Mangaluru: Cops arrest Rama Sene leader Prasad Attavar after attack on unisex salon

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A unisex salon in the city was targeted by miscreants belonging to a Hindutva organization, who accused the salon of unethical activities.

The activists vandalized the salon named 'Colors' near KSRTC in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing extensive damage by destroying furniture and shattering glass.

The group demanded the immediate closure of all massage centers within Mangaluru city, alleging improper conduct at such establishments.

Following home minister G Parameshwara’s direction to immediately take action against those who are responsible for the attack, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested Prasad Attavar, the leader of the Rama Sene.

Authorities have charged Attavar and are investigating the incident further. This event has raised concerns about the increase in vigilante actions, with local authorities urging the public to respect legal processes and maintain calm. The salon owner has filed a complaint seeking justice for the damages incurred.