Salman Noor Elected President of Jam'iyyatul Falah Riyadh Unit

Riyadh: The Jam'iyyatul Falah (JF) Riyadh Unit held its Annual General Body Meeting at Loaloah Istirah in Riyadh on Thursday, October 3, 2024.

The gathering commenced with Master Ayman reciting verses from the Holy Quran, setting a solemn tone for the event. Br. Haneef Bardila warmly welcomed attendees, including JF Life Members, Office Bearers from various organizations, and guests, and extended his congratulations to all present.

During the meeting, Br. Muhammad Ashfaq, President, delivered the Annual Report, highlighting the unit's achievements, while Treasurer Br. Nazeer Ahmed presented the Annual Financial Report.

Br. Ashfaq updated members on the ongoing efforts of Jam'iyyatul Falah in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for the year 2023-2024. Expressing gratitude for the support of the members and the committee, he encouraged the youth to join JF, emphasizing the importance of continuing the mission initiated by their elders 36 years ago.

The primary guest, Br. Yasin Baig, inspired the audience with a message underscoring the significance of service. He encouraged everyone to heed the Prophet's (pbuh) words: “Take advantage of five before five: your youth before your old age, your health before your illness, your wealth before your poverty, your free time before you become busy, and your life before your death.” He also spoke about the responsibility and blessing of serving the community through Jam'iyyatul Falah, stressing the promise of rewards in both this life and the hereafter.

Following his address, Br. Ashfaq Ahmed (President) formally dissolved the current committee and entrusted Br. Abdul Hameed and Br. Fazlur Rehman with the election process. A new Executive Committee was then formed for the 2024-2025 term, with Br. Salman Noor elected as the President, Br. Abubaker Irfan as General Secretary, and Br. Nazeer Ahmed continuing as Treasurer. Additionally, 26 other members were appointed to the Executive Committee.

The evening concluded with a dinner for all participants, and Br. Haneef congratulated the newly formed JF Riyadh Executive Committee and all attendees for their contribution to the event's success.

Office Bearers Elected for the 2024-2025 Term

President: Salman Noor

Vice President: Fazlur Rehman

General Secretary: Abubaker Irfan Sheikh

Joint Secretary: Irshad Moideen

Treasurer: Nazeer Ahmed

Joint Treasurer: Akhil Ganjimutt

Auditor: Haneef Bardila

Advisors: Sheikh GK, Abdul Hameed Wenz, Abdul Basheer Beary

NRCC Representatives: Mohammed Ashfaq, Akthar Shaikh

NRCC Rep. at JFCC: Parvez Ali

Sports Coordinators: Shareef Ahmed, Ayaz Ahmed, Mohammed Mahir, Sameen Gurukambla, Mohammed Gazali, Javed Khan

Event Coordinators: Abdul Hameed Nazeer, Sharief Thokur, Sadhik Mohammed

Media Coordinator: Parveez Ahmed

Committee Members: Sadique Moideen, Sayed Sameer, Mohammed Khizer, Mohammed Sarfaraz, Fareed Mohammed, Suhail Ahmed