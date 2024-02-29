Mangaluru: Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad passes away

Mangaluru, Mar 1: Veteran local journalist, artist and anchor Manohar Prasad, who worked for Udayavani Kannada daily newspaper for nearly four decades, passed away early this morning. He was 64.

Prasad, who hailed from Karvalu village in Karkala taluk, had settled in Mangaluru.

After completing his college education in Mangaluru, he began his career in journalism with the ‘Navabharat’ newspaper.

He later joined ‘Udayavani’ as a correspondent. He gradually rose to become the chief of newspaper's Mangaluru bureau and then served as assistant editor.

With an illustrious career spanning 36 years of dedicated service at Udayavani, he retired two years ago.

Recognizing his immense contribution to the print media, Manohar Prasad was honored with numerous awards, including the district Rajyotsava Award, for his outstanding service.

His invaluable service to the field of journalism, showcased through his contributions to print media, has earned him accolades and respect from various quarters.