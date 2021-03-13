  1. Home
  Govt tightens rules for weddings, public congregations in Karnataka

Govt tightens rules for weddings, public congregations in Karnataka

News Network
March 13, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 13: In the wake of the emergence of new Covid-19 clusters and fear of a second wave, Karnataka has capped the number of people who can congregate in public places and celebrations.

A circular to this effect was issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Jawaid Akhtar on Friday.

Previously, social and cultural events like marriages, birthday celebrations, death ceremonies/burials had a cap of 500 people. As many as 376 people were allowed for every 1,000 sq meter area with 3.25 sq meter per person. Previously, for a 500 sq m area, a maximum of 158 people were allowed.

Now, with the same 3.25 sq meter per person area, 500 people are being allowed at marriages if it is an open space. However, only 200 are allowed if it is a hall or a closed space. For birthday celebrations, 100 are allowed in open spaces, and 50 in closed spaces. At funerals, 100 people are allowed if it is an open space, 50 if closed. At cremations and burials, however, only 50 are allowed. For all other congregations, only 100 are allowed if the hall can accommodate.

For religious gatherings, 500 are allowed in open spaces, and in political gatherings 500 are allowed if the space is open. The State has also enhanced the testing targets of various districts sharing border with Maharashtra and Kerala.

While Belagavi has a target of 4,000 tests/day, Bengaluru and BBMP together have 40,000 tests' target per day, Dakshina Kannada 3,000 tests/day, Mysuru 5,000 tests per day, Kodagu 1,000 tests/day, Udupi 2,000 tests/day, Tumakuru 3,500 tests/day, and Vijayapura 2,000 tests/day.

Among these districts Dakshina Kannada has many international arrivals, and Tumakuru has many daily travellers who travel to Bengaluru. These targets are lesser than what the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee had recommended for the border districts. As opposed to the previous testing of at least 10 contacts for every positive case, 20 high risk contacts of every positive positive have to be tested.

Agencies
March 2,2021

Fuel price hikes: Motor strike hits normal life in Kerala, public vehicles keep off roads - cnbctv18.com

Kannur, Mar 2: Normal life was affected in Kerala during the initial hours of Tuesday as a dawn-to- dusk motor strike, called by a joint committee of various trade unions to protest the spiralling fuel price in the country, began.

State-run KSRTC buses did not operate while taxies, auto-rickshaws and private buses remained off the roads across the state since the agitation began by 6.00 am.

Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries were also not plying to express solidarity with the stir, called by Samyuktha Samara Samithi, an umbrella organnisation of various trade unions.

Though the Committee requested allprivate vehicles to keep off the road, they made it clear that they won't block such vehicles.

While the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a pro-BJP union, kept away from the agitation,all other major trade unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vowed support to it.

All the exams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed in the southern state.

The SSLC, plus two, VHSC exams also have been rescheduled to March 8, government sources said.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University and Kerala, Kochi, Kannur and Mahatma Gandhi universities have also postponedall examinations scheduled in view of the 12-hour- long vehicle strike.

Agencies
March 4,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 4: Congress leader and MLA B K Sangamesh has been suspended from the Karnataka Legislative Assembly for one week after he removed his shirt in protest during the session today. 

Sangamesh, who represents Bhadravathi constituency, will not be allowed to attend the Assembly till March 12. 

This happened when Congress MLAs were staging a protest in the well of the House against Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri’s decision to hold a special discussion on ‘One Nation, One Election’.

Sangamesh removed his shirt while he was in the well of the House, angering the Speaker. “What is this? Are you on the streets? Get proper or I’ll have you thrown out. What you’re doing is an insult to the people of Bhadravathi who have elected you,” Kageri screamed. 

Congress’ DK Shivakumar and JN Ganesh rushed towards Sangamesh and made him put his shirt back on. 

Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai then moved a motion to suspend Sangamesh till March 12 for “indecent and disrespectful behaviour.” The motion was passed on a voice vote. 

Speaking to reporters, Sangamesh said he wanted to draw the Speaker’s attention to how the BJP was allegedly targeting him and his family with false cases. 

“The BJP has been losing election after election in Bhadravathi. They’ve not been able to win even local body elections. So, they’re attempting to divide people on communal lines just like what they did in the coastal region. My family and I are being targeted with false cases of attempt to murder and committing atrocities,” he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
March 12,2021

India Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj has become the first Indian batswoman to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket.

She achieved the historic milestone in the third ODI against South Africa Women.

Notably, Mithali is already the leading run-scorer in women's ODIs by a fair margin.

In the second ODI, she went on to register most appearances in international cricket.

2nd in the world

Overall, Mithali has become only the second batter in women's cricket to complete 10,000 international runs.

She is presently the second-highest run-getter after England's Charlotte Edwards, who owns 10,273 international runs.

Notably, Mithali is set to become the leading run-scorer in international cricket.

Others on the list are Suzie Bates (7,849), Stafanie Taylor (7,816) and Meg Lanning (6,900).

Mithali made her international debut on June 26, 1999 in an ODI against Ireland Women. She remains the only woman cricketer to have completed 20 years in international cricket.

