Dakshina Kannada: Class 10 student tragically takes his own life

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 15-year-old boy from Benjanapadavu village in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada, has died by suicide.

The young student, Bhavish Acharya, was a Class 10 student who tragically ended his life by hanging himself in the bathroom of his home.

Bhavish, the son of Udaya Acharya, lived with his family in Benjanapadavu Karavali Site and was studying at a private school in Badakabailu.

According to sources close to the family, Bhavish had frequently expressed difficulties with his studies, sharing his concerns with his parents. However, the exact circumstances that led to this devastating act remain unknown.

On the evening of August 7, Bhavish returned home and remained indoors. Around 7:30 p.m., he went to the bathroom and didn’t return for an unusually long time.

Worried, his family knocked on the door, but there was no response. Fearing the worst, they broke the door open and were confronted with the heartbreaking sight of Bhavish hanging. He was rushed to Thumbay hospital, but tragically, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Bantwal twon police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation to understand the factors leading to this tragic event.