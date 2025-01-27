‘NRI International Love All’ pays heartfelt tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

New York: NRI International Love All, a non-governmental organization founded on the principles of love, communal harmony, and universal brotherhood, hosted an online tribute event to honor the remarkable legacy of Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India's most revered leaders.

Under the leadership of its International President, Mr. Ashok Arora, a distinguished Supreme Court advocate and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, the organization has consistently worked to promote the idea that "the world is one family"—a philosophy deeply rooted in the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

The tribute event brought together participants from across the globe to celebrate the life and contributions of Dr. Manmohan Singh. In his opening remarks, Mr. Ashok Arora warmly welcomed attendees and set the tone by quoting a poignant line from the Hindi film Anand: "Anand mara nahi, Anand marte nahi; ache log amar ho jaate hain" (Anand doesn’t die; good people become immortal). He highlighted Dr. Singh’s immense contributions to India's progress, emphasizing his enduring legacy as a source of inspiration.

The event featured a diverse lineup of distinguished speakers, each reflecting on Dr. Singh’s extraordinary character and achievements:

Mr. Salim Khalifa, Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, described Dr. Singh as a leader defined by wisdom, truth, and humility. He emphasized that Dr. Singh's calm demeanor, gentle heart, and extraordinary vision made him a guiding light for generations to come.

Mr. Umakant Lakhera, a senior journalist, shared his experiences covering Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, praising his transparency and respect for democratic principles. Mr. Lakhera recalled Dr. Singh’s media-friendly approach, recounting how he encouraged tough questions and upheld accountability.

Mr. Anand Vardhan Singh, a renowned journalist and former editor of Lokmat, addressed the criticism that Dr. Singh didn’t win elections. He highlighted the 2009 general election, where under Dr. Singh’s leadership, the Congress party achieved a significant victory, increasing its seat count by 61.

Engr Syed Nasir Khurshid, a social activist and Convener of the Saudi Arabia Chapter, paid tribute with a heartfelt recitation of Allama Iqbal’s poetry. He described Dr. Singh as a once-in-a-century leader who dedicated his life to improving the economic and social conditions of the common people.

Throughout the event, Mr. Ashok Arora introduced the speakers with thoughtful insights, weaving poetry and eloquence into his commentary. He also acknowledged heartfelt messages from attendees worldwide, including journalists, intellectuals, engineers, IT professionals, and other dignitaries from countries like Australia, the UK, Germany, and the Middle East.

Speakers universally agreed on Dr. Singh’s unparalleled contributions to India’s economic growth, which laid the groundwork for the country’s current aspirations of becoming a $5 trillion economy. They celebrated his integrity, humility, and dedication to public service, marking him as one of India’s finest leaders.

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks from Mr. Salim Khalifa, who expressed gratitude to participants for joining across time zones to honor Dr. Singh. The seamless execution of the program was made possible by the technical team—Tamim Al Hasan, Azharuddin, and Ubaid Gotori—who were commended for their professionalism.

NRI International Love All remains committed to spreading the message of love and unity, inspired by the vision of leaders like Dr. Manmohan Singh.