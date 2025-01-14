Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed honoured with Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed, one of the longest-serving Indian physicians in Saudi Arabia, was honored with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on Friday, the highest honor conferred by India's president on nationals based overseas. Dr. Khursheed, born in Gulbarga, Karnataka, has dedicated over 40 years of his life to the Kingdom. He served for three decades at King Faisal Hospital in Taif and nearly a decade as a Royal Protocol physician in Riyadh. His work extended to the COVID-19 response and overseeing critical care operations for Hajj pilgrims.

In addition to his medical career, Dr. Khursheed has made significant contributions to education, founding the International Indian School in Taif and providing guidance for other schools catering to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, established in 2003, celebrates exceptional contributions of overseas Indians in various fields, including medicine, community service, and education. Dr. Khursheed was among 27 recipients of this year's award and the only one from Saudi Arabia. He received the honor from President Droupadi Murmu.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, highlighted Dr. Khursheed’s distinguished 45-year career in public healthcare and his role in the Medical Protocol Department of the Royal Saudi Family for eight years. He also oversaw critical care during the Hajj program at Minah and Arafat.

Khan emphasized that the award recognizes Dr. Khursheed’s outstanding contributions to medical science, healthcare, and the welfare of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia, marking a moment of great pride for the Indian diaspora in the Kingdom.

DC congratulates

Kalaburgi Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Fauziya Taranum B has congratulated Dr Syed Anwar Khursheed for the prestigious award.

“I appreciate your contribution towards education and healthcare. It’s a very proud moment for Kalaburgi district,” the DC said.