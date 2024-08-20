College students abducted and brutalized after football match dispute in Mangaluru

Mangaluru, A: What began as a simple football match at Nehru Maidan recently descended into a nightmare that no one could have foreseen. A minor clash on the field spiralled into a harrowing ordeal, where innocence was cruelly stripped away, leaving scars far deeper than any physical wounds.

In the heart of the city, a group of students from a renowned private college found themselves caught in a terrifying chain of events. The perpetrators—Diyaan, Tasleem, and Salman—turned a petty dispute into a haunting memory that would forever alter the lives of their young victims. Under the cover of darkness, the assailants kidnapped and cornered the boys near Jappu Mahakali Padpu, unleashing a torrent of violence that defies comprehension.

Forced to strip, the boys’ dignity was torn from them. Cigarettes became instruments of torture, searing their skin with burns, each mark a cruel reminder of their tormentors' inhumanity. As if this weren't enough, they were forced to beg for forgiveness—an act meant to degrade and break their spirits entirely. This harrowing scene, captured on video, has since been shared across social media, a tragic testament to the depths of cruelty that can emerge from something as simple as a game.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital, their physical wounds tended to, but the psychological scars are likely to linger far longer. As the video of their suffering spread, it sparked outrage and sorrow across the community, prompting swift action from the authorities. Two suspects have been apprehended, but the search continues for others who played a role in this heinous act.

In a city known for its vibrant community spirit, this tragic incident casts a long, dark shadow, a reminder of how quickly things can descend into chaos and cruelty when the bonds of humanity are forgotten.