Mangaluru Heritage Week: Historic Old DC Office takes centre stage

Mangaluru: The iconic Old DC office, a building steeped in 400 years of history, will be the centerpiece of the Heritage Week celebrations in the city. Once the administrative hub of the erstwhile Canara district during the British era, the building now serves as a symbol of Mangaluru’s rich heritage and cultural significance.

Historic Significance

Initially built during the rule of the Bangas under the Vijayanagara Empire, the structure was later converted into the collector’s office. Following an agreement between Tipu Sultan and the British in 1784, the building came under Tipu’s possession until his death. Subsequently, Major Sir Thomas Munro used it as the office for the first district collector.

The building has also seen historical milestones, including the participation of 88 individuals from the district in World War I (1914–1919), as recorded on a commemorative plaque on its exterior.

Heritage Festival: Echoes

To celebrate the city’s history and tourism potential, the Dakshina Kannada district administration is organizing "Echoes," a heritage festival on November 30 and December 1 at the Old DC office premises. The event will feature:

A heritage exhibition (open from 10 AM to 6 PM).

An art contest for school students.

Guided mini heritage walks open to all.

An urban sketching contest for college students.

A panel discussion on sustainability, followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

A musical evening featuring Sur Safar, a fusion band.

A Gateway to Tourism

The festival aims to draw attention to Mangaluru’s untapped tourism potential by blending art, history, and culture. It invites residents and visitors to rediscover the region’s legacy while fostering a sense of pride in its historical landmarks.

This initiative not only commemorates the past but also looks to inspire future efforts in heritage preservation and sustainable tourism.