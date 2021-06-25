  1. Home
  2. Karnataka to allow weddings at halls, resorts, hotels with 40 guests

News Network
June 25, 2021

Bengaluru, June 25: The government of Karnataka has decided to allow convention halls, hotels and resorts to host weddings from Monday, June 28 with a maximum of 40 guests.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held with ministers and officials on Friday.

All the guests will require a pass to attend the wedding, a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said. 

At present, scheduled weddings are allowed to take place at home with 40 guests.

The government's decision to allow convention halls to function comes after it allowed all shops to resume business and hotels to start dine-in services under Unlock 2.0.

During the meeting, Yediyurappa asked officials to take stringent measures to contain the Delta variant of Covid-19. "It is right now under control, but cases must be strictly monitored," he directed the officials, according to the statement.

Also, with Delta variant cases increasing in Maharashtra and Kerala, he asked officials to strictly monitor the state’s borders and increase testing of those coming into Karnataka from these two states.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 18,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 18: A team of experts from Bengaluru led by R K Jaigopal, Managing Director of Struct Geotech Research Laboratories Pvt Ltd on Friday inspected the Maravoor bridge which recently developed major cracks leading to suspension of vehicular movement on the bridge.

Official sources said that the team is expected to draw a plan for the repair of the bridge within two days and is hopeful that the bridge which is a vital link to the Mangaluru International Airport could be repaired in a month’s time.

Meanwhile, a team from Kerala is already constructing a platform to facilitate the repair of the bridge.

The Maravoor bridge, which connects Mangaluru airport with Mangaluru city, Udupi and Kasaragod, sagged last Tuesday. The bridge which is more than 50 years old sagged about 3-4 feet in the middle leading to some cracks.

News Network
June 19,2021

Karnataka, June 19: Karnataka has further relaxed the Covid-19 restrictions in 16 districts, including Bengaluru, starting from June 21, allowing all shops to function and public transport to resume operations.  

The new rules will be applicable in Bengaluru Urban, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mandya, Koppala, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Kolar, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkot , Kalaburagi, Haveri, Ramanagara, Yadgir and Bidar.

These 16 districts are those where the Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5 per cent, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. 

In these 16 districts, shops will be open from 6 am to 5 pm beginning Monday. The government has also decided to operate public transport including bus and metro with 50 per cent capacity.

Hotels, clubs and restaurants will be open for service until 5 pm with 50 per cent seating, but liquor will not be permitted. Lodges and resorts will be permitted to take bookings up to 50 per cent, while gyms will also be allowed to function at half capacity. All these places will have to ensure that they do not run the air conditioning, he said.

Outdoor sports activities will be allowed without spectators, while outdoor film shooting has also been given permission. Private offices can function up to half their capacity, Yediyurappa said.

However, there will be a curfew in place between 7 pm and 5 am on weekdays and a weekend curfew will be in place from 7 pm on Friday evening to 5 am on Monday morning throughout the state.

Swimming pools, places of worship, political events, educational institutions, shopping malls, pubs and amusement parks will continue to remain shut.

As for the rest of the districts that have a positivity rate of more than 5 per cent, the existing relaxation which was in place from June 11, will apply.

Mysuru, where the positivity rate is more than 10 per cent, will continue to remain under a strict lockdown until July 5.

Yediyurappa said the relaxation of the lockdown was done in the interest of businesses and to protect the livelihoods of small enterprises. "The Covid pandemic threat still looms large upon us. I request the public to cooperate and wear masks in public places," he said.

