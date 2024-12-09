Mangaluru man loses ₹17 lakh in share market scam after joining WhatsApp group

Israel has attacked the Kamal Adwan Hospital and several nearby residential buildings in northern Gaza, killing 30 people and wounding many others, amid Israeli attempts to empty the area from the Palestinian people.

“There was a series of air strikes on the northern and western sides of the hospital, accompanied by intense and direct fire,” Hossam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, said on Friday.

He reiterated that the situation in the hospital and its vicinity was "catastrophic," amid a large number of casualties, including four medical staff.

“We are shocked to see hundreds of bodies in the streets surrounding the hospital.”

The forces also conducted a widespread arrest campaign among patients, their companions and caregivers, and forced the others to head to Gaza City.

Abu Safiya noted that the hospital has run out of surgeons and medical supplies are about to completely run out.

The hospital, one of the key medical facilities in the north of Gaza, has been repeatedly attacked by the Israeli forces since they launched a new invasion of the north about two months ago.

On Thursday, a child was killed and 12 others injured in an Israeli drone strike on the hospital.

Late last month, an Israeli drone killed Ahmed al-Kahlout, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital’s intensive care unit, as he was passing through the facility’s entrance gate.

Palestinian medical sources said the regime is trying to forcibly close the hospital, amid its attempts to empty northern Gaza of its people.

Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime's decades-long campaign of bloodletting and devastation against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 44,612 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured more than 105,834 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.