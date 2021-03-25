  1. Home
RT-PCR negative report must to enter Bengaluru from April 1

News Network
March 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: Travellers who are coming to Bengaluru from outside Karnataka will have to show a negative RT-PCR certificate from April 1, announced Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar here on Thursday. 

The minister said the rule is applicable only to Bengaluru and not the rest of Karnataka. "Cases are likely to rise in the coming days. More than 60 per cent of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru are interstate travellers. 

Anybody who resides in Bengaluru in apartment complexes or any other residences, who will be coming from outside the state, irrespective of the state they're coming from, should possess an RT-PCR negative certificate. The BBMP Commissioner will shortly issue an order to this effect," Sudhakar said.

At present, this is applicable only to travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh.

A decision to bring a stricter rule was taken after Bengaluru saw a four-month high of nearly 1,400 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, prompting the minister to hold a meeting with the eight joint commissioners of BBMP on Thursday morning. 

Large apartment complexes have more Covid-19 cases and entire families are testing positive. "Previously, only parents used to test positive and not children. Now entire five-member families are testing positive," he noted.

Marshals will be stationed in bus stations, markets, theatres, marriages, convention halls, schools and college campuses, to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks. 

"Previously only owners were held responsible (for violations). Now even organisers will be held responsible. As many as 3,000 to 4,000 people are coming to weddings of late. People are coming up with excuses that in one batch only 500 have come. That's not what we meant. Only 500 are allowed to attend a wedding whether in batches or in total," he said.

"Maharashtra alone reported 31,000 cases. It has also reported double mutant variant cases. Closed-door events across the State can strictly allow only 200 people, outdoor events 500," he said.

As many as 198 ambulances will be stationed in every ward to ferry Covid-19 patients to Covid Care Centres and hospitals.

News Network
March 22,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 22: In order to provide online coaching platform for students to prepare for Common Entrance Test (CET), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), the state government on Monday launched ‘GetCETgo’ platform close on the lines of last year’s initiative.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the special online coaching platform in Bengaluru.

Launching the online initiative, CM Yediyurappa said, “Last year we had focused only on CET and NEET coaching. But this year we have included coaching for JEE exams as well. All students must make use of this facility.” Besides the Chief Minister pointed, “The initiative has come in handy for the students from a poor socioeconomic background. Alongside the coaching, students can also avail the facility of Learning Management System (LMS).”

Explaining the initiative, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Naryan said that “The GetCETGo online coaching will be made available all through the year by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) from the forthcoming academic year we are taking this step with the objective of helping more and more students from Karnataka get into IITs. This will definitely help the students of Karnataka in securing more ranks at JEE and NEET examinations.”

The platform has been designed on the concept - Learn, Revise and Test. The platform has all the relevant study materials pertaining to JEE, NEET and CET including videos, a summary of the lessons, study materials and a mock-examination facility. 

“Karnataka is the first state in the country to have implemented this model,”Deputy Chief Minister revealed that any student aspiring to appear for the CET examination conducted by the KEA can get admission to the online platform by registering the personal details. “Students can get coaching either through the Website, YouTube or GetCETGo app. The app is available on both the android and iOs platform or they can log into getcetgo.in the portal for more details,” Dr Ashwath Narayan said.

Last year about two lakh students had availed of the training that was imparted by the Deeksha Institute and the same institute will be providing coaching this year as well. “Keeping in mind the Covid pandemic scenario and understanding the plight of parents and students, the state government has decided to continue the platform,” an official explained.

News Network
March 15,2021

copsuper.jpg

Mumbai, Mar 15: Facing charges of planting gelatin stick-laden Scorpio SUV near the Mumbai home of top businessman Mukesh Ambani, Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was suspended from the police force.

The Special Branch of Mumbai Police on Monday placed him under suspension.

49-year-old ‘super cop’ Vaze was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch of Mumbai police.

In the wake of his name cropping up in the explosive-laden Scorpio case and the mysterious death of witness Mansukh Hiren, he was shifted from the Crime Branch to Citizen Facilitation Centre and then attached to a Special Branch.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday night. On Sunday, a special court remanded him to NIA custody till 25 March.

It is worth mentioning here that it was Vaze who arrested Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami in an attempt to murder case. Goswami had ran a campaign against him. 

Agencies
March 24,2021

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum1.jpg

Dubai, Mar 24: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, has passed away.

Sheikh Hamdan was the brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid had been holding the position of ‎Minister of Finance since the very first Cabinet of the UAE was formed on December 9, 1971. He had played an indispensable role in developing financial policies and government ‎spending.

He used to preside over several high-level government entities that played a ‎vital role in supporting the economy and labour market in the UAE. These included Dubai ‎Municipality, Al Maktoum foundation, Dubai Aluminum (DUBAL) and Dubai Natural Gas ‎Company Limited, and Dubai World Trade Centre, among others.

In 2006, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid received three certificates from ‎the Royal British College, making him the first personality to attain such a distinction.

He was granted Honorary fellowship for Internal Medicine from the Royal ‎British College-London, -Edinburgh, and -Glasgow.

