  1. Home
  2. Cong leaders step up protest against price rise; arrive at Vidhana soudha in Tonga

Cong leaders step up protest against price rise; arrive at Vidhana soudha in Tonga

News Network
September 24, 2021

congprost.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 24: Stepping up their protest against the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party’s state president D K Shivakumar, arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in a tonga on Friday .

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP-led Union government of “failing” to tackle the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. “We will continue our protest against the state and Centre on the issue, both inside and outside the assembly,” he said.

The protest is part of the Congress’s ongoing campaign to pressure the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, and other essential commodities that have added to the burden of the state’s population who are severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“People are frustrated with the steep increase in petrol and other essential commodity prices, and waiting for this government to end the term. People fear about cases being slapped on them if they voice their frustration against the government. People will teach BJP a good lesson in the upcoming elections and will send their leaders back to home,” the former chief minister said

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Congress, said that the increase of prices of energy and other essential commodities was the doing of the BJP which was “pickpocketing” the state’s population. This government is thick sink and unable to bring down the prices and not controlling the pandemic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Agencies
September 17,2021

modigir.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is having a difficult year. The economy is struggling after a brutal second wave of Covid-19, his popularity has dipped and a crucial state election looms. Now his ruling party has planned a mega birthday bash for him in “service of the nation.”

Starting Friday, when the prime minister turns 71, some 5 crore postcards will be mailed to him from citizens saying “thank you” for his concern for India’s poor, Om Prakash Dhurve, a secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said. There will be film screenings and exhibitions on his life, blood donation camps, cleanliness and vaccination drives, as part of the celebration billed as the “Service and Dedication Campaign” by the party’s youth wing. 

Environmental campaigns will clean 71 spots in various states. Local units of the BJP will organise prayer ceremonies and fairs in their areas with stalls set up to encourage people to download the NaMoApp, “which will help them communicate with the Hon’ble Prime Minister directly,” the party’s youth wing said.

“BJP is observing this as service and dedication campaign,” said Dhurve. “We want Modi to be become glorious and continuously serve the nation.” While Modi’s birthday is celebrated by the party every year, the scale of the extravaganza this time is a first. A spokesman of the prime minister office refused to comment.

The grand events come as Modi’s popularity has dipped to 24 per cent from 66 per cent a year ago, the lowest point since he came to power seven years ago, according to a Mood of the Nation survey published by the India Today media group in August. A sweeping second wave of coronavirus infections in April and May overwhelmed burial grounds and crematoriums and shuttered the economy.

His party lost a key state election in May and is looking to retain power in the politically significant state of Uttar Pradesh, which goes to the polls early next year. His home state of Gujarat will also have elections in late 2022.

“This is chiefly a strategy to mollify people’s anger on mismanagement of the Covid pandemic and winning assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh -- and restore Modi as a charismatic, dynamic leader,” said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a political analyst who has written a Modi biography. “The whole campaign is a blatant copy of the individualized-authoritarian model and also a great PR exercise.”

The celebrations are in stark contrast to the everyday reality of millions of Indians left jobless by the pandemic. 

More than a year after the first Covid-19 lockdown, the unemployment rate is still above pre-pandemic levels, with the manufacturing sector seen to have shed about 10 million jobs permanently and most new opportunities in services turning out to be low-paying gigs. That’s hardly a reason for cheer in an economy where private consumption makes up some 60% of gross domestic product.

Many economists see this as a recipe for a bumpy recovery. Although the latest quarterly headline growth numbers look good, GDP when adjusted for base effect, is much weaker than it was before the pandemic.

Congress panned the birthday events, with plans to mark September 17 as #NationalUnemploymentDay, the president of the party’s youth wing Srinivas B V said on Twitter. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 24,2021

Udupi, Sept 24: Three lecturers from three different institutions have ended their lives in last ten days in Karkala town of Udupi district. 

32-year-old Ravalanath Sharma, who was working as a lecturer in a private college in Karkala had hanged himself to death in his parental house on September 12. He was reported suffering from depression. 

41-year-old Mamata, who was working as a lecturer at SVT Pre-University College, ended her life on September 22 in her residence at Peruvaje. 

In a separate incident, a 75-year-old retired teacher killed himself inside by hanging himself inside the compound of his house on September 23. He was earlier working as a lecturer at Bhuvanendra College in Karkala. 

Karkala town police are investigating all these three cases.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 24,2021

congprost.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 24: Stepping up their protest against the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and the party’s state president D K Shivakumar, arrived at the Vidhana Soudha in a tonga on Friday .

Siddaramaiah accused the BJP-led Union government of “failing” to tackle the rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. “We will continue our protest against the state and Centre on the issue, both inside and outside the assembly,” he said.

The protest is part of the Congress’s ongoing campaign to pressure the Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government to reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel, and other essential commodities that have added to the burden of the state’s population who are severely impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

“People are frustrated with the steep increase in petrol and other essential commodity prices, and waiting for this government to end the term. People fear about cases being slapped on them if they voice their frustration against the government. People will teach BJP a good lesson in the upcoming elections and will send their leaders back to home,” the former chief minister said

DK Shivakumar, the president of the Karnataka Congress, said that the increase of prices of energy and other essential commodities was the doing of the BJP which was “pickpocketing” the state’s population. This government is thick sink and unable to bring down the prices and not controlling the pandemic.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.