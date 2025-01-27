‘NRI International Love All’ pays heartfelt tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

  1. Home
Ashok Arora
January 28, 2025

New York: NRI International Love All, a non-governmental organization founded on the principles of love, communal harmony, and universal brotherhood, hosted an online tribute event to honor the remarkable legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India's most revered leaders.

Under the leadership of its International President, Mr. Ashok Arora, a distinguished Supreme Court advocate and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the organization has consistently worked to promote the idea that "the world is one family"—a philosophy deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The tribute event brought together participants from across the globe to celebrate the life and contributions of Dr. Manmohan Singh. In his opening remarks, Mr. Ashok Arora warmly welcomed attendees and set the tone by quoting a poignant line from the Hindi film Anand: "Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi; ache log amar ho jaate hain" (Anand doesn’t die; good people become immortal). He highlighted Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India's progress, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a source of inspiration.

The event featured a diverse lineup of distinguished speakers, each reflecting on Dr. Singh’s extraordinary character and achievements:

Mr. Salim Khalifa, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, described Dr. Singh as a leader defined by wisdom, truth, and humility. He emphasized that Dr. Singh's calm demeanor, gentle heart, and extraordinary vision made him a guiding light for generations to come.

Mr. Umakant Lakhera, a senior journalist, shared his experiences covering Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, praising his transparency and respect for democratic principles. Mr. Lakhera recalled Dr. Singh’s media-friendly approach, recounting how he encouraged tough questions and upheld accountability.

Mr. Anand Vardhan Singh, a renowned journalist and former editor of Lokmat, addressed the criticism that Dr. Singh didn’t win elections. He highlighted the 2009 general election, where under Dr. Singh’s leadership, the Congress party achieved a significant victory, increasing its seat count by 61.

Engr Syed Nasir Khurshid, a social activist and Convener of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, paid tribute with a heartfelt recitation of Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He described Dr. Singh as a once-in-a-century leader who dedicated his life to improving the economic and social conditions of the common people.

Throughout the event, Mr. Ashok Arora introduced the speakers with thoughtful insights, weaving poetry and eloquence into his commentary. He also acknowledged heartfelt messages from attendees worldwide, including journalists, intellectuals, engineers, IT professionals, and other dignitaries from countries like Australia, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East.

Speakers universally agreed on Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to India’s economic growth, which laid the groundwork for the country’s current aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy. They celebrated his integrity, humility, and dedication to public service, marking him as one of India’s finest leaders.

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Mr. Salim Khalifa, who expressed gratitude to participants for joining across time zones to honor Dr. Singh. The seamless execution of the program was made possible by the technical team—Tamim Al Hasan, Azharuddin, and Ubaid Gotori—who were commended for their professionalism.

NRI International Love All remains committed to spreading the message of love and unity, inspired by the vision of leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh.

News Network
January 23,2025

Mangaluru, Jan 23: A unisex salon in the city was targeted by miscreants belonging to a Hindutva organization, who accused the salon of unethical activities. 

The activists vandalized the salon named 'Colors' near KSRTC in Bejai, Mangaluru, causing extensive damage by destroying furniture and shattering glass.

The group demanded the immediate closure of all massage centers within Mangaluru city, alleging improper conduct at such establishments. 

Following home minister G Parameshwara’s direction to immediately take action against those who are responsible for the attack, the City Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested Prasad Attavar, the leader of the Rama Sene.

Authorities have charged Attavar and are investigating the incident further. This event has raised concerns about the increase in vigilante actions, with local authorities urging the public to respect legal processes and maintain calm. The salon owner has filed a complaint seeking justice for the damages incurred.

News Network
January 15,2025

Another Palestinian journalist has been killed in an Israeli attack in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll to 205 since early October 2023 when the occupying Tel Aviv regime launched its all-out onslaught against the blockaded coastal sliver.

Local organizations identified the new victim as Ahlam al-Nafed, who recently reported from the besieged Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza for Drop Site News and other media outlets.

She was killed on Tuesday as she was walking to al-Shifa Hospital – the largest medical complex and central hospital in the Gaza Strip, and located in the neighborhood of northern Rimal in Gaza City.

“For the past 100 days, Ahlam chronicled the genocide in northern Gaza, capturing evidence of Israeli war crimes from the besieged Indonesian Hospital.

“Through her words and images, she ensured that atrocities which might have been silenced were brought to light, allowing the world to witness the brutal reality unfolding there,” Drop Site News wrote in a statement published on its X account on Tuesday.

It underlined that Ahlam’s work documenting the attacks on the Indonesian Hospital was irreplaceable.

“She was one of the last remaining voices in northern Gaza — a voice the world desperately needed. Without her, the full extent of Israel’s actions might never have been known,” the statement also read.

For its part, the Indonesian Hospital said, “Ahlam courageously documented the genocide in north Gaza, residing in the medical facility during its siege, taking evidence of war crimes and bearing witness to tell the story with her pictures and her words, many of which we shared with you.”

Journalists working within the Palestinian territory face heightened risks while covering the genocidal war, particularly in light of Israeli ground assaults and airstrikes, as well as challenges such as disrupted communications, shortages of supplies, and power outages.

In the face of these difficulties, Palestinian journalists have continued to document the atrocities of the war, acting as the global community's eyes and ears throughout one of the most deadly wars of the 21st century.

Backed by the United States and its Western allies, Israel launched the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the Israeli regime in response to its decades-long campaign of oppression against Palestinians.

The regime’s bloody onslaught on Gaza has so far killed at least 46,645 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 110,012 others. Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under rubble.

On November 21 last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former minister of military affairs Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

News Network
January 24,2025

Bengaluru, Jan 24: The BJP has sparked controversy by opposing a meeting between Muslim community leaders and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where increased budgetary allocations for minorities were discussed. The BJP labeled the demands as "religion-based budgeting," accusing the Congress-led government of minority appeasement.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s National Information and Technology Department, claimed on social media platform X, “This kind of Muslim assertion and religion-based demands led to India’s partition along religious lines in 1947. We can’t afford it again.”

The meeting, attended by Ministers Rahim Khan, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and Siddaramaiah's Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, focused on enhanced funding for minority welfare. Malviya criticized it as a "brazen display of minority appeasement," alleging that the Congress was catering to its vote bank in return for support.

The Congress government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for minority welfare in its 2024-25 State Budget, drawing fire from opposition parties. However, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar defended the allocation, stating, “In a Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget, can’t we allocate even 1 per cent for Muslims? This funding supports schools and development programs. What’s wrong with that?”

Meanwhile, BJP and JD(S) leaders accused the Congress government of sidelining Hindus while failing to address pressing issues like rising crime and fiscal mismanagement. Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticized the government for planning to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore to fund its "five guarantee" schemes and other initiatives, questioning the state's development progress.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the 2025-26 State Budget in March, which is expected to cross Rs 4 lakh crore, marking his 16th budget as Finance Minister. The Congress government faces growing opposition from BJP leaders, who claim its policies prioritize appeasement over governance.

