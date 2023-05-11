  1. Home
  Congress will win 130 to 150 seats; thick fight with JDS old Mysuru region: Siddaramaiah

Congress will win 130 to 150 seats; thick fight with JDS old Mysuru region: Siddaramaiah

News Network
May 11, 2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah exuded confidence that Congress will come to power in Karnataka with a clear majority, and said that most exit polls are suggesting the same. 

"My understanding of people's pulse has been true. We will get the same results which I have expected. Congress will win 130 to 150 seats," Siddaramaiah said. 

A day after polling, he was speaking to mediapersons near his home at Sharadadevinagar in Mysuru, before he left for Bengaluru on Thursday.  

Siddaramaiah said, "Our seats will increase in the coastal area."

Assessing the situation in the old Mysuru region, he said, "There is a thick fight between Congress and JD(S) in some parts of the old Mysuru region. There is  no direct competition with BJP anywhere in the region." he said. 

About his constituency Varuna, Siddaramaiah said, "I will easily win in Varuna. Why would people vote for Somanna? What was his contribution to Varuna? He played caste politics and money politics there. JD(S) people have voted for BJP in Varuna. Yet, I will easily win in Varuna," he said.  

Expressing his displeasure over negative propaganda, he said, "Bhajarangal matter was not an issue at all, as we had clearly stated in our manifesto that we would only ban such organisations which would spoil the peace and harmony of the society. But BJP people created negative publicity about it. Also where did I tell all Lingayat leaders were corrupt? I had only stated that CM Basavaraj Bommai was corrupt. BJP people twisted that too and created negative publicity about it," he said. 

When asked if there was a necessity to safeguard MLAs, he questioned, "When people are giving clear majority, where is the question of safeguarding MLAs?" 

News Network
April 27,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 27: Over 5. 3 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise in 58,545 booths to elect 224 members to Karnataka’s legislative assembly on May 10, the Election Commission revealed.

Manoj Kumar Meena, chief electoral officer (CEOKarnataka), said some 9. 1 lakh voters were added to electoral rolls since November 2022. With these additions, Karnataka now has 5,30,85,566 voters. At six lakh, Bengaluru Urban district, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) areas, added the highest number of voters.

Meena said, “The last date for inclusion of names in voter lists was April 20 and all eligible applications received by that date were added to the electoral roll. Currently, Karnataka has over 5. 3 crore voters who can cast their vote on May 10. ”

Of the total electorate population, nearly 2. 7 crore voters are men and over 2. 6 crore women. There are about 5k transgender voters in various parts of the state. Of the total electorate, 11. 7 lakh are youngsters (age group 18 -19 years) including 6. 4 lakh boys and 5. 3 girls.

The electoral populationalso has 5. 7 lakh speciallyabled voters and 12. 2 lakh voters above the age of 80 years. The NRI voters’ number has also gone up to 3,048 in Karnataka, Meena said.

With the addition of a considerable number of new voters, the ECI has also increased the number of polling stations across Karnataka — from 58,282 to 58,545. Incidentally, the state has 47,488 service voters (Armed forces, paramilitary).

“Belagavi Rural has the highest number of service voters at more than 20,000, while Bagalkot has more than 3,000. Jayanagar constituency in Bengaluru has the least number of service voters with just eight personnel,” Meena said.

Meena revealed the state has already achieved 100% photo electoral rolls.

“Identification of voters at the polling booth will be mandatory and all electors have been provided with electoral photo identity cards (EPIC),” he said. “The state has also achieved 100% success in EPIC distribution. We still need to distribute about 3. 5 lakh EPIC cards which will be done. The EC has already printed voter slips and guides which will be door delivered in a few days through our BLOs.”

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Lotus’, saying the BJP would get 120 to 125 seats in the Assembly election and return to power.

The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs” when it failed to get a majority on its own.

Stating that the party would prove the exit polls wrong, most of which have given the Congress an edge over the BJP, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the “primary reports” obtained post elections on Wednesday suggested that her party was getting an absolute majority.

Asked whether the BJP would need to resort to ‘Operation Lotus’, she said, “Absolutely not. Have faith. No situation will arise for any sort of ‘Operation Lotus’. This time the people of the state will vote for the development of the state and will give a majority government.” The state election management committee convener said there would not be any “chaotic situation” (hung verdict).

“According to the primary reports obtained from our booth-level workers, we are winning 120 to 125 seats,” Karandlaje said.

The minister claimed that the party had done extremely well in some of the seats “beyond imagination”.

On why the party which had claimed it would win 150 seats reduced its estimate to 120, she said the latest tally was based on the primary report obtained from the ground by the booth-level workers. 

News Network
May 11,2023

New Delhi, May 11: The Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, effectively opened the doors for the disqualification of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for defection from the Shiv Sena party while holding that the then Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s call for trust vote, which led to the resignation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was illegal.

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, however, said it cannot quash the resignation of Thackeray, and thus, would not be able to reinstate him as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, now.

“Thackeray did not face the floor test. Instead, he had resigned. If Thackeray had refrained from resignation, he could have been reinstated. Since the trust vote was not held due to his resignation, this option does not arise. We cannot quash a resignation,” the court held.

On June 29 last year, Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government fell hours after the apex court refused to stay a floor test called for by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on June 30. Following this, the Governor Koshyari had invited Shinde to form the new government.

The judgment, authored by the Chief Justice Chandrachud, held that the Election Commission of India’s decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena, giving it the party symbol of ‘bow and arrow’, did not have a “retrospective” effect and amounted to an interference with the party’s 2018 Constitution and results of the intra-party polls, following which Thackeray was made a leader.

The court said Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar should not have kept the disqualification petitions against Shinde and other MLAs of his camp pending until the Election Commission gave its decision in its favour. The then Deputy Speaker Narhari Zariwal had issued disqualification notices against 39 MLAs, including Shinde, for defection on June 25, 2022.

The court said Shinde did not have the defence of ‘split’ available to him. A “split” from the original political party without a subsequent merger with another party or formation of a new faction is no longer a defence against charges of defection. The Constitution (Ninety-first Amendment) Act, 2003 had deleted the provision of “split” in Paragraph 3 of the Tenth Schedule. The judgment backs the contention raised by the Thackeray faction that the Shinde camp’s refusal to comply with the party whip amounted to a “split” from the original Shiv Sena party. As a result, they had ceased to be party members and were liable to be disqualified as legislators for defection.

Though the Shinde government would continue for the time being, the Supreme Court judgment would gravely impact the Chief Minister’s sole defence that he had only “split” and not defected from the Shiv Sena party. The Constitution Bench also found the appointment of Bharat Gogawale as the new chief whip of Shiv Sena.

The judgment made scathing remarks against Governor Koshiyari, saying he roamed out of the constitutional bounds of his office into the political arena by calling for a trust vote without any “objective material” to support his “inference” that the MVA government had lost the majority and confidence in the House.

Chief Justice Chandrachud said there was nothing in the communications sent by the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs to him that they were withdrawing support to the Thackeray government. In fact, many of them were Ministers in that regime.

“Floor test cannot be used as a means to settle differences within a political party… The Governor erred in concluding that Thackeray had lost support,” Chief Justice Chandrachud lashed out at the Governor.

The court said if the MLAs were unhappy about the “corruption” in the government, either they or then Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis could have sought a no-confidence motion in the House, which they had not, instead of writing to the Governor. “There is a marked difference between individuals withdrawing from a government and a party withdrawing from the government,” Chief Justice Chandrachud noted.

The court further referred to a larger Bench of seven judges the question whether a Speaker under a cloud can proceed with hearing and deciding disqualification petitions against MLAs. A Constitution Bench judgment in 2016 in the Nabam Rebia case had held that a Speaker who is himself facing notice of disqualification should stop from hearing petitions under the Tenth Schedule. Shinde had countered Zariwal’s disqualification notice by filing a notice of disqualification against the Deputy Speaker. Thackeray had contended that the 2016 judgment opened a constitutional hiatus by which the Speaker cannot use his powers to disqualify MLAs, thus rendering the Tenth Schedule redundant. 

