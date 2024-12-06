  1. Home
UAE-India airfare crisis: Flights must increase to control prices, says ambassador

News Network
December 7, 2024

With the surging demand for air travel between the UAE and India, limited flight capacities are driving up ticket prices. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE's ambassador to India, has stressed the urgent need for increasing flight operations to curb rising airfares and bolster connectivity.

Addressing the inaugural UAE-India Founders' Retreat at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Friday, Alshaali highlighted that the imbalance between demand and available seats is unsustainable. “Airfare has grown significantly due to heightened demand. Without more flights and seat capacities, prices will keep rising,” he cautioned.

Connecting More Cities
Alshaali revealed his proposal to add more flights between the two nations, emphasizing connections to Tier 2 cities in India. “Indians prefer flying to airports closer to their hometowns, especially on specific days. Expanding flight options is vital for meeting this demand,” he explained.

The ambassador stressed that increased connectivity would yield mutual benefits, including boosting tourism, creating jobs, and fostering business opportunities. “This is about redefining our relations to ensure a win-win outcome for both nations,” he remarked.

Strengthening Ties Through Innovation
The UAE-India Founders' Retreat, co-organized by the UAE Embassy in Delhi and the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), hosted over 60 Indian startup founders alongside UAE business leaders, investors, and policymakers. The three-day event aimed to deepen collaboration and promote innovation between the two nations.

Prominent attendees included Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon.

CEPA: A Testament to Success
Alshaali lauded the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has significantly boosted trade relations. “Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has exceeded $80 billion, marking over a 15% growth since CEPA. Key sectors like pharmaceuticals and agriculture, including fruits and vegetables, have seen over 30% growth,” he noted.

Enhanced air connectivity, Alshaali emphasized, is not just about convenience. “It deepens people-to-people ties and facilitates easier travel for investors, students, and businesspersons, further solidifying our partnership,” he concluded.

The call for increased flights and better transportation links is poised to redefine the dynamics of UAE-India relations, catering to the evolving needs of both nations.

News Network
November 30,2024

shettycouple.jpg

Dubai, Nov 30: In a heartwarming celebration of dedication and leadership, UAE Bunts honoured Sarvotham Shetty and his wife, Usha Shetty, for their extraordinary 47 years of service at the 47th Gulf Buntotsava-2024. The couple’s contributions were lauded in a grand felicitation ceremony that showcased the community’s admiration and gratitude.

The event unfolded with vibrant cultural traditions and an air of celebration, symbolizing the legacy the Shetty duo has built over decades. Sarvotham Shetty, visibly moved, shared his reflections on the honour, stating, “The greatest gift God has given me is the strength to organize. This strength, supported by your blessings, has enabled me to serve as the leader of UAE Bunts for the past 44 years. This honour, bestowed without my knowledge, brings immense joy. I dedicate my years of organizational strength to my wife, who has been my unwavering support."

The highlight of the ceremony was a regal procession escorting Sarvotham and Usha Shetty to the stage, where they were adorned with a traditional turban, shawl, memento, and symbolic gifts, including betel leaves, bananas, rice, vegetables, and jasmine garlands. Accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats and vibrant fanfare, the procession reflected the cultural essence of the Bunt community.

UAE Bunts vice president Praveen Kumar Shetty Vakwadi and secretary Raviraj Shetty, along with other office-bearers and committee members, presented an array of honours to the couple. Shashi Raviraj Shetty eloquently delivered the felicitation letter, while the event was skilfully compered by Nitesh Shetty Ekkar and Priya Harish of Kudla Channel News.

The Gulf Buntotsava-2024 was not just a celebration of Sarvotham and Usha Shetty’s enduring contributions but also a vivid reminder of the vibrant heritage and unity of the UAE Bunt community.

3shettycouple.jpg

2shettycouple.jpg

News Network
November 28,2024

Mangaluru: The upcoming assembly session at Suvarna Soudha, Belagavi, scheduled from December 9 to 19, will primarily focus on addressing issues pertaining to North Karnataka, according to Assembly Speaker U T Khader. "While the main emphasis will be on North Karnataka, concerns from other regions will also be part of the discussions," he clarified.

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House in Mangaluru on Thursday, Khader shared that a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee had been convened, with the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and other key figures in attendance to ensure effective deliberations during the session.

"The session was initially planned from December 9 to 20. However, it was later decided to conclude it by December 19, as the All India Kannada Literary Convention is set to begin on December 20 in Mandya," Khader explained.

When asked about the process for discussions in the Assembly, Khader assured, "Discussions will take place according to the established rules."

The Speaker also highlighted his participation in various international conferences. "As Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, I have consistently sought opportunities to represent the Assembly at overseas conventions. I am pleased to announce that I will be attending the International Peace Conference in Vatican City," he said. "It is an honor to participate as a representative of the Mangaluru constituency and as the Speaker of the Assembly."

In response to questions about government grants, Khader remarked, "Grants do not come automatically. MLAs must actively follow up with the relevant authorities rather than simply complain about the lack of grants in their constituencies."

Addressing the tragic incident of three students drowning at a resort in Ullal, the Speaker emphasized, "The Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to enforce strict safety measures in resorts to prevent such incidents in the future."

News Network
November 27,2024

Mangaluru: A five-year-long pursuit of justice continues for several youths from Dakshina Kannada who fell victim to a fraudulent food delivery job scam in Kuwait. The victims, lured by promises of lucrative overseas employment, now find themselves entangled in legal battles and financial ruin.

In a recent development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned the victims to its Mangaluru office as part of the ongoing investigation. The case, which dates back to May 28, 2019, was initially registered at the Mangaluru North police station based on a complaint filed by Usman, a resident of Jalligudde. His brother, Aboobakkar Siddique, was among the 34 victims duped by Manikya Associates, a recruitment agency operated by Prasad Shetty.

According to the complaint, the victims were promised jobs as food delivery executives in Kuwait with a salary of ₹40,000 per month. “I paid ₹80,000 to the agent and ended up spending seven harrowing months in Kuwait without any salary,” shared a victim who now works in construction. Another victim, now employed as a driver, said, “I dreamt of working abroad to support my family. I even pledged jewelry to pay the fees, but it took me years to recover financially.”

The victims allege that they were left stranded in Kuwait in January 2019 after completing all formalities. With no jobs and mounting expenses, their ordeal lasted seven months. They were eventually repatriated with the help of Indian expats and the Embassy of India in Kuwait, just two months after the complaint was filed.

The ED investigation is reportedly progressing, and victims said they were assured that their payments to the agent would be refunded soon. An ED official confirmed that efforts to ensure justice are ongoing.

For these youths, the pain of shattered dreams and financial losses has lingered for years, with many still struggling to rebuild their lives. As they await justice, their plight serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of fraudulent recruitment schemes.

