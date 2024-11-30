  1. Home
Golden Legacy: UAE Bunts honour Sarvotham Shetty couple at Gulf Buntotsava-2024

News Network
November 30, 2024

shettycouple.jpg

Dubai, Nov 30: In a heartwarming celebration of dedication and leadership, UAE Bunts honoured Sarvotham Shetty and his wife, Usha Shetty, for their extraordinary 47 years of service at the 47th Gulf Buntotsava-2024. The couple’s contributions were lauded in a grand felicitation ceremony that showcased the community’s admiration and gratitude.

The event unfolded with vibrant cultural traditions and an air of celebration, symbolizing the legacy the Shetty duo has built over decades. Sarvotham Shetty, visibly moved, shared his reflections on the honour, stating, “The greatest gift God has given me is the strength to organize. This strength, supported by your blessings, has enabled me to serve as the leader of UAE Bunts for the past 44 years. This honour, bestowed without my knowledge, brings immense joy. I dedicate my years of organizational strength to my wife, who has been my unwavering support."

The highlight of the ceremony was a regal procession escorting Sarvotham and Usha Shetty to the stage, where they were adorned with a traditional turban, shawl, memento, and symbolic gifts, including betel leaves, bananas, rice, vegetables, and jasmine garlands. Accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats and vibrant fanfare, the procession reflected the cultural essence of the Bunt community.

UAE Bunts vice president Praveen Kumar Shetty Vakwadi and secretary Raviraj Shetty, along with other office-bearers and committee members, presented an array of honours to the couple. Shashi Raviraj Shetty eloquently delivered the felicitation letter, while the event was skilfully compered by Nitesh Shetty Ekkar and Priya Harish of Kudla Channel News.

The Gulf Buntotsava-2024 was not just a celebration of Sarvotham and Usha Shetty’s enduring contributions but also a vivid reminder of the vibrant heritage and unity of the UAE Bunt community.

3shettycouple.jpg

2shettycouple.jpg

News Network
November 21,2024

CAKhaleel.jpg

Prominent NRI community leader SM Syed Khalilur Rehman, fondly known as CA Khalil, passed away in Dubai on Thursday at the age of 86 after a brief illness.

Khalil had been admitted to Aster Hospital in Mankhool on Tuesday after experiencing severe leg weakness. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he succumbed to a double heart attack that worsened his condition, his son Rais Ahmed confirmed.

The news of his passing has sent waves of grief across communities, particularly in his hometown of Bhatkal, Karnataka, where he was a celebrated figure. Tributes have been pouring in on social media, highlighting his significant contributions to international trade, social service, and education.

A Legacy of Leadership and Service

A chartered accountant by profession, Khalil was a founding member of the Dubai chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), where he served as chairman from 1987 to 1994. His illustrious career included key leadership roles, such as general manager of Khaleej Times, group executive director of the Ilyas and Mustafa Galadari Group, and vice-chairman of the Jashanmal Group of Companies.

He also chaired Maadhyama Communications and Sahil Online, a web-based news platform, and was a director and trustee of several media companies and charitable organisations in Dubai and India.

A Champion for Education and Philanthropy

Khalil’s impact extended far beyond his professional achievements. As president and general secretary of Anjuman Hami-e-Muslimeen, he played a pivotal role in the development of educational institutions, including schools and colleges in Bhatkal and surrounding areas. His dedication to social upliftment earned him recognition from the Government of Karnataka, which honoured him with a prestigious award for his philanthropic contributions.

A Life Celebrated

The Bhatkal Muslim Khaleej Council (BMKC) recently released a documentary celebrating Khalil’s remarkable life and service to the community—a testament to his enduring legacy.

CA Khalil is survived by his family and countless admirers across the globe. His passing marks the end of an era for Indian expatriates in the UAE and beyond, leaving behind a legacy of leadership, generosity, and commitment to community service.

