  Dubai: NRI from Kerala wins over Rs 21 crore in Mahzooz draw

News Network
July 7, 2022

Dubai: An Indian expatriate worker living in United Arab Emirates has won the Dh10 million or 1 crore (more than Indian Rupees 21 crore) grand prize from the weekly Mahzooz draw, two weeks after a Turkish expat bagged the same amount.

39-year-old Anish, an IT engineer originally from Kerala, has become the 24th Mahzooz millionaire and the third Indian expatriate to win the Dh10 million grand prize. Aside from the three Indians, previous Dh10 million winners were a French-Tunisian national and a Filipino. The biggest Mahzooz winner is still Junaid Rana from Pakistan who previously won the previous Dh50 million grand prize back in October last year.

Anish, who matched all five winning numbers (1,8,10,12,49), said he was completely shocked upon learning he won during the weekly draw held on July 2. He called a friend who confirmed that he was the grand prize winner.

The IT engineer is still trying to grasp reality and handle an unexpected windfall.

Anish said that even after four days, the enormity of the win is still sinking in. When asked what he would do with the Dhs10 million grand prize, he responded, “My first purchase will be a car as I still don’t have one.”

The expat who resides in Ajman and commutes to Dubai Investment Park-2 every day spends three hours daily on travel.

"I recently got to know the news (of the win), I need to think, and plan properly after consulting with my family in Kerala. I can't say anything right away as to what I'm going to do with the money," said the UAE resident of 13 years.

He added, "Perhaps, I'll buy a property or make an investment over here, or somewhere. I will use the prize money to repay my debts, help family members who are in need and, most importantly, bring my family here to the UAE to live with me.

"I want to think more prudently and take steps properly and also want to relax for some time too."

Before Anish heard about his turn of fortune, he was relaxing on a Saturday evening watching a movie. He says, "After a busy workweek, I was sitting and watching a film as the next day was off for me. Around 9.30pm I thought of logging into my account. I saw three numbers are the same, which meant I'll get Dh350 for sure. At least I'll recover what I had spent.

"Then I saw that the other two numbers were also the same. I was shocked to see that I was the top prize winner. I couldn't believe my eyes. I cannot express that day's feelings in words. I then called a close friend and requested him to confirm what I saw. Frankly, the reality is still sinking in."

Anish, who has been playing for over a year, picked whichever numbers came into his head at the moment, with the exception of compulsorily having 'one' in the chosen numbers.

Anish encourages everyone to participate in Mahzooz and try their luck. “You never know when luck decides to smile at you. I'm very thankful to Mahzooz for giving me such an opportunity. I am indebted to this wonderful country, the UAE, where dreams come true and last but not the least, I am grateful to the Almighty.”

News Network
June 25,2022

Mumbai, June 25: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, reduced to a minority within the Shiv Sena, the party founded by his father Balasaheb Thackeray, has called a national executive meeting today amid rebellion by his minister Eknath Shinde.

Latest updates

>> The meeting will be held in Shiv Sena Bhavan at 1 pm and Mr Thackeray, who has contracted Covid, will join virtually. On Friday, Mr Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs in which he said that the rebel MLAs wanted to "break the party".

>> "The Sena is not finished" and that people siding with the BJP must be questioned, Mr Thackeray said. "Those who want to leave are free to go openly.... I will create a new Shiv Sena," he added.

>> In a virtual address to party corporators, Mr Thackeray also accused the BJP of trying to finish off the Sena. "Shiv Sena is an ideology... BJP wants to finish it off because they don't want to share the Hindu vote bank with anyone," he said, adding that late Bal Thackeray had initiated the alliance with the BJP only to avoid a split in Hindutva votes.

>> Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of Team Uddhav, hit back at Mr Shinde's claim that the party was diverging from its ideology of Hindutva. "Which Hindutva teaches you to stab your party, which is like a family, in the back?" she said, asserting that ideology is being used as an excuse for the "BJP-backed" rebellion.

>> Sixteen MLAs who have joined rebel leader Eknath Shinde are likely to be served notices by the Deputy Speaker today. The names of these rebel MLAs have already been sent to the Maharashtra Assembly deputy speaker for initiating action of disqualification against them.

>> "We have given notice against 16 MLAs that they should be sacked. Now they will have to answer why action should not be taken against them. Despite issuing a letter to them, none of them attended party meeting on Wednesday in Mumbai," Sena MP Arvind Sawant said.

>> Despite being reduced to a minority, Team Uddhav is confident that it has the powers to issue whip against the MLAs. The party also said that the claims by the Eknath Shinde camp that is "the real Shiv Sena" has no merit. "The Shiv Sena is a registered regional party and Uddhav Thackeray is our chief. We have a Consitution through which party president is selected," Advocate Dharam Mishra from Shiv Sena legal cell said.

>> Mr Shinde, at the centre of rebellion against Mr Thackeray, has said that he has the support of more than 50 MLAs. "Nearly 40 of them are from the Shiv Sena," he told the press in an interview.

>> Mr Shinde, who is camping with the rebels in BJP-ruled Assam, has accused the Sena leadership of being inaccessible to party leaders. On Friday, he put out a video by rebel leader Yamini Jadhav in which she accused the party leadership of not caring for her despite she "suffering from cancer" since October last year. He will chair a meeting with the MLAs today to decide the next strategy.

>> The rebels are camping at a five-star hotel on the outskirts of Assam's main city, Guwahati. A young MP, known to be close to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is the pointsman, sources said, adding at least three Assam BJP ministers are closely overseeing logistical matters at the Guwahati hotel.

News Network
July 6,2022

Kolkata, July 6: Distancing herself further from her party, Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member, Mahua Moitra, on Wednesday, reportedly unfollowed the official Twitter handle of the party. However, she has continued following the official Twitter handle of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

The development is a likely fallout of her growing differences with the party leadership over her comments about goddess Kali at a recent media conclave in Kolkata.

While responding to a question on a controversial film poster showing a woman decked as goddess Kali smoking, Moitra said that for her Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess. In support of her arguments, she drew the reference of the iconic Tarapith Shakti Peeth temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where meat and alcohol are offered while worshipping Goddess Kali's "Maa Tara" version.
Her comments evoked strong criticism by the state BJP leaders who described Moitra's comments as an insult to the traditional Hindu religion. The BJP leaders even demanded Mamata Banerjee to take action against her party MP.

As things started getting serious, Trinamool Congress leadership distanced itself from the comments of the outspoken party MP and also issued a Twitter message condemning the comments of Moitra on this count.

In the Twitter message, the Trinamool Congress leadership said that views expressed by Moitra on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. "All India Trinamool Congress condemns such comments," the Twitter message from the official handle of the party has read.

Moitra did not make any delay in reacting over the growing controversies. "To all you Sanghis lying will not make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mentioned the work smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food &amp; drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara," Moitra said in a counter Twitter message.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari demanded immediate arrest of Moitra for her controversial comments about Maa Kali. "I expect the police should react in a similar manner as they did by summoning suspended BJP leader, Nupur Sharma over the latter's controversial comments about Prophet Muhammad. We will wait for some more time and if police do not take action against Mohua Moitra, we will approach the Calcutta High Court against the Police," Adhikari said.

This is not the first time that there has been a subtle spat between Moitra and Trinamool Congress. Be it on the recent arrest of YouTuber and vlogger Roddur Roy or the recent rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali in Nadia district in West Bengal, she had taken a stand against the party leadership and at times even Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. 

News Network
June 29,2022

Abu Dhabi, June 29: Weeks after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), counted among India’s closest partners, joined criticism from the Islamic world against remarks on the Prophet by the now suspended and expelled BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, popularly known as MBZ, and conveyed condolences on the death of the former president of the Gulf nation, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties.

In a special gesture, Mohamed bin Zayed, accompanied by senior members of the Royal family, received Modi at the Abu Dhabi presidential airport. “I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of coming to welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” Modi tweeted in Arabic and English languages.

This is their first interaction after Mohamed bin Zayed’s election as the new President last month. During their meeting, Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13, at the age of 73, after a long illness. He also congratulated Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as President.

“Both leaders reviewed various aspects of India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which they have carefully nurtured over the past few years,” said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“During their virtual summit on February 18, both countries signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which has since entered into force on May 1. CEPA is expected to further boost trade and investment between both countries,” said the statement.

Bilateral trade in FY 2021-22 was about US$ 72 billion. UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and second largest export destination. UAE’s FDI in India has increased over the past few years and currently stands at over $12 billion.

During the virtual summit, the MEA said, both countries had also released a vision statement which laid the roadmap for bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy, food security, health, defence, skills, education, culture and people-to-people ties.

“Both leaders expressed satisfaction that India and UAE continue to forge closer partnership in these areas, building on their close and friendly relations and historical people-to-people connect. India-UAE have a strong energy partnership which is now acquiring new focus on renewable energy,” it said.

Modi thanked Mohamed bin Zayed for “taking great care of the 3.5 million Indian community in UAE, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the MEA said. He also invited him to visit India at an early date, it said.

Earlier this month, UAE had joined criticism from the Islamic world against remarks on the Prophet by the now suspended and expelled BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Expressing its “denunciation and rejection of insults of the Prophet”, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), had “affirmed the UAE’s firm rejection of all practices and behaviors that contradict moral and human values and principles” and “underscored the need to respect religious symbols and not violate them, as well as confront hate speech and violence.”

Modi’s last visit to the UAE was in August 2019, when he received the UAE’s highest award, ‘Order of Zayed’.

