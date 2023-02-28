  1. Home
  2. Hundreds of NRIs partake in KKMA’s beach clean-up drive in Kuwait

News Network
February 28, 2023

Kuwait: In celebration of Kuwait National Day, the Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA) orchestrated a beach clean-up program on 25th February. The mission was to clean up the beach area from 2nd Ring Road to Kuwait Tower, and collect all forms of waste from the beach side. 

With an impressive turnout, hundreds of dedicated volunteers from KKMA, alongside enthusiastic children, families, and gracious Kuwaiti volunteers, all united for the noble cause. Together, they worked to cleanse the shoreline and made a commendable impact.

Dr. Adarsh Swaika, the Indian Ambassador to Kuwait inaugurated the event.  Kamal Singh Rathore, the First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, shared heart-warming messages of goodwill. Ibrahim Kunnil, the president of KKMA presided over the function. 

Esteemed guests graced the program with their presence. The event was compeered by BM Iqbal, while other KKMA officials Vice Chairman AP Abdul Salam, Working President Nawaz Qadiri, Zone Presidents Mustafa Master, Mohammad Ali Katinjimula, VK Abdul Nassar, Sports & Arts Vice President Aslam Hamza, and other Center, Zone, Branch, and Unit Leaders, also in the function.

The program's festivities included a warm welcome address delivered by KKMA Central General Secretary KC Rafeeq and a recitation of Khiraat by Khalid Maulavi.  K. O. Moidu, Vice President of Sports & Arts, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks to conclude the event.

Media Release
February 15,2023

Sahebaan Business & Professionals Group (SBPG) and Sahebaan UAE conducted a Business and Professionals Meet at Al Jumairah Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, on 5th February 2023 from 2.00 PM onwards. The event, sponsored by the Sahebaan Business Community UAE, was a success, with Sahebaan Community delegates from UAE, GCC, and India in attendance.

The event commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The convenor of SBPG, Althaf M.S., welcomed the gathering and explained the purpose of this maiden initiative. The Program thereafter commenced with a panel discussion moderated by Althaf M.S., an EPC Oil & Gas Professional. The panel consisted of Dr. Abdul Rahiman Beig, a Professor at Khalifa University Abu Dhabi; Mrs. Ambreen Sheik, a Businesswomen and also an Honorary President of the Indian Ladies Association, Abu Dhabi; Mr. Mumtaz Hussain, an established Businessman from Qatar; Dr. Waleed Ahmed, Fellow of the Royal College of Psychiatrists (UK) and a well-known consultant and Mr. Syed Siraj Ahmed, Ex banker & Risk Management Consultant.

While speaking during the event, Mr. Imran Hidayath,  CEO of Hidayath Group, Dubai, dwelt on his entrepreneurial journey to success. Mr. Suhail Kudroli, Chartered Accountant, urged all to participate in such gatherings. While speaking at the sidelines of the meeting, UAE Sahebaan Convenor Mr. Afroz Assadi and Mr. Siraj Ahmed appreciated the initiative and urged all to lend their support. 

Business presentations were made subsequently by Mohd Salman on his startup business "The Stepup Ventures," followed by Sahebaan ladies, Sahara Asif on "Life Skills Education" and Waseem Shaikh & Thanziya Khan on "Tru Choco & Nuts." 

The event's highlight was Speed Networking, which evidenced active participation by delegates and interaction on a one-to-one basis with every delegate. 

The Program was managed by Althaf M.S, Mohd. Samiulla, Mohd Sufiyan, and Faizaan Khateeb and anchored by Mohd. Sufiyan.

News Network
February 16,2023

Kasargod, Feb 16: An electrician died of electrocution when he was installing decorative lights for the temple fair in Kasargagod district. 

The deceased has been identified as Dinesh (30), son of late Pakeera Moolya of Paivalike Bayarau Pelathadka.

He was working as an electrician with an electric contractor from Maroli in Mangaluru for over a decade.

Dinesh is survived by two brothers and three sisters. He had planned to get married soon. 

News Network
February 15,2023

New Delhi, Feb 15: The NIA on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the 2022 Coimbatore car cylinder explosion case.

The raids are being conducted at over 60 locations across the three states.

On October 23 last year, Jamesha Mubeen, a suspected terrorist, was killed after a gas cylinder in the car he was travelling in exploded in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple at Kottaimedu in the communally sensitive Ukkdam area.

The explosion that happened a day before the Diwali festival was termed as ‘Lone wolf’ attack.

The city police had earlier seized 75 kg of explosives, documents from Mubeen including the drawing of a flag resembling that of ISIS and wordings like those who touched Allah’s name will be uprooted, PTI reported.

Six people were arrested by the police for allegedly helping Mubeen purchase explosives on e-commerce platform and transport them from his rented house to another house. 

