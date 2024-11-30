Golden Legacy: UAE Bunts honour Sarvotham Shetty couple at Gulf Buntotsava-2024

Dubai, Nov 30: In a heartwarming celebration of dedication and leadership, UAE Bunts honoured Sarvotham Shetty and his wife, Usha Shetty, for their extraordinary 47 years of service at the 47th Gulf Buntotsava-2024. The couple’s contributions were lauded in a grand felicitation ceremony that showcased the community’s admiration and gratitude.

The event unfolded with vibrant cultural traditions and an air of celebration, symbolizing the legacy the Shetty duo has built over decades. Sarvotham Shetty, visibly moved, shared his reflections on the honour, stating, “The greatest gift God has given me is the strength to organize. This strength, supported by your blessings, has enabled me to serve as the leader of UAE Bunts for the past 44 years. This honour, bestowed without my knowledge, brings immense joy. I dedicate my years of organizational strength to my wife, who has been my unwavering support."

The highlight of the ceremony was a regal procession escorting Sarvotham and Usha Shetty to the stage, where they were adorned with a traditional turban, shawl, memento, and symbolic gifts, including betel leaves, bananas, rice, vegetables, and jasmine garlands. Accompanied by rhythmic drumbeats and vibrant fanfare, the procession reflected the cultural essence of the Bunt community.

UAE Bunts vice president Praveen Kumar Shetty Vakwadi and secretary Raviraj Shetty, along with other office-bearers and committee members, presented an array of honours to the couple. Shashi Raviraj Shetty eloquently delivered the felicitation letter, while the event was skilfully compered by Nitesh Shetty Ekkar and Priya Harish of Kudla Channel News.

The Gulf Buntotsava-2024 was not just a celebration of Sarvotham and Usha Shetty’s enduring contributions but also a vivid reminder of the vibrant heritage and unity of the UAE Bunt community.

