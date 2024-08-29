  1. Home
  2. Yettinahole water project to be completed by 2027: D K Shivakumar

Yettinahole water project to be completed by 2027: D K Shivakumar

News Network
August 29, 2024

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Kesavanahalli village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday to inspect the trial run of the Yettinahole project, particularly near the Kumbaradadi coffee estate.

During his visit, Shivakumar announced, "Today, we have initiated trial runs for five of the eight check dams, lifting around 1,500 cusecs of water. The remaining works will be launched by the Chief Minister at an auspicious time. I will discuss this further with the Chief Minister."

Highlighting the importance of the project, he added, "The Yettinahole project is a key initiative for our government. I commenced the trial run with a 'Ganga puja.' Although officials provided me with documents and videos, I wanted to see the progress firsthand, which is why I visited the site today."

Shivakumar also shared the financial progress of the project, stating that Rs 16.152 crore has been utilized as of July 2024. He outlined plans to prioritize the project's completion by March 31, 2027.

The Yettinahole project aims to supply 24.01 tmc of water for drinking purposes to several districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru. Approximately 14.056 tmc of water will be distributed to 38 towns and 6,657 villages across 29 drought-affected taluks, benefiting 7.559 million people. Additionally, the project plans to release 9.953 tmc-ft of water to 527 lakes in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, and Tumakuru.

Addressing delays, Shivakumar stated, "During my previous visit, I had set a deadline, but the project has been delayed by two to three months. However, we have managed to complete most of the work, except for tasks related to the Forest Department. We will engage with the department to address these pending issues."

Also present at the inspection were Minister D. Sudhakar, MP Shreyas Patel, MLA K.M. Shivalingegowda, Sharat Bachegowda, Additional Principal Secretary of Water Resources Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama, and other officials.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 22,2024

Bantwal.jpg

Mangaluru: In a notable political maneuver, the Congress party has clinched the presidency of Bantwal Town Municipal Council (TMC) with the support of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). 

This strategic alliance not only enabled Congress to secure the top post but also saw the SDPI securing the vice-presidency in a power-sharing arrangement.

Vasu Poojary Loretto, representing the Congress, emerged victorious as the President, while Moonish Ali of the SDPI was elected as the Vice-President, solidifying the collaboration between the two parties.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put forth A. Govinda Prabhu as its candidate for President and Hariprasad for Vice-President. However, despite the backing of Dakshina Kannada MP K. Brijesh Chowta and Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik, both from the BJP, the party was unable to surpass the Congress-SDPI alliance.

The 27-member Bantwal Municipality presented a balanced field, with both the BJP and Congress holding 11 seats each. The SDPI held 4 seats, with one seat remaining vacant. Despite BJP's attempts to bolster their numbers to 13, the well-timed alliance between Congress and SDPI ultimately proved decisive.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2024

darshan.jpg

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa was moved from the Bengaluru prison to the Ballari jail amid tight security on Thursday morning.

Darshan, a Kannada A-lister, is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others, for the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

According to officials, Darshan was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV around 4 am and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. The van with Darshan on board reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.

Sources said that the actor was escorted via Andhra Pradesh route to avoid security lapses.

Darshan entered the prison flanked by police officials. He wore a black Puma T-shirt but was seen without his hairpiece.

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs of the actor enjoying “special privileges” at the Parappana Agrahara prison went viral.

The actor was seen hobnobbing with gangsters, smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa. Fresh cases were also registered against the actor and others.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2024

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited Kesavanahalli village in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Wednesday to inspect the trial run of the Yettinahole project, particularly near the Kumbaradadi coffee estate.

During his visit, Shivakumar announced, "Today, we have initiated trial runs for five of the eight check dams, lifting around 1,500 cusecs of water. The remaining works will be launched by the Chief Minister at an auspicious time. I will discuss this further with the Chief Minister."

Highlighting the importance of the project, he added, "The Yettinahole project is a key initiative for our government. I commenced the trial run with a 'Ganga puja.' Although officials provided me with documents and videos, I wanted to see the progress firsthand, which is why I visited the site today."

Shivakumar also shared the financial progress of the project, stating that Rs 16.152 crore has been utilized as of July 2024. He outlined plans to prioritize the project's completion by March 31, 2027.

The Yettinahole project aims to supply 24.01 tmc of water for drinking purposes to several districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru. Approximately 14.056 tmc of water will be distributed to 38 towns and 6,657 villages across 29 drought-affected taluks, benefiting 7.559 million people. Additionally, the project plans to release 9.953 tmc-ft of water to 527 lakes in Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan, and Tumakuru.

Addressing delays, Shivakumar stated, "During my previous visit, I had set a deadline, but the project has been delayed by two to three months. However, we have managed to complete most of the work, except for tasks related to the Forest Department. We will engage with the department to address these pending issues."

Also present at the inspection were Minister D. Sudhakar, MP Shreyas Patel, MLA K.M. Shivalingegowda, Sharat Bachegowda, Additional Principal Secretary of Water Resources Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Satyabhama, and other officials.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.