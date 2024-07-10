  1. Home
  2. Indian expat saves 4-yr-old daughter’s life in UAE’s first paediatric liver transplant

Indian expat saves 4-yr-old daughter’s life in UAE’s first paediatric liver transplant

News Network
July 10, 2024

UAE.jpg

Indian expat Imran Khan was ready to do anything for his four-year-old child who was suffering from a rare genetic condition. He donated a portion of his liver: a gift that would give his daughter Razia a normal childhood.

A 12-hour surgery — considered the UAE's first living-donor paediatric liver transplant — was performed at Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Abu Dhabi, saving the life of Razia.

The child was diagnosed with a rare genetic liver condition called progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 3 (PFIC). Imran and his wife were familiar with the devastating effects of PFIC — having lost their first daughter to the same condition three years ago.

“We had suffered the heartbreak of losing our first girl at our native place of Hyderabad. We didn’t want to lose another. We were anxious but careful, too, and discovered the condition early,” Imran, a UAE resident for 14 years and father to 3 boys and a girl, said.

Early signs

Razia, born in Abu Dhabi, started exhibiting symptoms like yellow eyes, gum bleeding, and extreme tiredness when she was just three months old. The parents immediately consulted doctors.

“Getting a transplant was the best available option. So, we were planning to do the transplant in India but lately came to know it is possible here in the UAE. BMC is near our home and offers an airlift service in case of an emergency,” said Imran, who lives in Abu Dhabi's Mohamed Bin Zayed City.

Razia was given medication and advised regular check-ups till she was old enough for a liver transplant.

Three months ago, a check-up revealed that Razia’s spleen and liver had enlarged, so doctors said it was time to consider a transplant.

Dr Rehan Saif, director of transplant surgery for Burjeel abdominal multi-organ transplant programme, said Razia’s condition was caused by a genetic mutation, which leads to an abnormality in the formation and secretion of bile components and bile acids leading to damage to the liver.

“It presents in infancy and early childhood as signs of growth failure and complications of liver failure. The only definitive and curative treatment for these children is liver transplantation,” said Dr Rehan, the clinical lead for the hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery and general surgery consultant.

A life-saving gift

Imran said that as a father and a husband, becoming a donor was an easy decision to make.

“We didn’t want to lose our daughter. Also, I wanted to keep my wife safe. She is a mother to other children, too. It was an automatic decision. The evaluation tests showed me as a match," he said.

The donor operation and the transplant were performed simultaneously by a team of experts in surgeries lasting 12 hours, Dr Rehan said.

“This is the first paediatric liver transplant done in the UAE. In the past, children needing such a transplant had to travel abroad, but now it is available here in the country. It’s a proud moment for all of us.”

The transplant team, led by Dr Rehan, included Dr Johns Mathew, abdominal transplant and hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon; Dr Gourab Sen, general surgery consultant; Dr Ramamurthy Baskaran, anaesthesiology and transplant anaesthesia consultant; Dr Kesava Ramakrishnan, paediatric intensive care unit consultant; and Dr Shyam Mohan, paediatric radiologist.

“Both of them made an excellent recovery, and the child has been discharged two weeks ago. We expect her to have a normal childhood,” Dr Rehan said.

Ready for school

Before the transplant, Razia’s condition prevented her from attending nursery and achieving growth milestones appropriate for her age. Now, the parents and the young fighter are preparing for the new school year.

“She has battled a lot of hardships. We are proud of her. She knows that I have donated my liver to her. I have explained to her what and why she has gone through such a situation,” Imran said.

Razia is recovering well and has started playing with her siblings. “She is better. She walks, plays, and is happy. I am thankful to everyone. This surgery has come as a huge relief. We are proud of being part of the UAE’s history,” Imran said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 3,2024

gaza.jpg

Twelve former US officials have denounced President Joe Biden’s policies on Gaza as “a failure and a threat” to the country’s national security, calling on the government to overhaul them and use all "available leverage” to bring the ongoing war to an immediate end.

The 12 signatories who quit their posts over Biden’s controversial approach made the remarks in a joint public statement titled "Service in Dissent" which was released on Tuesday in conjunction with Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July.

“Each of us has sworn an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and as our nation celebrates its Independence Day, each of us are reminded that we resigned from government not to terminate that oath but to continue to abide by it; not to end our commitment to service, but to extend it,” the former officials said.

“This failed policy has not achieved its stated objectives,” they said, noting that it has not brought safety to the Israeli regime and has rather been “devastating for the Palestinian people, ensuring a vicious cycle of poverty and hopelessness, with all the implications of that cycle, for generations to come.”

The signatories went on to say, “As a group of dedicated Americans in service of our country, we insist that there is another way,” outlining steps to ensure that a "catastrophic policy failure like this can never happen again."

The ex-officials also argued that the US policy toward Gaza has “been deeply damaging” not only for US relations in the region, but also for the country’s global credibility.

The former officials further noted that US’ continuous flow of arms to Israel has ensured the country’s “undeniable complicity in the killings and forced starvation of a besieged Palestinian population in Gaza.”

"This is not only morally reprehensible and in clear violation of international humanitarian law and US laws, but it has also put a target on America’s back," they added, arguing that it has put the lives of service members and diplomats at risk.

The signatories also called on Washington to use “all necessary and available leverage to bring the conflict to an immediate close”, ensure expansion of humanitarian aid to Gazans and support the self-determination of the Palestinian people.

“There is an urgent need for change in the organizational cultures and structures that have enabled the current US approach,” they stressed, calling on Washington to have transparency regarding arms transfers.

The signatories further stated they “stand united in a shared belief that it is our collective responsibility to speak up,” urging their colleagues to use their voice and not to be complicit.

Among the signatories are Josh Paul, who oversaw Congressional relations on weapons transfers, a former White House official, two former air force department personnel and a former army officer in the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Israel launched the devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance groups carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Since then, the United States has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment, and used its veto power against all United Nations Security Council resolutions that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The relentless Israeli military campaign against Gaza has so far killed nearly 38,000 people, most of them women and children.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
June 29,2024

gazachildren.jpg

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says over 625,000 children in Gaza have not attended school for more than eight months as the Israeli regime continues its brutal war on the densely-populated territory.

In a social post, the UN agency said there were 300,000 UNRWA students before the war.

"Play and learning activities provided by UNRWA teams are critical in preparing children to get back to school and restore their right to education," the UN agency said, posting photos of UNRWA staff training Gazan kids.

The regime has been attacking the densely-populated region non-stop for nearly nine months now, killing at least 15 thousand children, in defiance of a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

The regime has also imposed a total blockade on the strip that has cut the flow of food, clean water, and medicine to the region.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered the regime to halt its offensive in Rafah immediately.

Last Saturday, the Gaza Government’s Media Office said in a statement that at least 800,000 students of various educational levels have been deprived of their right to education in the region.

It said about 40,000 high school students will not be able to take this year’s exams, which endangers their opportunities in local and international higher education.

“40,000 high school students from various branches will not be able to participate in this year’s session of the high school exams, representing an unprecedented violation that threatens their future and undermines their chances of enrolling in local and international universities and colleges,” the media office added.

The media office said, “85 percent of educational facilities are out of service due to direct and deliberate targeting, posing a significant challenge to efforts to resume the educational process after the war ends."

It said plans have been implemented to make up for the academic year for students to ensure that the academic year is not lost and that they possess the essential concepts and skills necessary for their continued learning.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 8,2024

palestine.jpg

A leading general medical journal has estimated that the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip could be 186,000 or even more, translating to 7.9 percent of the population in the Palestinian territory.

In a report published on Friday, The Lancet said the figure includes both direct and indirect deaths from the Israeli onslaught and those still buried under the rubble in the besieged Gaza.

The journal added that it had applied a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death reported by the Gaza Health Ministry.

“It is not implausible to estimate that up to 186,000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza,” it said.

Israel unleashed its brutal Gaza offensive on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 38,514 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza. The ministry announces the death toll only after receiving the dead bodies. 

The figure provided by the ministry is “likely an underestimate,” The Lancet said. “The total death toll is expected to be large given the intensity of this conflict; destroyed health-care infrastructure; severe shortages of food, water, and shelter; the population’s inability to flee to safe places; and the loss of funding to UNRWA, one of the very few humanitarian organizations still active in the Gaza Strip.”

It also called for an immediate and urgent ceasefire in Gaza accompanied by measures to enable the distribution of medical supplies, food, clean water, and other resources for basic human needs.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.