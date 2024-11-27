  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru Heritage Week: historic Old DC Office takes centre stage

Mangaluru Heritage Week: Historic Old DC Office takes centre stage

News Network
November 28, 2024

Mangaluru: The iconic Old DC office, a building steeped in 400 years of history, will be the centerpiece of the Heritage Week celebrations in the city. Once the administrative hub of the erstwhile Canara district during the British era, the building now serves as a symbol of Mangaluru’s rich heritage and cultural significance.

Historic Significance

Initially built during the rule of the Bangas under the Vijayanagara Empire, the structure was later converted into the collector’s office. Following an agreement between Tipu Sultan and the British in 1784, the building came under Tipu’s possession until his death. Subsequently, Major Sir Thomas Munro used it as the office for the first district collector.

The building has also seen historical milestones, including the participation of 88 individuals from the district in World War I (1914–1919), as recorded on a commemorative plaque on its exterior.

Heritage Festival: Echoes

To celebrate the city’s history and tourism potential, the Dakshina Kannada district administration is organizing "Echoes," a heritage festival on November 30 and December 1 at the Old DC office premises. The event will feature:

  • A heritage exhibition (open from 10 AM to 6 PM).
  • An art contest for school students.
  • Guided mini heritage walks open to all.
  • An urban sketching contest for college students.
  • A panel discussion on sustainability, followed by a prize distribution ceremony.
  • A musical evening featuring Sur Safar, a fusion band.

A Gateway to Tourism

The festival aims to draw attention to Mangaluru’s untapped tourism potential by blending art, history, and culture. It invites residents and visitors to rediscover the region’s legacy while fostering a sense of pride in its historical landmarks.

This initiative not only commemorates the past but also looks to inspire future efforts in heritage preservation and sustainable tourism.

News Network
November 18,2024

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested Manohar, the owner of Vazco Beach Resort, and its manager Bharath in connection with the drowning of three college girls from Mysuru at the resort’s swimming pool on November 17.

City Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal confirmed the arrests, stating that a case has been registered under Section 106 of BNS. The bodies of the victims, all in their twenties, have been handed over to their parents. The women had arrived at the resort for a weekend getaway on November 16.

Following the tragic incident, the resort was sealed by officials led by Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Harshavardhan. The trade license of the resort, issued on June 13, 2024, has been suspended, and the tourism department has temporarily revoked the resort's registration. These actions prohibit the resort from engaging in any tourism-related activities until further notice.

Someshwara TMC Chief Officer stated that the suspension was due to the resort's failure to implement adequate safety measures, which resulted in the loss of three lives. Further investigations are underway.

News Network
November 28,2024

News Network
November 19,2024

In the wake of the tragic drowning of three students at a resort near Ullal on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, the tourism department in Dakshina Kannada is set to implement comprehensive safety guidelines for properties with swimming pools or beach access. This initiative aims to ensure guest safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.

New Safety Mandates for Resorts and Homestays

Rashmi S.R., deputy director (in-charge) of the tourism department, announced, “We will instruct all homestays and resorts to enforce precautionary measures, especially those with pools or direct beach access. Properties must ensure 24/7 supervision, particularly during guest hours. This tragedy highlights the importance of having trained personnel on-site.”

Key Safety Guidelines

The district, home to around 150 homestays and 130 resorts, will see the following measures enforced:

  • Clearly displaying pool depths.
  • Installing adequate safety equipment, such as life buoys.
  • Employing trained lifeguards at all times.
  • Establishing clear pool operating hours.
  • Reviewing and implementing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for pool and beach usage.

Booming Beach Tourism Calls for Vigilance

Manohar Shetty, president of the Association for Coastal Tourism (ACT), Udupi, highlighted the growing popularity of beachside resorts, particularly during peak seasons. Properties in Udupi, often fully booked with tourists from Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga, face increasing pressure to maintain safety standards.

Udupi district boasts 22 beachside commercial properties catering to this rising demand.

Shetty emphasized, “Authorities must scrutinize safety measures and carefully evaluate guidelines before issuing new resort licenses. Panchayats should rely on the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act when handling such cases.”

Long-Term Solutions for Water Safety

Recognizing the need for a cultural shift in water safety, Shetty proposed integrating swimming lessons into school curricula. This move would not only equip students with essential skills but also encourage safe participation in water-based activities.

A Safer Tomorrow for Coastal Tourism

As the tourism sector thrives, Mangaluru’s proactive approach underscores its commitment to visitor safety. The tragic incident serves as a wake-up call, propelling the industry towards stricter regulations and better preparedness, ensuring that coastal vacations remain both enjoyable and safe.

