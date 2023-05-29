  1. Home
  Free bus travel for women: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy calls high-level meeting

Free bus travel for women: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy calls high-level meeting

May 29, 2023
May 29, 2023

Bengaluru, May 29: Karnataka's Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy will hold a high-level meeting on Monday to take a call on the implementation of free bus travel for women, one the five major poll promises of the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy stated that the government will have to pay money for the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in this regard to recover the losses.

"I am holding a high level meeting on Monday and all decisions in this regard will be taken," he said.

"We will ensure the opposition does not raise the matter anymore. The cabinet decision is final. As for the Gruha Laxmi scheme where women heads would be given Rs 2,000 per month, some have accounts and many don't. The accounts have to be opened for them," the Minister maintained.

"The opposition is feeling the heat and they are jealous about popular schemes being implemented and creating confusion. BJP is a party of a bundle of lies. In 2018, they had given 600 assurances and they couldn't fulfil them. They (opposition) need not take any risks, we will implement all guarantee schemes.

"The BJP Prime Minister had promised to transfer Rs 15 lakh for all accounts and create two crore jobs every year. Let them fulfil those promises first," he taunted.

Responding to reports that he was unhappy about allocation of the transport portfolio, Reddy stated that this is not about being happy or unhappy.

"We have to carry out the job entrusted to us. The cabinet posts are not permanent. The ministers will change and portfolios are also going to be changed. I have not gone to the doorstep of any leader lobbying for a portfolio. You can confirm this with Chief Mnister Siddaramaiah. When I worked as the Minister of Transport earlier for four months, the department had got many awards," he maintained.

May 18,2023
May 18,2023

Bengaluru, May 18: Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who has settled for the number two post in Karnataka after days of hard negotiations, today said he had "accepted the high command's decision like we have to accept a judge's verdict in court".

The Congress today announced that Siddaramaiah will be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and Mr Shivakumar his "only deputy", ending five days of suspense. They will be sworn in on Saturday.

Mr Shivakumar, 61, fought hard and refused to back down on his demand for the chief minister's post until Sonia Gandhi stepped in. He finally agreed to "sacrifice in the interest of the party".

"Once we agree that we will leave it to the high command, we have to accept the verdict. A lot of us will be arguing in court. Ultimately, what the judge said has to be accepted. All 135 MLAs, all of us joined and said we will leave it to the high command," Mr Shivakumar said in a television interview.

"We assured the people of Karnataka. Personal interest comes later, party interest is first. That is what my commitment is," he said.

"Ultimately, for various reasons, suppose if we had not won, what would have been the position? Now we have won, we have to get the fruit out of it. It is not me alone, lakhs and lakhs of workers have done their best. We will have to look at their end also," he added.

Asked whether it was Sonia Gandhi's persuasion that finally settled the conflict, Mr Shivakumar said: "I don't want to bring Mrs Gandhi or the Gandhi family into this. I just met Rahul (Gandhi) ji. I met Mallikarjun Kharge. I met AICC (All India Congress Committee) office bearers, that's it."

On power-sharing with Siddaramaiah after their tussle for power, Mr Shivakumar said: "The work has to start. It needs a week or something to start. Let it start...let us see the success story."

He dismissed questions about how the Congress would deliver on its five guarantees promise, believed to cost about ₹ 51,000 crore.

"You leave it to us, we have a dedicated team for it. We have just worked out all the economics," he said, not elaborating. 

May 17,2023
May 17,2023

Bengaluru, May 17: The implementation of the five 'guarantees' announced by the Congress may cost the state exchequer an estimated Rs 50,000 crore annually.

Key party leaders who spoke about the cost of the welfare measures insisted that one could not call them "freebies" as they were tools of empowerment.

The 'guarantees' found resonance with voters of the May 10 Assembly elections, particularly with women, and played a key role in the party's resounding victory, political analysts noted.

The Congress bagged 135 seats in the 224-member Assembly, and ousted the BJP from power, with the erstwhile ruling party winning in just 66 constituencies, while the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get only 19 seats.

Some BJP leaders have alleged that implementation of the 'guarantees' would push the State into financial bankruptcy, and have also claimed that the Congress would not honour its pre-poll promises fully.

During campaigning, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders had repeatedly said that if voted to power, the party's government in its maiden Cabinet meeting on the first day of assuming power would pass orders approving the 'guarantees' to facilitate their swift implementation.

The five schemes that the Congress guaranteed it would implement are 'Gruha Jyothi' -- to provide 200 units electricity free to every household; 'Gruha Lakshmi' -- to grant Rs 2,000 to every woman head of a family; 'Anna Bhagya' -- to distribute 10 kg rice to every member of BPL families every month; 'Yuva Nidhi' -- to sanction Rs 3,000 dole to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders for two years (in the 18-25 age-group); and 'Shakti' -- to enable free travel for women across Karnataka in state buses.

In an interview on Wednesday, vice chairman of the Congress manifesto drafting committee Professor K E Radhakrishna said the implementation of the five guarantee schemes will not cost more than Rs 50,000 crore annually.

"I can authoritatively say that all these guarantee schemes put together will not be more than Rs 50,000 crore," he said.

Radhakrishna, who has the distinction of drafting five manifestos for the Congress, said even some of the Congress leaders have the perception that these schemes cannot be implemented.

"Some of our leaders have that perception but we are very sure because I have worked out the financial implications. It is not more than Rs 50,000 crore. Even Rs 50,000 crore is not a charity. It's empowerment," he said.

Explaining the way these schemes will be implemented, the educationist noted that the total budget of Karnataka government is about Rs three lakh crore. At least 60 per cent of revenue of any good economy is spent on sustained development, Radhakrishna said, adding that it goes to paying salary of government employees and to implement empowerment programmes.

"Revenue moves capital, capital moves revenue. So, Rs 1.50 lakh crore of the Rs three lakh crore budget has to be spent. If that does not happen, then we will not have funds to spend another Rs 1.5 lakh crore. They are related to each other," he explained.

Out of five guarantees, 'Anna Bhagya' is an existing scheme, and the new promise is an extension, he added.

"We were giving seven kg of rice. BJP reduced it to five kg. Now again we want to make it 10 kg. We are giving rice and millets. This will encourage its cultivation and production," the Congress leader pointed out.

Regarding 'Gruha Jyothi', Radhakrishna said Karnataka is a power surplus state and is selling electricity to other states.

According to him, the Congress in its manifesto has promised to set up huge solar parks of 5,000 megawatt capacity. It has also promised to set up a small solar cluster in each village.

"These clusters will generate employment to people in the village and make the villages self-sufficient in terms of electricity. We are going to increase power generation, which will eventually generate employment opportunities," Radhakrishna explained.

The Rs 2,000 guarantee under 'Gruha Lakshmi' is not for all women heads of families, he clarified. "This is only for the Below Poverty Line families. We will not give to rich people. This scheme is only for empowering poor people," the Congress leader said.

Regarding 'Yuva Nidhi', he said world-over unemployment allowance is given in many countries.

"Whether our degree education is relevant for a job is a larger issue, but as of today the graduates are in a helpless condition," Radhakrishna pointed out.

As part of the scheme, the government is planning to set up a large employment exchange, he said.

"We are going to coordinate with 'Bharat Jogo Udyoga Kendra' (Bharat Jodo Employment Centre) where we will take private industries on board," he explained.

The government will also tie up with the Rajiv Gandhi Skill Development Corporation to train and skill the graduates and make them employable by the industries, Radhakrishna said.

Talking about the 'Shakti' scheme of free bus rides for women, he said already students are getting free passes to travel to their college from their house.

"Not every woman travels in the buses. Only those who are not rich travel in buses. It's (the free travel guarantee) will empower garment workers, domestic servants, 'pourakarmikas' and women engaged in menial jobs," he said.

"There will be no conditions. We will be very happy if every woman travels. It will reduce pollution," Radhakrishna quipped.

He said these five schemes are meant only to empower people and they are not freebies.

Recalling the proverb 'If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime', the educationist pointed out, "But we believe that to catch the fish, that hand that catches the fish should have some minimal strength. That is the empowerment we do."

May 22,2023
May 22,2023

Mangaluru, May 22: A condolence meet in memory of the 158 passengers who lost their lives in the Air India Express crash that happened here on May 22, 2010 was organized today by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, New Mangalore Port Authority and Airports Authority of India at the air crash memorial site in Kuloor, here.

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R, MCC Commissioner Channabasappa K and Additional DC Krishnamurthy were among those who paid homage by offering floral tributes.

DK DC Ravi Kumar said that observing the anniversary of the crash was painful. "It is an occasion to remember that all are with the families of the deceased," he said.

Recalling the incident, one of the family members of a victim said “we realised that a mishap has happened only after reaching the airport on that fateful day. By the time we reached the airport, everything was over''.

Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway in Mangaluru and plunged into a gorge before bursting into flames.  Only eight passengers survived the crash. Twelve bodies could not be identified. After DNA tests failed, the 12 bodies were buried at the site near Kuloor bridge, adjacent to River Phalguni, and a memorial was constructed.

