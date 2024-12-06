UAE-India airfare crisis: Flights must increase to control prices, says ambassador

With the surging demand for air travel between the UAE and India, limited flight capacities are driving up ticket prices. Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE's ambassador to India, has stressed the urgent need for increasing flight operations to curb rising airfares and bolster connectivity.

Addressing the inaugural UAE-India Founders' Retreat at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) on Friday, Alshaali highlighted that the imbalance between demand and available seats is unsustainable. “Airfare has grown significantly due to heightened demand. Without more flights and seat capacities, prices will keep rising,” he cautioned.

Connecting More Cities

Alshaali revealed his proposal to add more flights between the two nations, emphasizing connections to Tier 2 cities in India. “Indians prefer flying to airports closer to their hometowns, especially on specific days. Expanding flight options is vital for meeting this demand,” he explained.

The ambassador stressed that increased connectivity would yield mutual benefits, including boosting tourism, creating jobs, and fostering business opportunities. “This is about redefining our relations to ensure a win-win outcome for both nations,” he remarked.

Strengthening Ties Through Innovation

The UAE-India Founders' Retreat, co-organized by the UAE Embassy in Delhi and the UAE-India CEPA Council (UICC), hosted over 60 Indian startup founders alongside UAE business leaders, investors, and policymakers. The three-day event aimed to deepen collaboration and promote innovation between the two nations.

Prominent attendees included Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, Hadi Badri, CEO of Economic Development at the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and Faraz Khalid, CEO of Noon.

CEPA: A Testament to Success

Alshaali lauded the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has significantly boosted trade relations. “Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has exceeded $80 billion, marking over a 15% growth since CEPA. Key sectors like pharmaceuticals and agriculture, including fruits and vegetables, have seen over 30% growth,” he noted.

Enhanced air connectivity, Alshaali emphasized, is not just about convenience. “It deepens people-to-people ties and facilitates easier travel for investors, students, and businesspersons, further solidifying our partnership,” he concluded.

The call for increased flights and better transportation links is poised to redefine the dynamics of UAE-India relations, catering to the evolving needs of both nations.