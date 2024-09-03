  1. Home
  2. Karnataka declares dengue an epidemic amid rising cases; officials to inspect areas, penalise defaulters

News Network
September 3, 2024

beds.jpg

In response to a surge in dengue cases, the Karnataka government has declared dengue an epidemic, laying out specific responsibilities for the public and government agencies, and empowering officials to take necessary actions.

A recent gazette notification announced the amendment of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020, now titled the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Regulations, 2024. These updated regulations, effective from August 31, mandate comprehensive measures to prevent mosquito breeding, which is a primary cause of dengue.

The regulations specify that owners, builders, managers, institutions, and occupants of any land, building, household, or public space—such as parks, water tanks, or playgrounds—are responsible for enforcing measures to prevent mosquito breeding. These measures include:

  • Covering water storage containers and tanks.
  • Proper disposal of solid waste to prevent water accumulation.
  • Ensuring that unused tanks, pits, burrows, or buildings under construction do not collect water.

These requirements apply to both private and government-owned properties, as well as semi-government establishments.

Under the amended regulations, the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru and the Deputy Commissioners of each district outside BBMP jurisdiction have been designated as the competent authorities to oversee the implementation of these measures. They have the authority to inspect properties, issue notices, and enforce compliance to prevent the spread of dengue.

As part of the enforcement, the authorities have the power to inspect lands, buildings, water tanks, parks, playgrounds, and other areas periodically. If they find any collection of water that could serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, they are authorized to issue notices requiring the responsible parties to eliminate the water and destroy the breeding sites. Failure to comply can result in a penalty of up to Rs 2,000. An additional 50% of the initial penalty may be levied for each week of continued non-compliance after a notice has been served.

In a proactive step, the BBMP and the state health department have launched a pilot study, installing 120 ovitraps in Gopalpura to help curb the spread of dengue.

As of September 2, Karnataka has reported a total of 25,408 dengue cases, resulting in 12 deaths.

News Network
August 23,2024

doctors.jpg

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday suggested a slew of measures to be adopted to ensure the safety and security of doctors working in hospitals across the state.

A meeting chaired by Minister for Medical Education Sharanprakash Patil discussed safety measures for doctors, nurses and hospital staff.

Members of the doctors’ association were asked to draft a document so that the Department of Medical Education can prepare a standard advisory.

After the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, which has shocked the entire nation, the safety profile for the working doctors has once again been reviewed, the Director of Medical Education Dr Shobha Rathod said.

“On the instructions of our minister, we have held a meeting with all the directors of the government institutes and the super specialty hospitals to identify the gaps in the safety profile for our working doctors,” she told PTI.

According to DME, there are 71 medical colleges including 22 government medical colleges under the Department of Medical Education. Apart from them, there are nursing and paramedical institutes in the state.

During the meet, the department also reviewed the safety lapses.

Following the Nirbhaya advisory, the department has been insisting that there are no dark corridors anywhere and all the places should be well lit, Rathod said adding that CCTV cameras should be installed in most of the areas.

“The security personnel are the ones who can walk anywhere with the consent in all the areas of the institute, so whether we have a good background check of all these people whom we take under security and housekeeping, that was one issue.”

All the institutes have the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) committees, which can also suggest a precautionary measure so that if there is any such incident then an alert can be sounded.

Rathod said the POSH committees have been regularly conducting meeting to make sure that there are no incidents of harassment of women.

The department is also using Artificial Intelligence for the safety of each doctor.

Self-defence training of the doctors and counseling of medical professionals regarding their stress levels were also discussed, she explained.

“We are also encouraging pink boxes so that in case of unbiased complaints, the administration can look into it,” Dr Rathod said.

“Introducing of ‘code white’ system. - If there is something called a code white, which we have already seen, it being worked out in our Indian Institute of nephro-urology, that will make all of them alert, how quickly we can be alerted if there is an untoward incident which is happening,” she added.

News Network
August 27,2024

bjprapist.jpg

Udupi, Aug 27: Police on Tuesday arrested a BJP worker in connection with the abduction and rape case in Karkala, which Sangh Parivar had tried to portray as a ‘love jihad’ case.

In fact the BJP had run a campaign over the abduction and rape case and slammed the Karnataka government alleging a ‘love jihad’ angle.

The arrested BJP worker identified as Abhay is the third accused to be arrested in the case.

Police stated that Abhay had also helped the main accused Altaf to escape after the incident.

The Karkala town police have also slapped the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) against him as investigation has revealed that Abhay had provided drugs to Altaf.

The accused had posted BJP MLA and Karnataka General Secretary, V Sunil Kumar's photo in his social media account and also identified with Hindu organisations, police said.

A probe has revealed that Abhay was close to Altaf.

The development has triggered a debate on social media.

Abhay had also taken part in the campaign against drugs organised by the Bajrang Dal and he was also a part of the team which submitted a memorandum to the Deputy SP of Karkala.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

The police department is yet to give an official statement regarding the development.

An incident of an Instagram friend kidnapping and raping a 21-year-old woman had come to light on last Saturday from Karkala town of Udupi district.

The police had arrested two persons in this connection and the victim was admitted to hospital.

The case had taken a twist with Hindutva organisations alleging ‘love jihad’ and claiming that the victim was gang-raped.

The police had warned of strict action against those spreading rumours.

The arrested persons were identified as Altaf and Xavier Richard Quadros.

Udupi SP, Dr Arun Kumar had stated, "We received a complaint on Friday evening regarding the kidnap and rape of a young woman. The victim and accused were friends on Instagram for three months. The accused and the victim belong to the same place."

The accused Altaf, who was the woman’s Instagram friend, had called the victim and asked her to come to a particular spot near her work place on Friday noon.

When the victim reached a particular spot, she was kidnapped from there, he stated.

The victim claims that she was forced to consume a drink laced with some sedative substances and the accused then raped her, SP Arun Kumar had stated.

After committing the crime, the accused had dropped the victim home, he had said.

News Network
August 28,2024

wbraid.jpg

Israel's foreign minister says Palestinians will be ordered to evacuate parts of the northern occupied West Bank, amid unprecedented bloody raids in the area as similar measures have been taken by the regime’s military in the Gaza Strip, which is subjected to a genocidal war since October.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Israel Katz said the Israeli military is working “intensively” to thwart what he alleged to be “terrorist infrastructures” in the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps, claiming that “an eastern terrorist front” is being established against Israel in the West Bank.

Katz noted that the raids see "temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents" in areas in the northern West Bank in measures akin to those imposed in Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army launched raids in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarem and Tubas in the northern West Bank, killing at least 11 Palestinians.

Since the start of Israel’s aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip in October, the West Bank has also seen a rise in violence from Israeli forces and settlers that has claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 662 Palestinians were killed and about 5,400 others injured by Israeli fire since October 7, considering the new deaths.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least  40,534 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 93,778 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

In a landmark ruling, the United Nations’ top court said last month Israel’s presence in the 1967- occupied Palestinian territories is “unlawful” and must end.

In a 1967 war, Israel occupied the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East al-Quds, which it subsequently annexed.

The 83-page advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice also outlined a wide list of policies that it said violated international law, including the building and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east al-Quds. 

