  2. Dakshina Kannada, Udupi record 920 covid cases in 24 hours

News Network
April 24, 2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, Apr 24: On the first day of weekend lockdown (April 24), coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi together reported a total of 920 covid cases. 

Dakshina Kannada, which was recording over 400 cases for past few days, today reported a whopping 517 cases. With this the district’s tally rose to 40,720. Out of these, 3,577 cases are currently active.

A total of 7,12,153 samples have been tested. Out of which 6,71,433 are negative.
 
As many as 128 people were discharged on Saturday, A total of 747 deaths have occurred so far with two deaths on Saturday.
 
Around Rs 50,49,530 in fines have been collected so far.
 
Udupi

Udupi too saw a steep rise with 403 fresh covid cases in past 24 hours. The tally in the district has risen to 28,422. Out of these, 1,491 cases are currently active.
 
Over 4,84,891 samples have been tested so far. 
 
As many as 177 patients were discharged on Saturday. A total of 194 deaths have occurred so far. 

News Network
April 20,2021

RGG.jpg

New Delhi, Apr 20: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19, he informed on Tuesday.

Gandhi said that he is experiencing mild symptoms and has requested everybody who came in contact with him to follow all safety protocols.

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I’ve just tested positive for Covid. All those who’ve been in contact with me recently, please follow all safety protocols and stay safe," the Congress leader wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi had recently suspended all his public rallies in poll-bound West Bengal due to the spiralling Covid-19 situation in the country. He had also advised political leaders against holding large public rallies.

"In view of the Covid situation, I am suspending all my public rallies in West Bengal. I would advise all political leaders to think deeply about the consequences of holding large public rallies under the current circumstances," tweeted Gandhi.

He has now joined the list of the country's leaders who have contracted the virus.

Over the last few days, amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic being witnessed in the country, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union sports minister Kiren Rejiju, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, and Uttar Pradesh - Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier today, Congress leader Anand Sharma also tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to a private hospital in Gurgaon.

The Covid-19 situation in the country is continuing to deteriorate with 2,59,170 new cases and 1,761 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

This has taken the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,53,21,089.

There are currently 20,31,977 active cases in the country as of Tuesday.

As many as 1,54,761 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,31,08,582 in India.

The death toll has reached 1,80,530 with additional 1,761 fatalities.

As many as 26,94,14,035 samples had been tested across the country up till April 19 including 15,19,486 samples tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccinations administered in the country stands at 12,71,29,113.

News Network
April 24,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 24: The government of Karnataka wants to impose a total lockdown in the state to control the spread of covid-19, but the people are against it, according to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. 

“Experts are of the opinion that continuing the weekend lockdown throughout the week is the best. Even government wants to do the same. But, people don’t want it. People want everything to be let loose and that those who’re dying should continue dying,” he said. 

“All people should be responsible. The government alone cannot do everything. People should step out only if necessary. At least, they should wear masks,” Kumar said. 

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet on April 26 and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is reportedly going to solicit opinions from his ministers on imposing week-long lockdown-like restrictions. 

The Cabinet is also expected to decide on providing free vaccines to citizens. 

On April 20, the BS Yediyurappa administration stopped short of announcing a full-fledged lockdown, preferring instead night curfews and a weekend lockdown till May 4. These guidelines were issued soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised states to consider a lockdown as a last resort.

According to Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, the state government wanted to impose a lockdown. “But this was changed after the PM’s address,” he claimed. 

On Friday, Karnataka recorded its highest single-day spike by logging 26,962 new cases in 24 hours. The number of active cases breached the two-lakh mark. Bengaluru Urban alone registered 16,662 new cases.

News Network
April 14,2021

New Delhi, Apr 14: The government of India today decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

