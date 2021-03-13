Govt tightens rules for weddings, public congregations in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In the wake of the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters and fear of a second wave, Karnataka has capped the number of people who can congregate in public places and celebrations.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Jawaid Akhtar on Friday.

Previously, social and cultural events like marriages, birthday celebrations, death ceremonies/burials had a cap of 500 people. As many as 376 people were allowed for every 1,000 sq meter area with 3.25 sq meter per person. Previously, for a 500 sq m area, a maximum of 158 people were allowed.

Now, with the same 3.25 sq meter per person area, 500 people are being allowed at marriages if it is an open space. However, only 200 are allowed if it is a hall or a closed space. For birthday celebrations, 100 are allowed in open spaces, and 50 in closed spaces. At funerals, 100 people are allowed if it is an open space, 50 if closed. At cremations and burials, however, only 50 are allowed. For all other congregations, only 100 are allowed if the hall can accommodate.

For religious gatherings, 500 are allowed in open spaces, and in political gatherings 500 are allowed if the space is open. The State has also enhanced the testing targets of various districts sharing border with Maharashtra and Kerala.

While Belagavi has a target of 4,000 tests/day, Bengaluru and BBMP together have 40,000 tests' target per day, Dakshina Kannada 3,000 tests/day, Mysuru 5,000 tests per day, Kodagu 1,000 tests/day, Udupi 2,000 tests/day, Tumakuru 3,500 tests/day, and Vijayapura 2,000 tests/day.

Among these districts Dakshina Kannada has many international arrivals, and Tumakuru has many daily travellers who travel to Bengaluru. These targets are lesser than what the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee had recommended for the border districts. As opposed to the previous testing of at least 10 contacts for every positive case, 20 high risk contacts of every positive positive have to be tested.