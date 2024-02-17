Student jumps to death from 6th floor of Manipal college after being caught using mobile phone during exam

Udupi, Feb 17: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student died by suicide by jumping off a building after going through the question paper during an examination in Manipal town of Udupi district in Karnataka.

The deceased student has been identified as Satyam Suman from Bihar. He was studying in the second year in the MCHP division at Mahe University.

The incident occurred during an ongoing examination in the college on Friday afternoon.

Satyam had entered the examination hall and appeared visibly tense after receiving the question paper. He was reportedly found using a mobile phone, in violation of examination rules, by an invigilator. Upon being caught, he was asked to leave the examination hall.

Overwhelmed by distress at being caught, the made the tragic decision to leap from the sixth floor of the college, resulting in his death, sources said.

A case has been registered with the Manipal police station. However, the police said that the exact reason for the student’s action is yet to be ascertained. “It is unclear whether the victim was struggling with exam fear or was going through any other issue. We have initiated an investigation,” police said.