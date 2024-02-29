  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad passes away

Mangaluru: Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad passes away

News Network
March 1, 2024

Screenshot_20240301-090729_Chrome.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Veteran local journalist, artist and anchor Manohar Prasad, who worked for Udayavani Kannada daily newspaper for nearly four decades, passed away early this morning. He was 64.

Prasad, who hailed from Karvalu village in Karkala taluk, had settled in Mangaluru.

After completing his college education in Mangaluru, he began his career in journalism with the ‘Navabharat’ newspaper. 

He later joined ‘Udayavani’ as a correspondent. He gradually rose to become the chief of newspaper's Mangaluru bureau and then served as assistant editor.

With an illustrious career spanning 36 years of dedicated service at Udayavani, he retired two years ago.

Recognizing his immense contribution to the print media, Manohar Prasad was honored with numerous awards, including the district Rajyotsava Award, for his outstanding service.

His invaluable service to the field of journalism, showcased through his contributions to print media, has earned him accolades and respect from various quarters.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 22,2024

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The BJP has urged the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government to withdraw the provision in the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill, 2024 allowing persons of other religions to become members of temple management.

The new bill was tabled and consent was secured in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. Taking to social media, BJP said on Thursday that, as per the new bill, persons from other religions could become a part of the management of a temple.

This is the malicious intent of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to dry the coffers of temples with the help of persons from other religions much the same way he has rendered the state's treasury empty, the BJP said.

“Mr. CM Siddaramaiah, you do not want Hindu gods. But, for enjoyment and pursue dirty appeasement politics you very much require the money of Hindu temples. The days are close when Hindus will teach you a befitting lesson.

"Revert the order which enables persons from other religions to become members. Hindu Dharma had not spared Ghori and Ghazni. You are nothing.

"The Congress and CM Siddaramaiah are doing what Ghazni, Ghori, Aurangazeb and Tipu had done earlier. After looting Karnataka for appeasement politics and assembly elections of five states, the Karnataka Congress party’s evil eye is set on the Hindu temples."

The order has been issued that five per cent of the income of temples with less than a crore income and 10 per cent of the income of temples with above Rs 1 crore income will have to be handed over to the government, BJP stated.

The Congress government has, however, said that the money would be used to provide facilities to the priests and temple staff.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 19,2024

siddCM.jpg

The Supreme Court on Monday, February 19, stayed proceedings against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others in connection with a protest march held in the state in 2022 in connection with a suicide case in Udupi. 

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and P K Mishra issued notice to the Karnataka government and the complainant in the case.

The top court also stayed the high court order, which had imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him as well as Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, state ministers M B Patil and Ramalinga Reddy, and directed him to appear before a special court on March 6.

The case was registered against the Congress leaders after they took out a march to lay siege to the then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of K S Eshwarappa, who was then the rural development and panchayat raj minister in the southern state.

The agitation was staged after a contractor, Santosh Patil, died by suicide accusing Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent commission for a public work in his village. According to police, the case pertained to blocking roads and causing trouble to commuters.

The 37-year-old contractor died by suicide in a lodge in Udupi in 2022. At the time of his death, the contractor left behind a WhatsApp message alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a commission for the release of funds for civil works undertaken by the contractor at Belagavi. 

Last year, Karnataka HC granted an interim stay on the proceedings in the case against CM Siddaramaiah for holding the protest march in 2022.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 15,2024

lebanon.jpg

Beirut, Feb 15: At least 11 people, including children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on villages in southern Lebanon, according to a report.

A hospital director and three Lebanese security sources told Reuters that 11 people, including six children, were killed during strikes the Israeli military carried out against villages across southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The Tel Aviv regime said in a statement that it had responded to an earlier rocket attack conducted by the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement that killed an Israeli trooper. The resistance group, however, did not announce any operations on Wednesday.

Initial reports had said four civilians were killed in the strikes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been trading near daily cross-border fire since the occupying regime waged a deadly war on Gaza on October 7.

Hezbollah, whose constant rocket fire has prompted tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to flee from the northern areas of the occupied territories, says its operations are meant to support Gaza’s resistance.

Two security sources said that a woman and her two children had been killed in an Israeli strike on the village of al-Sawana on Wednesday.

Another strike on a building in Nabatieh claimed the lives of four more children, three women and a man, according to the director of the town’s hospital, Hassan Wazni, and three other security sources. Wazni further said that seven people were also wounded in the strikes.

Sources also said that four Hezbollah fighters were also killed in separate strikes.

Hezbollah has warned it would expand the anti-Israel front in the south if the occupying regime escalated its acts of aggression against the Lebanese territory and the Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the usurping entity continues its aggression against Gaza, which has so far killed more than 28,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 68,200 others.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah’s secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reiterated in a televised address that his group would only stop its exchanges of fire if a full and permanent ceasefire was reached for Gaza.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.