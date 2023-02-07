  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: DC seeks detailed report on ‘food poisoning’ after over 230 students fall sick

News Network
February 7, 2023

hospital.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 7: As many as 15 students continued to be under observation in various hospitals in the city on Tuesday, a day after 231 students from three hostels run by the City Group of Institutions in Shakthinagara, here fell sick due to alleged food poisoning. 

Around 150 students had been rushed to hospitals last night. Apart from 15, all others were discharged today. Their condition is stable and they are likely to be discharged shortly, said Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R.

Based on a complaint by District Surveillance officer Dr Jagadeesh, the Mangaluru East police have registered an FIR against the City Hospital Administration and City Nursing College hostel, for failing to bring the issue to the notice of the district administration.

The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 176, 328 and 337.

Meanwhile, the DC said that he has asked the concerned to give a detailed report on the incident to the district administration. “I'm in Bengaluru to attend a meeting. Once I return, I will receive the report and take strict action against the concerned, so that such incidents do not recur anywhere in the district. It is the duty of the management of all the colleges to supply quality and hygiene food to its students in the hostels,” he added.

Dr Jagadeesh and Principal of District Training Institute Dr Ashok H, in a preliminary report submitted to the DC, said "a team of doctors and officials had visited the hostels on February 6 morning and students were examined for the illness. However, by 9 pm on Monday, more than 100 students developed illness and were admitted to various hospitals in the city."

"Many of the students were scared and some were suffering from mild dehydration. A team of officials visited the hostels and inspected the kitchen. The food and water samples, meat samples stored in refrigerators have been collected and sent for testing. The kitchen has been sealed until further order from the district health department. The management has been asked to supply pure food and water to the students.”

A team from the health department visited the hostels on Tuesday and collected blood samples of the students, to ascertain the cause of infection, said Dr Jagadeesh and Dr Ashok H in the report.

News Network
January 30,2023

fire.jpg

Dubai/Washington, Jan 30: Israel appears to have been behind an overnight drone attack on a military factory in Iran, a US official said on Sunday.

Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.

The extent of damage could not be independently ascertained. Iranian state media released footage showing a flash in the sky and emergency vehicles at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to comment. Arch-foe Israel has long said it is willing to strike Iranian targets if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran’s nuclear or missile programs, but it has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said no US military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further.

That US officials were pointing to an Israeli role in the attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing several unidentified sources. One US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it did appear that Israel was involved. Several other US officials declined to comment, beyond saying that Washington played no role.

Tehran did not formally ascribe blame for what Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a “cowardly” attack aimed at creating “insecurity” in Iran. But state TV broadcast comments by a lawmaker, Hossein Mirzaie, saying there was “strong speculation” Israel was behind it.

The attack came amid tension between Iran and the West over Tehran’s nuclear activity and its supply of arms — including long-range “suicide drones” — for Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed. Iran’s Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties.

“Such actions will not impact our experts’ determination to progress in our peaceful nuclear work,” Amirabdollahian told reporters in televised remarks.

An Israeli strike on Iran would be the first under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since he returned to office last month at the helm of the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in Ukrainian cities far from the front, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky linked the incident directly to the war there.

“Explosive night in Iran,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “Did warn you.”

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.

“Minor damage”

“Around 23:30 (2000 GMT) on Saturday night, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) on one of the ministry’s workshop sites,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by state TV.

It said one drone was shot down “and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. It caused only minor damage to the roof of a workshop building. There were no casualties.”

A military official in the region said given the location of the strike in central Iran and the size of the drones, it was likely that the attack was staged from within Iran’s borders.

Separately, IRNA reported early on Sunday a massive fire at a motor oil factory in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It later said oil leakage caused that blaze, citing a local official.

Iran has accused Israel in the past of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. In July, Tehran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a “sensitive” defense industry center in Isfahan.

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial sites in recent years.

Talks between Iran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled since September. Under the pact, abandoned by Washington in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Tehran agreed to limit nuclear work in return for easing of sanctions.

Iran’s clerical rulers have also faced internal turmoil in recent months, with a crackdown on widespread anti-establishment demonstrations spurred by the death in custody of a woman held for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code.

News Network
February 3,2023

AIE.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 3: A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after flames were detected in one of the engines soon after take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Friday.

Air India Express informed that the aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe.

According to DGCA, 184 passengers were onboard when the flight took off.

"Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport," Air India Express told ANI.

DGCA said that Air India Express B737-800 aircraft returned to the Abu Dhabi airport due to a mid-air flameout.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said.

Earlier on January 23, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat landed back 45 minutes after taking off due to a technical glitch, officials said.

According to officials, the flight management system (FMS) developed a technical glitch.

"The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," they added.

In December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight.

Air India Express Boeing B-737 flight from Calicut to Dubai took off as scheduled and after landing at Dubai airport, the staff reported a snake on board the aircraft.

The aviation regulatory body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), had ordered a detailed probe regarding the incident, the aviation body said. 

News Network
January 31,2023

reddy.jpg

Koppal, Jan 31: A month after announcing a new political party "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", former Karnataka Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Tuesday announced that his wife Aruna Lakshmi will contest the upcoming assembly polls from Ballari city assembly constituency.

Reddy's brother G Somasekhara Reddy currently represents the segment from BJP.

"You are aware that I'm a candidate from Gangavathi assembly segment. I'm today announcing my wife Aruna Lakshmi as candidate from Ballari city assembly constituency," Reddy said addressing a gathering during his party's yatra (tour programme) here.

Reddy's brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekar Reddy are BJP MLAs from Harapanahalli and Ballari city assembly segments, and his close friend Sriramulu is also BJP MLA from Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and a Minister.

They have made it clear that they are with the BJP and have nothing to do with Janardhana Reddy's new party.

If BJP again fields Somashekar Reddy from Ballari city assembly segment it will be an electoral fight between members of the family.

Responding to a question whether his wife would contest from Ballari city even if his brother Somasekhara Reddy is fielded by BJP from there, Reddy while speaking to reporters said he doesn't want to comment about any other party or individual.

"Is there any confusion on my announcement? Wherever I have an opportunity or a possibility to win, I will field candidates from there, there is no need for me to field candidates to defeat someone. In the three months I will travel in the constituencies that I can within my limitations and will try to ensure my candidate wins," he said.

Reddy on December 25 had announced a new party named "Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha", with this, the leader who is an accused in illegal mining case, had cut his two-decade-old association with the ruling BJP.

Accused in a multi-crore illegal mining case, he has been out on bail since 2015 and several conditions were imposed by the apex court in its order, including prohibiting him from visiting Ballari in Karnataka and Ananthpur and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh.

This is said to be the reason why Reddy himself is contesting from Gangavathi in Koppal district, and is fielding his wife from his home district of Ballari.

Reddy while addressing the gathering said, it has been just over 30 days since the formation of the party, but it has disturbed the sleep of every other political party and leaders in the state.

Noting that he fears none, he said, his decision on the new party is strong, and would reach his goal with blessings of everyone. "There is no question of me going back (from new party decision)."

