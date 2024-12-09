  1. Home
Mangaluru man loses ₹17 lakh in share market scam after joining WhatsApp group

News Network
December 10, 2024

Mangaluru: In a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking online, a man from Mangaluru fell victim to a sophisticated investment scam, losing a staggering ₹16.9 lakh. The fraudsters, posing as investment advisors, lured the victim via a WhatsApp group with promises of lucrative returns in the share market.

The trap was set when the victim clicked on a link sent by the fraudsters and downloaded a suspicious app. Over time, he transferred substantial sums of money to the fraudsters’ bank accounts, believing he was making profitable investments.

The scam unraveled when the victim tried to withdraw his money but found himself unable to do so. Realizing he had been duped, he lodged a complaint with the Mangaluru Rural Police, who have since registered a case and launched an investigation.

Be cautious

Always verify the authenticity of financial offers, especially when approached via social media or messaging apps. Avoid clicking on unsolicited links or downloading unverified apps. Stay vigilant to protect your hard-earned money from scammers.

News Network
December 6,2024

Israel has attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital and several nearby residential buildings in northern Gaza, killing 30 people and wounding many others, amid Israeli attempts to empty the area from the Palestinian people.

“There was a series of air strikes on the northern and western sides of the hospital, accompanied by intense and direct fire,” Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said on Friday.

He reiterated that the situation in the hospital and its vicinity was "catastrophic," amid a large number of casualties, including four medical staff.

“We are shocked to see hundreds of bodies in the streets surrounding the hospital.”

The forces also conducted a widespread arrest campaign among patients, their companions and caregivers, and forced the others to head to Gaza City.

Abu Safiya noted that the hospital has run out of surgeons and medical supplies are about to completely run out.

The hospital, one of the key medical facilities in the north of Gaza, has been repeatedly attacked by the Israeli forces since they launched a new invasion of the north about two months ago.

On Thursday, a child was killed and 12 others injured in an Israeli drone strike on the hospital.

Late last month, an Israeli drone killed Ahmed al-Kahlout, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital’s intensive care unit, as he was passing through the facility’s entrance gate.

Palestinian medical sources said the regime is trying to forcibly close the hospital, amid its attempts to empty northern Gaza of its people.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 44,612 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 105,834 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

News Network
December 7,2024

With the surging demand for air travel between the UAE and India, limited flight capacities are driving up ticket prices. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE's ambassador to India, has stressed the urgent need for increasing flight operations to curb rising airfares and bolster connectivity.

Addressing the inaugural UAE-India Founders' Retreat at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Friday, Alshaali highlighted that the imbalance between demand and available seats is unsustainable. “Airfare has grown significantly due to heightened demand. Without more flights and seat capacities, prices will keep rising,” he cautioned.

Connecting More Cities
Alshaali revealed his proposal to add more flights between the two nations, emphasizing connections to Tier 2 cities in India. “Indians prefer flying to airports closer to their hometowns, especially on specific days. Expanding flight options is vital for meeting this demand,” he explained.

The ambassador stressed that increased connectivity would yield mutual benefits, including boosting tourism, creating jobs, and fostering business opportunities. “This is about redefining our relations to ensure a win-win outcome for both nations,” he remarked.

Strengthening Ties Through Innovation
The UAE-India Founders' Retreat, co-organized by the UAE Embassy in Delhi and the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), hosted over 60 Indian startup founders alongside UAE business leaders, investors, and policymakers. The three-day event aimed to deepen collaboration and promote innovation between the two nations.

Prominent attendees included Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon.

CEPA: A Testament to Success
Alshaali lauded the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has significantly boosted trade relations. “Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has exceeded $80 billion, marking over a 15% growth since CEPA. Key sectors like pharmaceuticals and agriculture, including fruits and vegetables, have seen over 30% growth,” he noted.

Enhanced air connectivity, Alshaali emphasized, is not just about convenience. “It deepens people-to-people ties and facilitates easier travel for investors, students, and businesspersons, further solidifying our partnership,” he concluded.

The call for increased flights and better transportation links is poised to redefine the dynamics of UAE-India relations, catering to the evolving needs of both nations.

News Network
November 29,2024

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamastana Mutt seer Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji for his communally provocative and anti-constitution remarks.

He made the statement during a protest meeting organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh here on Tuesday against notices issued by Karnataka's Waqf board.

Urging everyone to unite to protect farmers and their land, Swami said that a law should be brought in where Muslims community don't have the voting power.

Stating that it should be ensured there is no Waqf board, he said someone taking away someone else's land is not "Dharma".

"...everyone should fight against injustice being caused to farmers...it is said that the Waqf board can claim anyone's land. It is a big injustice...someone taking away someone else's land is not Dharma... So, everyone should fight to ensure that farmers' land remains with them," the seer had said.

However, on Wednesday, Swami expressed regret over his statement, calling it a "slip of tongue".

He said Muslims are also citizens of this country, and they too have voting rights like others.

Based on the complaint by a social worker, the FIR was registered against him on Wednesday at Upparpet police station here, police said.

"We have registered a case against him (Swami) under section 299 (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," a senior police officer said.

