  2. College students abducted and brutalized after football match dispute in Mangaluru

News Network
August 20, 2024

Mangaluru, A: What began as a simple football match at Nehru Maidan recently descended into a nightmare that no one could have foreseen. A minor clash on the field spiralled into a harrowing ordeal, where innocence was cruelly stripped away, leaving scars far deeper than any physical wounds.

In the heart of the city, a group of students from a renowned private college found themselves caught in a terrifying chain of events. The perpetrators—Diyaan, Tasleem, and Salman—turned a petty dispute into a haunting memory that would forever alter the lives of their young victims. Under the cover of darkness, the assailants kidnapped and cornered the boys near Jappu Mahakali Padpu, unleashing a torrent of violence that defies comprehension.

Forced to strip, the boys’ dignity was torn from them. Cigarettes became instruments of torture, searing their skin with burns, each mark a cruel reminder of their tormentors' inhumanity. As if this weren't enough, they were forced to beg for forgiveness—an act meant to degrade and break their spirits entirely. This harrowing scene, captured on video, has since been shared across social media, a tragic testament to the depths of cruelty that can emerge from something as simple as a game.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital, their physical wounds tended to, but the psychological scars are likely to linger far longer. As the video of their suffering spread, it sparked outrage and sorrow across the community, prompting swift action from the authorities. Two suspects have been apprehended, but the search continues for others who played a role in this heinous act.

In a city known for its vibrant community spirit, this tragic incident casts a long, dark shadow, a reminder of how quickly things can descend into chaos and cruelty when the bonds of humanity are forgotten.

Media Release
August 16,2024

The Shepherds' International Academy celebrated the 78th Independence Day with grandeur on August 15, 2024. The event, which also included the school’s annual investiture ceremony, was attended by distinguished guests Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, an ex-principal and active member of Scouts and Bulbul, and Ms. Leanne Rodrigues, a B.Arch graduate and part of NMS.

The day began with the hoisting of the national flag by Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, alongside Chairman Ar. Mohammad Nisaar and trustees Mr. Sajid AK and Mr. S.M. Farook. The national anthem followed, setting a patriotic tone for the event.

The cultural program commenced with Ms. Sheza from Grade 5 as the Master of Ceremonies. A prayer service led by Grade 4 students was followed by an inspiring address from Mr. Mohammad Iqbal, who spoke on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and the importance of safeguarding the nation's hard-won independence. Ms. Leanne Rodrigues then emphasized the nation’s ongoing progress since independence and the importance of civic responsibility.

Students showcased their talents through various cultural performances. Master Moidin Zayd of Grade 3 spoke about the importance of Independence Day, followed by a monologue by Grade 4 students depicting India's freedom fighters. A skit by Grade 5 students brought the Quit India Movement to life, moving the audience. A patriotic group song by Grade 6 students added to the festive spirit.

Following the Independence Day celebrations, the investiture ceremony took place. Newly elected members of the student council were inducted, with badges and sashes presented by Principal Ms. Lubna Banu, Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed, and the chief guests. Head Boy Master Maaz Naushad and Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim, along with other council members, took an oath to uphold the school's values and serve their peers with dedication.

Chairman Ar. Nisaar Ahmed congratulated the new council members and urged them to lead with integrity and commitment. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl Ms. Amal Fathima Salim.

The day's celebrations not only honored India's independence but also inspired a sense of leadership and responsibility among the students.

News Network
August 8,2024

New Delhi: A bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The bill also aims to clearly define "'Waqf' as Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property".

One of its objectives is streamlining the manner of registration of Waqfs through a central portal and database. A detailed procedure is established for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as a Waqf property.

The Wakf Act, 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf' (assets donated and notified as Waqf) by a 'wakif' (the person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable).

The Act was last amended in 2013.

News Network
August 12,2024

New Delhi: Stepping up the attack over the Adani issue, the Congress on Monday pounded on the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi), alleging that the market regulator is seeking to project an “image of hyperactivity” following the new Hindenburg report on its chief Madhuri Buch, but reminded that what matters is actions not activities.

Rejecting the Sebi statement defending its action on Adani Group and giving a clean chit to its chief, the party demanded that the Supreme Court must transfer the investigation to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team “given the likelihood of Sebi’s compromise”.

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh also reiterated the party’s demand for Buch’s resignation and a probe by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). “At a minimum, the Sebi Chairperson must resign to restore Sebi’s integrity,” he said.

He said the Sebi response on the ongoing probe into Adani Group has “sought to project an image of hyperactivity” by referring to issuance of 100 summons, 1,100 letters and emails and examining documents running into 12,000 pages. “This must have been very exhausting, but it diverts attention from the core issues involved. Actions matter, not activities,” he said.

In a statement, he said the “illusion” that the Sebi Chairperson and her husband had separated their finances has been “shattered by the revelation” that after joining Sebi, she had transactions in the fund from her personal email account on February 25, 2018.

It is “shocking to discover” that the Sebi Chairperson and her husband invested in the same Bermuda and Mauritius-based offshore funds where Vinod Adani and his close associates, Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli, also invested, he said, adding that both these funds were currently under Sebi investigation.

“Did the Sebi Chairperson recuse herself from the Adani investigations? Do these conflicts of interest explain the prolonged investigation, a delay that has benefited both Adani and the Prime Minister while damaging Sebi’s reputation? How can a match proceed if the umpire herself is compromised?” Ramesh said.

On SC’s March 2023 order to investigate the allegations of stock manipulation by Adani Group, he said the Sebi investigation remains incomplete . The fact is that Sebi’s seeming inability to close two of its 24 investigations against Adani Group has delayed the publication of its findings for over a year, he said.

This “delay conveniently” allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to navigate an entire general election without addressing his role in facilitating his “close friend’s illicit activities”, he alleged.

