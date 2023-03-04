  1. Home
Karnataka: BJP falls back on BSY, makes him 'mascot' for Assembly polls

News Network
March 5, 2023

The BJP seems to be falling back on its seasoned oarsman B S Yediyurappa making him a key poll mascot, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it shores up campaign in poll-bound Karnataka.

The octogenarian, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, is sought to be put on the pedestal by the governing party's central leaders. The reasons are not far to seek as to why Yediyurappa has been pushed to the top of the campaign plank, the four-time Chief Minister, who built the party from grassroots level, has a mass appeal and connect -- particularly the political influential Lingayat community -- that no other party leader in the State commands. It's now quite evident from the BJP's campaign narrative that the party is banking on the "Yediyurappa factor" and putting him up as the "poster boy" by leveraging his clout to the hilt.

The BJP central leadership -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- have been lavish in their praise of Yediyurappa, during their public meetings in the State in recent days. It’s not often that in PM’s programme, someone else hogs the limelight, but on one such occasion on February 27, at a public meeting in Shivamogga, it appeared that Modi himself was giving the Karnataka BJP strongman a “pride of place” in his "Karma Bhoomi".

The recent public meeting marking the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport, coinciding with Yediyurappa's 80th birthday, saw Modi terming his contributions to public life 'inspirational.' The PM felicitated him on stage as he made an appeal to the people attending the public meeting to flash their mobile phone lights in a gesture of honour to Yediyurappa and there was an enthusiastic response from the large gathering. Then, as the Lingayat strongman concluded his speech, Modi stood up and applauded him. The PM has also made it a point repeatedly to highlight the last speech delivered by Yediyurappa in the Karnataka assembly recently, and said it was an inspiration to every person in public life.

 Amit Shah too at a public meeting recently had urged the people to repose faith in Modi and Yediyurappa and vote the BJP back to power in the State. Similar comments have been made by Nadda and Rajnath Singh, who were recently in the state for campaigning. According to some political observers and BJP insiders, the party's move to project Yediyurappa seems to be aimed at blunting anti-incumbency, keeping the Lingayat vote base intact and countering the opposition Congress, which has levelled allegations of corruption against the government.

Political analyst A Narayana from the Azim Premji University, said the BJP was initially preparing to face elections without Yediyurappa in an active role but "as there was not much for the party to count on locally, it was inevitable for them to repackage and present him". That's the reason they are going out of their way to prove that they have not offended him by asking to resign as Chief Minister in 2021, he said.

"They (BJP) tried their best to secure Lingayat support without Yediyurappa, but they are not very confident about it, that's the reason they are doing it. They could have afforded to lose some Lingayat support, provided they were confident about cultivating support from some other communities, which also they don't seem to be very confident about ," Narayana said.

Yediyurappa resigned as CM on July 26, 2021. Age was seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job, with an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. Also, the BJP central leadership wanted to make way for new leadership ahead of the Assembly polls. Unlike the 2018 poll campaign, when Yediyurappa was the CM candidate and face of the party, the BJP this time has opted for a collective approach, though it initially tried to project Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership. Narayana said: "BJP tried to win over Lingayats through Bommai, but they don't seem to be confident about having achieved that, with all the discontent brewing on issues such as reservation."

"Also as long as Yediyurappa is there and as long as he is an unhappy man, it is not possible for another Lingayat leader to cultivate Lingayat support", he said, adding that this is quite obviously one of the reasons why BJP wants to keep Yediyrappa in good spirits.

With the party now putting Yediyurappa in the forefront of campaign, Bommai's stake seems to have weakened, according to poll observers and some within the BJP, even as a section within the party credits him for pro-people schemes, reservation hike for SC/ST and for presenting an all inclusive budget. According to another party functionary, retaining Lingayat vote base, despite Yediyurappa not being its CM face, is crucial for the BJP to win the election with absolute majority, and that's the reason why the party wants to assure the dominant community, that he is still relevant to it.

He also pointed to disgruntlement among a section of Lingayat community, especially the 'Panchamasali Lingayats' on the issue of reservation, and said it may pose a threat, and it needs to be mitigated immediately. "It has to be communicated effectively that along with being the BJP's top Parliamentary Board member, Yediyurappa is still the party's face or mascot in Karnataka," he said.

BJP state General Secretary N Ravi Kumar said Yediyurappa is a big mass leader in Karnataka and he is someone who built and nurtured the party in the state. "He is a four time CM and two time Leader of Opposition, he knows nook and corner of the state, he is leader of all communities including Lingayats, and people from all sections respect him. He is naturally projected as one of the faces, what is wrong?" Ravi Kumar asked. "There may be some amount of anti-incumbency, I'm not totally rejecting it, all governments will have it, but Bommai has given a good budget and has given good programmes....it is the creation of Congress, why didn't they speak positively about Yediyurappa so far and are doing it now? it is because Congress' strategy is to attract positive public opinion about Yediyurappa in their favour," he said.

Yediyurappa too on his part had recently appealed to the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, to which he belongs, to continue their support to the ruling BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, and ensure its victory in the State. This statement has come amid attempts by opposition Congress and JD(S) to project that Yediyurappa is being sidelined by the BJP, as they sought to woo the numerically and politically dominant community.

Veerashaiva-Lingayats are estimated to form about 17 per cent of the State’s population, and they form the BJP’s strong vote base. Yediyurappa is considered to be the “tallest” Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader and continues to hold sway over the community. It appears that the former CM, in return, is seeking to secure the political future of his sons. While announcing that he will not contest assembly polls, Yediyurappa in the same breath had said that he will be vacating his Shikaripura Assembly seat, from where his younger son and the party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting, if the high command agrees. Yediyurappa, soon after stepping down as CM in 2021, wanted to make Vijayendra Minister, through the MLC route, but was not successful in his attempts. His elder son, B Y Raghavendra is Member of Parliament from Shivamogga. 

News Network
March 4,2023

Riyadh: Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, asserted that the bilateral relationship between two countries is strong and fast enhancing to its height. 

He was addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organized by the Indian community at Hotel Crown Plaza (old Riyadh Palace) in Riyadh-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last week. He was given felicitation and accorded with the warm welcome by the Indian community.  

“In terms of trade and commerce, the KSA is the 4th largest partner of India; the KSA has been a traditionally strongest strategic partner in the energy… As a bilateral partner, there was a worth more than US$ 42 billion trades in 2021-2022; our export to the KSA has been constantly increasing & it's expected to increase by 25% in one year between 2021-22 & 2022-23; there has been a rapid leap in the relation between India & KSA with regard to the defense sector too..." he elucidated. 

The Ambassador said that he was appointed as a head of the Indian Embassy-KSA at an exciting time when the Indo-Saudi relationship is being augmented. 

Dr Khan asserted that the Kingdom is swiftly being transformed to a new pinnacle in line with the Vision-2030, a brainchild conceived by the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the overall development of the KSA. 

India and the Kingdom reached a great milestone in their strategic partnership. Trade, commerce, education, technology, health, investment & energy are some of the sectors where the two countries partnered to the next level of positive growth and development. 

Further, he stated that a cultural bridge has also been built to open up an ambience enabling Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Amitha Bachan & other cine stars to make their debut appearances on the stage in the KSA.  

Dr Khan voiced his immense appreciations for the contributions of the Indian community, who comprised of more than 2.5 million, towards the progressive development of the KSA. He also expressed his earnest pleasure and gratification for the wholehearted gestures the Saudi Arabian leaderships offered to India.  

Dr Khan resumed his office in Riyadh in January this year. Earlier, he was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon. 

There were more than 300 Indian invitees, who attended in the 'Welcoming Ceremony'. Various organizations like Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra, Bihar, Associations, Tamil Sangam represented by Ahmed Imtiyaz, AMU Alumni Association etc, Social/community workers & known individuals in the KSA have welcomed & applauded him by garlanding, offering shawls, presenting boutiques on the occasion.

Karanataka represented by Santosh Shetty, Dr Vanishree Santosh Shetty, Dr Anwar Kurshid, Nelson D'Souza, Usman Gulvadi, Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, Francis Kota, Rajesh Kumar, Pavitra Shetty, Ashraf Kozi (JDS), Dr Kyzer, Viraj Shetty, Jagdish Belchada, Shahul Hameed in Riyadh were present on the occasion to welcome the Ambassador. 

Mohammad Zaigham Khan Convener of All India Steering Committee, Shihab Kottukad, Satish and other heads of the various organizations were also there to witness the program. Saleem Tamil Nadu, Mehamoona Abbas and other duos were there to read out the names of the bouquet presenters on the occasion.

(With inputs from Dr P A Hameed Padubidri)

News Network
March 2,2023

New Delhi, Mar 2: The BJP and its allies look set to sail through in Tripura and Nagaland, where votes for assembly elections are being counted today. Meghalaya appears set for a hung assembly, with Conrad Sangma's party leading the field.

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:

The BJP and its ally IPFT  (Indigenous Progressive Front of Tripura) are leading on 34 of Tripura's 60 seats. But the score is down by 10 from 2018, when the BJP alone won 36 seats. The IPFT had won 8.

This time the BJP is leading on 28 seats, way below the "tsunami" Chief Minister Manik Saha had predicted. Asked about the matter, Mr Saha said the party will have to introspect" about why the results did not match expectations.

The Left, which ruled the state for 35 years, and its new ally Congress, are leading on 14 seats, down by two.

Erstwhile royal Pradyot Kishore Debbarma's Tipra Motha, which made its debut in this election, is leading on 12 seats.  The party, which is pushing for a Greater Tipraland, appears to have grabbed the IPFT's tribal support.

In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party, which led the ruling alliance with the BJP, contested solo this time and is ahead on 25 of the state's 60 seats. It needs at least five more to reach the majority mark.

The BJP, which is leading on three seats, appears to have the answer, in view of the celebrations that have broken out at the party offices. The two parties had fallen apart ahead of the election over corruption allegations against Mr Sangma's party.

Mr Sangma is apparently in talks for a post-poll alliance -- a meeting with the BJP's northeast pointsperson Himanta Biswa Sarma took place yesterday. The two leaders though, played it down, saying it was a friendly meeting.

"We will wait for the final results and then decide how to go forward, Mr Sangma told reporters.

Meghalaya's new entrant Trinamool Congress is leading on five seats, and defying exit poll predictions, the Congress is leading on five seats.

In Nagaland, the BJP and its partner NDPP (Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) are leading on 38 seats -- eight more than the last time. The state also has got a woman MLA – a first since Independence.

