreed to send money.

Kalaburagi City Police Commissioner Sharanappa S D said that the parents of the deceased had agreed to send the money demanded by him. But, he ended his life before money was reached to him. His parents have lodged a complaint that he has lost Rs 70-80 thousand in online gaming, he added.

