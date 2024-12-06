  1. Home
  2. Think before you click: Man loses ₹46 lakh in online trading scam in Mangaluru

Think before you click: Man loses ₹46 lakh in online trading scam in Mangaluru

News Network
December 7, 2024

In a stark reminder of the growing menace of cyber fraud, a man was duped of ₹46 lakh after falling prey to a fake stock market trading scam orchestrated via WhatsApp. The incident highlights the need for heightened awareness about online financial schemes and the importance of verifying investment opportunities.

How the Scam Unfolded
The victim reported receiving a WhatsApp message from a person posing as "Shraddha Belani," a supposed representative of ARES Management Corporation. The fraudster lured the victim with promises of a 500% profit through stock market trading. Trusting the offer, the victim followed an online registration link and was added to a WhatsApp group named ‘H 777 ARES Stock Exchange Group.’

The scam began small, with the victim transferring ₹2 lakh on October 24 to purchase stocks. He received a ₹50,000 profit the very next day, creating a false sense of trust. Encouraged by this, the victim made phased investments totaling ₹46 lakh.

The Trap Tightens
The fraud came to light on November 29 when the victim attempted to withdraw ₹20 lakh to meet financial needs. Unable to access his funds, he contacted the scamsters, who demanded an additional ₹8.78 lakh to "unlock" his account. At this point, the victim realized he had been duped and promptly filed a complaint via the Cyber Crime Portal.

Police Action and Awareness Message
A case has been registered at the Mangaluru Cyber Economic & Narcotics Crime (CEN) station, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution while engaging in online financial transactions and to verify the authenticity of investment opportunities before parting with their money.

Avoid Falling Victim

  1. Verify Sources: Never trust unsolicited messages, emails, or calls about investments.
  2. Beware of Unrealistic Promises: Offers of guaranteed high returns are often fraudulent.
  3. Consult Experts: Always seek advice from trusted financial advisors or institutions.
  4. Report Suspicious Activity: Use the Cyber Crime Portal to report scams promptly.

The incident serves as a stark warning against the perils of online fraud. Staying vigilant and skeptical can save you from falling into similar traps.

News Network
November 27,2024

DKrailminister.jpg

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta recently met with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav to discuss urgent concerns regarding the region's railway infrastructure development. Key issues raised during the meeting included the long-pending Mangaluru-Bengaluru connectivity, the Shiradi Ghat stretch, and other vital railway concerns impacting the region.

In addition to discussing these issues, Captain Chowta submitted a letter requesting the Union Minister's intervention and support. The letter emphasized the need to merge Konkan Railway with Indian Railways and called for the doubling of railway tracks between Bengaluru and Mangaluru, which would significantly improve rail connectivity between the state capital and Mangaluru.

Further, Captain Chowta raised concerns about enhancing passenger facilities along the region's rail routes, particularly the need for better services between Subrahmanya and Mangaluru.

To bring more attention to these pressing issues, Captain Chowta took to social media, urging the state government’s support. In a tweet on his official X handle, he requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to expedite the resolution of these concerns. “In this direction, I request our Karnataka government led by CM Shri @siddaramaiah to kindly provide the necessary state support for the swift redressal of various concerns pertaining to both Konkan Railways as well as HMRDC to ease movement of both people and cargo in this important stretch between Mangalore and Bangalore,” he posted.

The meeting with the Union Minister was attended by Bengaluru Rural MP Dr. CN Manjunath, Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, and Uttara Karnataka MP Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri, all of whom supported the discussion on enhancing railway infrastructure in the region.

News Network
November 30,2024

vlogger.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Bengaluru police have unraveled the brutal murder of Assam-born vlogger and counselor Maya Gogoi, apprehending her boyfriend-turned-assailant, Aarav Hanoy, from Devanahalli on the city’s outskirts. Aarav, a Kerala native, confessed to the crime, citing a personal quarrel as the trigger for his actions.

“We are still verifying his statements to determine whether the murder was premeditated. Scientific validation will help us establish the exact motive,” stated DCP (East) Devaraju.

A Sinister Timeline

The investigation revealed that after the crime, Aarav fled the scene, traveling extensively across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh before returning to Bengaluru. Using CCTV footage and tracking efforts, police located him near Devanahalli, where he was arrested on Friday.

Aarav and Maya had checked into a service apartment on November 23. A heated argument led Aarav to stab Maya to death using a knife he had ordered online along with a nylon rope. After the murder, Aarav shockingly spent two days in the apartment with Maya's lifeless body, reportedly smoking cigarettes in front of the corpse before fleeing the scene on November 26.

The Relationship and the Crime

Aarav and Maya met six months ago via the Bumble app, leading to a relationship. Aarav, an intern earning Rs 15,000 monthly, had been in Bengaluru for six months, while Maya worked at counseling centers in Jayanagar and HSR Layout. Maya’s sister, who lived with her, was aware of the relationship.

On November 22, Maya informed her sister she wouldn’t be returning home, citing an office party. The following night, she messaged again, stating she was out partying. CCTV footage from the apartment shows Maya entering the room with Aarav, appearing cheerful and at ease.

Police Action and Next Steps

The police deployed three teams, with one tracking Aarav in Kerala and another in North Karnataka. After extensive efforts, they arrested him in Devanahalli. “The formalities of the arrest will be completed by tomorrow, and we’ll take him into custody for further investigation,” the DCP said.

The shocking crime, discovered within the Indiranagar police station limits on November 26, has sent shockwaves through the city. Investigators are piecing together the sequence of events as further details emerge in this harrowing case.

