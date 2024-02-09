In-principle approval for CGHS wellness centre in Mangaluru

  1. Home
News Network
February 9, 2024

Mangaluru, Feb 9: The central government has given an in-principle approval for opening a new Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Mangaluru, said Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel said that Union minister for health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has informed him about the opening of a new CGHS Wellness Centre in Mangaluru.

The minister has stated in a letter to Kateel that the request made by the MP for a CGHS Wellness Centre was considered and the concerned additional director of CGHS was directed to visit the city to ascertain the feasibility.

“An in-principle approval for the opening of a new CGHS Wellness Centre in 20 cities across the country, including Mangaluru, has recently been granted,” the minister stated in the letter.

News Network
February 5,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 5: Alleging injustice to Karnataka by the Central government with reduction in tax devolution, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this has resulted in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore to the state in the last four years.

He also claimed that the taxes paid by Kannadigas were not useful for the state's difficult times, and the money was going to northern states.

"Karnataka has faced significant challenges with a reduced tax devolution share post the 15th Finance Commission, resulting in a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore in the last 4 years. This injustice cannot stand," Siddaramaiah said on Sunday.

"We stand united in demanding fair treatment and justice for Kannadigas to secure our state's welfare," he said in a post on 'X' with the hashtag "#SouthTaxMovement".

The chief minister's comments come ahead of as all Congress lawmakers (also MPs) from the state, including Siddaramaiah, will be staging a protest in New Delhi on February 7, against the 'injustice' to Karnataka by the Union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

Further extending support to campaigns on social media condemning the "injustice" being done to Karnataka by the Central government in tax devolution, the chief minister said, "the taxes paid by Kannadigas are not useful for our difficult times and it (money) is going to northern states."

He said, "The northern states, which are indebted to taxes paid by southern states, can never be a model for us. Everyone should get over this false idea. Karnataka, which is building a strong nation with hard work, is a model for India."

Thanking the people of the state who have raised their voice for justice, he said, adding "I am with you, if all our voices are united, it will be heard till Delhi."
 

News Network
January 29,2024

UStroops.jpg

A drone attack on a small US outpost in Jordan has left three American service members dead and at least 25 others injured.

The attack took place at Tower 22 in Jordan near the border with Syria on Sunday, marking the first US troops to have been killed in the region since the beginning of the Gaza war in early October.

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that three American soldiers were killed and 25 injured in a one-way drone attack that “impacted at a base in northeast Jordan.”

"On January 28, three US service members were killed and 25 injured from a one-way attack UAS that impacted at a base in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border. 

The CENTCOM said, in accordance with DoD policy, the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

A US official told Reuters news agency that at least 34 service members were being examined for possible traumatic brain injury.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement claiming responsibility for the drone attack on Al-Tanf base at the Syria-Jordan border.

In December, US officials said that military bases housing American troops in Iraq and Syria had been attacked at least 97 times since October 17.

A message to US: Hamas 

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas said the attack sent a clear message to the United States.

“The killing of three American soldiers is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it must confront the entire Ummah,” Sami Abu Zuhri, a senior Hamas spokesperson, said in a statement.

“The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression against Gaza is capable of setting the entire region ablaze,” he added.

‘Natural, legitimate response’

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad also reacted to the attack while condemning the US administration’s warning that it would lead to escalation of situation in the region.

“The operation that targeted American forces came as a natural and legitimate response to the US presence as an occupying force in our region,” the Palestinian movement said.

It added that the operation was also a response to the United States’ “shameless support” for the genocide waged by the Israeli regime “against our people in the Gaza Strip for nearly four months, which the American administration leads and provides cover for at all levels.”

The latest attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region as Israel continues its brutal war against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

Since the start of the aggression, Israel has killed more than 26,400 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

News Network
January 31,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 31: In a setback to the passengers of the Karnataka Coast, the railways have extended KSR Bengaluru-Kannur (Train No 16511/16512) to Kozhikode. The extension is expected to severely affect the berth availability in reserved classes and seat availability in general coaches for the coastal people of the state.

According to the ministry of railways order, Train No. 16511/512 KSR Bengaluru-Kannur-Bengaluru express is extended to Kozhikode. Train No. 16511 will reach Kozhikode at 12.40pm with halts at Thalassery, Vadakara and Quilandi.

It will leave Bengaluru at 9.35pm. Train No. 16512 leaves Kozhikode at 3.30pm and reach Bengaluru at 6.30am. The extension should happen from an early convenient date, the ministry said. 

Meanwhile, rail passengers took to social media to slam the raw deal for the state. They said Kozhikode is already well connected to Bengaluru. They felt that the extension of the dedicated train from Mangaluru to Kozhikode would severely reduce the berth/ seat availability to passengers from the Karnataka coast.

Initially, this train was operating overnight between Yeshwantpur and Mangaluru Central since its introduction in 2007. Railways took almost 13 years for converting the metre gauge line of Hassan-Mangaluru section to broad gauge from 1994 to 2007.

Two years later in 2009, the train was extended to Kannur much to the disappointment of the state passengers. This order came as a big shock to the train passengers of the state in light of railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reportedly promising Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel in September last year that the train would not be extended to Kozhikode.

