Think before you click: Man loses ₹46 lakh in online trading scam in Mangaluru

In a stark reminder of the growing menace of cyber fraud, a man was duped of ₹46 lakh after falling prey to a fake stock market trading scam orchestrated via WhatsApp. The incident highlights the need for heightened awareness about online financial schemes and the importance of verifying investment opportunities.

How the Scam Unfolded

The victim reported receiving a WhatsApp message from a person posing as "Shraddha Belani," a supposed representative of ARES Management Corporation. The fraudster lured the victim with promises of a 500% profit through stock market trading. Trusting the offer, the victim followed an online registration link and was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘H 777 ARES Stock Exchange Group.’

The scam began small, with the victim transferring ₹2 lakh on October 24 to purchase stocks. He received a ₹50,000 profit the very next day, creating a false sense of trust. Encouraged by this, the victim made phased investments totaling ₹46 lakh.

The Trap Tightens

The fraud came to light on November 29 when the victim attempted to withdraw ₹20 lakh to meet financial needs. Unable to access his funds, he contacted the scamsters, who demanded an additional ₹8.78 lakh to "unlock" his account. At this point, the victim realized he had been duped and promptly filed a complaint via the Cyber Crime Portal.

Police Action and Awareness Message

A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Cyber Economic & Narcotics Crime (CEN) station, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution while engaging in online financial transactions and to verify the authenticity of investment opportunities before parting with their money.

Avoid Falling Victim

Verify Sources: Never trust unsolicited messages, emails, or calls about investments. Beware of Unrealistic Promises: Offers of guaranteed high returns are often fraudulent. Consult Experts: Always seek advice from trusted financial advisors or institutions. Report Suspicious Activity: Use the Cyber Crime Portal to report scams promptly.

The incident serves as a stark warning against the perils of online fraud. Staying vigilant and skeptical can save you from falling into similar traps.