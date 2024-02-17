  1. Home
  Student jumps to death from 6th floor of Manipal college after being caught using mobile phone during exam

News Network
February 17, 2024

Udupi, Feb 17: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student died by suicide by jumping off a building after going through the question paper during an examination in Manipal town of Udupi district in Karnataka.

The deceased student has been identified as Satyam Suman from Bihar. He was studying in the second year in the MCHP division at Mahe University.

The incident occurred during an ongoing examination in the college on Friday afternoon. 

Satyam had entered the examination hall and appeared visibly tense after receiving the question paper. He was reportedly found using a mobile phone, in violation of examination rules, by an invigilator. Upon being caught, he was asked to leave the examination hall. 

Overwhelmed by distress at being caught, the made the tragic decision to leap from the sixth floor of the college, resulting in his death, sources said. 

A case has been registered with the Manipal police station. However, the police said that the exact reason for the student’s action is yet to be ascertained. “It is unclear whether the victim was struggling with exam fear or was going through any other issue. We have initiated an investigation,” police said.

News Network
February 11,2024

amitsha.jpg

Mysuru, Feb 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Karnataka's Mysuru in the early hours of Sunday and took part in a meeting on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with party leaders.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, also accompanied Shah.

Shah reached the Mandakalli airport at 3 a.m. where State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra welcomed him to the state.

Shah will visit Chamundi Hills at 11 a.m. on Sunday and offer prayers to goddess Chamundeshwari. Later, he will attend a religious programme at Suttur Mutt in Suttur village near Najangud town.

After having lunch in the mutt, Shah will participate at a religious function and attend a party meeting.

Shah will hold series of meetings with BJP leaders from 2.40 p.m. till Sunday evening regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A decision is likely to be made on seat-sharing with JD (S) and especially regarding the Mandya seat currently represented by Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent candidate, who had declared her support for BJP.

JD (S) is likely to field a candidate for the seat.

News Network
February 3,2024

vaishani.jpg

Udupi, Feb 3: In a fresh breakthrough in the 2021 high-profile murder case of Vishala Ganiga in Udupi’s Brahmavara, an absconding accused has been arrested from Uttar Pradesh. 

Accused Dharmendra Kumar Suhani was picked up from the Lucknow International Airport on February 2 by a team of Udupi district police comprising of PSI Madhu B and personnel Shantaraj and Suresha Babu. He was presented before the judicial magistrate.

Dharmendra Kumar had been hiding overseas for over two-and-half-years. He is accused of facilitating the murder of Vishala Ganiga by introducing Ramakrishna Ganiga, the husband of Vishala Ganiga, to the contract killer Swaminathan Nishad.

Ramakrishna Ganiga, was working as the personal assistant of an NRI entrepreneur and was settled in UAE. He was arrested in the case after he had come to Brahmavara from Dubai to perform the last rites of his wife.

35-year-old Vishala Ganiga was murdered at Milana Residency in Kumragodu under the jurisdiction of the Brahmavar police station in July 2021. Her husband Ramakrishna and two more accused - Swaminathan Nishad, and Rohit Rana Pratap - are already in judicial custody.

After murdering Vishala at her flat, her mangalasutra and gold bangles were stolen. Her NRI husband Ramakrishna Ganiga had plotted the murder from Dubai. 

News Network
February 3,2024

swamiji.jpg

Chitradurga (Karnataka): Ishwarananda Puri Swamiji, the pontiff of Kanaka Guru Peetha of shepherd Kuruba community has alleged that the authorities cleaned the state-controlled Vishnu temple after he visited it during 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi' in December 2023.

Speaking at a Kannada Literary Conference at Sanehalli Math in Hosadurga on Friday night, the pontiff alleged that there was caste-based discrimination against him at the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in Chitradurga district.

Kurubas are from the shepherd community, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also belongs to.

"There's a Channakeshava temple at Bagur near here (Hosadurga). I came to know that they (temple authorities) cleaned the entire temple after I left it," the pontiff said during a conference of his community.

According to Swamiji, he went with Shantaveera Swamiji of Kunchitiga Math in Hosadurga.

Ishwarananda Puri further said he would have protested like 16th century AD saint-poet Kanakadasa, who too was prevented from entering Udupi Math.

"I would have protested had if I knew the temple came under the state Hindu religious endowment department," the pontiff said.

According to him, women from the priest's family were allowed inside the temple, while he was kept waiting outside despite the fact that he too was a pontiff of a Hindu monastery.

The Swami quipped that he has decided to go to all the temples as it helps cleaning all the shrines.

However, he told the gathering that henceforth he would not visit the Channakeshava temple at Bagur in future.

Meanwhile, the priest of Channakeshava temple Srinivas told reporters in Bagur that no such incident took place as the pontiff has been visiting it every year.

