Dakshina Kannada: Class 10 student tragically takes his own life

News Network
August 9, 2024

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy from Benjanapadavu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has died by suicide. 

The young student, Bhavish Acharya, was a Class 10 student who tragically ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of his home.

Bhavish, the son of Udaya Acharya, lived with his family in Benjanapadavu Karavali Site and was studying at a private school in Badakabailu. 

According to sources close to the family, Bhavish had frequently expressed difficulties with his studies, sharing his concerns with his parents. However, the exact circumstances that led to this devastating act remain unknown.

On the evening of August 7, Bhavish returned home and remained indoors. Around 7:30 p.m., he went to the bathroom and didn’t return for an unusually long time. 

Worried, his family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, they broke the door open and were confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bhavish hanging. He was rushed to Thumbay hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bantwal twon police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the factors leading to this tragic event.

News Network
July 31,2024

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime of a "harsh response" for the assassination of Hamas's Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh, saying it is the Islamic Republic's duty to avenge the blood of the Palestinian resistance leader.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday, hours after Haniyeh, who had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s new president, was killed in a dawn attack in the capital.

“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our dear guest in our homeland and left us bereaved, but it also set the ground for a harsh punishment for itself,” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei commended Haniyeh’s years-long sacrifices in his fight against the Israeli occupation and said he was ready for martyrdom and sacrificed his children and households on this path. 

“He was not afraid of embracing martyrdom in the way of God and saving God's servants, but we consider it our duty to avenge his blood in this bitter and horrific incident that came to pass in the Islamic Republic's territory," the Leader asserted.

News Network
August 8,2024

New Delhi: A bill to amend the law governing Waqf boards has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, set for introduction in the Lok Sabha, also aims at renaming the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The bill was circulated among Lok Sabha members on Tuesday night ahead of its introduction.

According to its statement of objects and reasons, the bill seeks to omit Section 40 of the current law relating to the powers of the board to decide if a property is Waqf property.

It provides for a broad-based composition of the Central Waqf Council and the State Waqf Boards and ensures the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The bill also proposes the establishment of a separate Board of Auqaf for the Boharas and Aghakhanis. The draft law provides for the representation of Shias, Sunnis, Bohras, Agakhanis and other backward classes among Muslim communities.

The bill also aims to clearly define "'Waqf' as Waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property".

One of its objectives is streamlining the manner of registration of Waqfs through a central portal and database. A detailed procedure is established for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as a Waqf property.

The Wakf Act, 1995, was brought to regulate 'Auqaf' (assets donated and notified as Waqf) by a 'wakif' (the person who dedicates a property for any purpose recognised by Muslim law as religious or charitable).

The Act was last amended in 2013.

News Network
August 9,2024

