  2. Karnataka bans all parties, protests, rallies for 15 days as covid cases surge

March 29, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 29: The Karnataka government on Monday banned all protests and rallies for the next 15 days as the state is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

"The number of cases in apartments is increasing, so no parties or celebration allowed from today. There will be no lockdown. Strict action will be taken against people who don't wear a mask," the government said. 

It further added that close schools and colleges will not be shut. "We have taken suggestions about closing schools, it will be reviewed after exams that will finish in 15 days," it said. 

March 19,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 19: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday said that the work of constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be accomplished only after the socio-cultural-economic assimilation work across the country is completed.

Manmohan Vaidya, Sah Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) of the RSS, said, “This (Temple) is just like any other temple, this is a temple that will be the country’s symbol of socio-economic-cultural advancement.”

He was addressing a press conference at the two-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meet that began in the city outskirts here on Friday.

He said that the two-day meet will pass two resolutions exclusively dedicated to the Ram Mandir alone.

“RSS firmly believes that construction of Ram Mandir will be accomplished only when the country is socially, economically and culturally assimilated,” he said, and added that the temple of Somnath was raided umpteen number of times and it was done because the temple was considered to be the socio-economic advancement’s symbols.

He asserted that Ram is not just a symbol of God, but was the symbol of the country’s tallest history and cultural figure. 

“For RSS, he is the biggest personality of cultural awakening. Therefore, the temple work will only be accomplished when the country imbibes these things.”
 

March 25,2021

Puttur, Mar 25: Four jewellery stores were broken into at as many locations in Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district and cash and valuables taken away last night. The incidents came to light today morning. 

One of the jewellery stores where the theft took place was Sridhar Bhat Jewellers, located in a portion of commercial complex ‘Sridhar Bhat and Brothers.’

It is learnt that the burglars who forced the rolling shutter open, broke the lock of the slide gate inside and stole gold and silver ornaments. 

Ironically, the town police station is located within a distance of 50 metres from the shop and the women's station is 25 metres on the other side. Besides, the traffic station is situated just 25 metres on the backside.

Thieves also gained entry into Sri Navami Jewellers and Shruti Jewellers located at Court Road and Hiranya Machine cutting. 

The police visited the spots in the morning and launched an investigation. Four separate cases have been registered. 

March 15,2021

India captain Virat Kohli added yet another feather to his mighty cap of records after he became the first batsman to score 3,000 runs in international T20 cricket after his stellar match-winning knock of 73 from 49 balls against England in the 2nd T20 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

The 32-year-old finished off England in style with a sixer, meeting the target of 165 with 2.1 overs to spare. Kohli and Ishan Kishan, who also scored a half-century, forged a formidable partnership to level the five-match series at 1-1. 

While Kohli sits atop the highest run-getters in international T20 matches at 3,001 runs, the Indian skipper is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill, who has 2,839 runs. India's T20 Vice Captain Rohit Sharma occupies the number 3 spot with 2,773 runs.

