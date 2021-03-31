  1. Home
  2. Karnataka CM, Health Minister appeal to people above 45 to get vaccinated

Karnataka CM, Health Minister appeal to people above 45 to get vaccinated

News Network
April 1, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 1: As the state geared up to vaccinate everyone above 45 years of age from Thursday, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the eligible people to make use of this protective cover against coronavirus.

Cautioning people not to underestimate the danger posed by Covid, Yediyurappa tweeted, "Our protective cover is the vaccine against corona. Everyone over the age of 45 can get the vaccine today. Go to your nearest vaccination centre and get the vaccine. Together we can defeat coronavirus."

Health Minister Sudhakar too tweeted, "As we begin vaccinating all citizens aged above 45 years from today, 5,500 vaccination sites will be operational across the state including 650 private and 4,850 government facilities."

According to him, 1.5 lakh doses of vaccine is supplied to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, the civic body, which is distributed to about 600 sites across the state capital.

The Health Department said in a statement that Covid-19 vaccination will continue at all the primary health centres, community health centres, Taluk hospitals, district hospitals, medical colleges and private hospitals as already being done.

It added that Karnataka has in stock 13.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin vaccine and it has been supplied to all the cold chain points across the districts as per their requirement.

The government of India has assured the state that additional vaccine doses will be supplied regularly in the coming days as per daily coverage, the department added.

The vaccination drive covering everyone above 45 years of age started at a time when there is an alarming rise in cases in Karnataka.

The state reported 4,225 fresh cases including 26 deaths on a single day on Wednesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 22,2021

mazin.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 22: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a young engineer, who was heading for his office warming ceremony, lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim has been identified as Mazin (26), a resident of Madda near Bambila in Bantwal Taluk.  

Mazin had made all arrangements for the inauguration of his new office at Maddadka in Belthangady today (March 22). He had also visited office in the morning and returned home to change his clothes before the formal inauguration.

On his way back to office, an unidentified vehicle rammed into his two-wheeler at Arkula near Malady in Belthangady. The vehicle did not even stop after Mazin was thrown on to the road.

A critically injured Mazin was taken to the government hospital in Belthangady only after a few passers-by spotted him lying on the road. He, unfortunately, had breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

A case was registered at the jurisdictional Punjalkatte Police Station. Police are searching for the killer vehicle.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 29,2021

SrinivasaGowda.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 29: Kambala jockey Srinivas Gowda, known as Indian Usain Bolt,  has scripted a new “world record” in the slushy paddy field buffalo race by covering 100 metres in just 8.78 seconds in the ‘Sathya-Dharma’ Jodukare Kambala at Kakyapadavu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada. 

29-year-old Gowda had completed 100 metres in 8.96 seconds in the last week’s ‘Soorya Chandra Jodukere’ Kambala, organised at Venoor-Permuda in Belthangady taluk. With the new record, he has broken his previous record. 

Srinivas made the record with the pair of buffaloes, owned by Shakitprasad Shetty of Mijar, in the Hagga Hiriya category.

Jilla Kambala Samithi Secretary Yedthoor Rajeev Shetty said, “In the previous Kambalas, the sensor was fixed for 125 metres. This is the first time that the sensor was fixed for 100 metres to get accurate results. It is one of the best performances by Gowda in this Kambala season.”

Gowda had grabbed international attention last year by creating a record by covering a 100-metre track in 9.55 seconds. Later, Bajagoli Nishanth Shetty went on to break the record by covering 100 metres in 9.52 seconds at Venoor.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 23: After over a four-month gap, Karnataka reported more than 2,000 Covid-19 cases and five related fatalities, taking the caseload to 9.73 lakh and the toll to 12,449, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

The state had last reported over 2,000 fresh cases in a day on November 13 last year, with 2,016 cases.

Out of the 2,010 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 1,280 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

The day also saw 677 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Cumulatively 9,73,657 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,449 deaths and 9,45,594 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin. Out of 15,595 active cases,15,459 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals and, while 136 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the five deaths reported on Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for three and Hassan and Kalaburagi, one each. Kalaburagi came behind Bengaluru Urban in number of cases with 129 infections, Mysuru had 100, Bidar 76, Dakshina Kannada 74, Tumakuru 40, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,19,838, followed by Mysuru 54,972 and Ballari 39,532. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,04,515, followed by Mysuru 53,514 and Ballari 38,792. A total of over 2,05,66,120 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,733 were tested on Tuesday alone.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.