  2. Akal Takht Jathedar voices concern over ‘spread of Christianity’ in Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar voices concern over ‘spread of Christianity’ in Punjab

News Network
June 6, 2022

sikh.jpg

Amritsar, June 6: Expressing concern over “spread of Christianity" in Punjab, Akal Takht Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh on Monday asserted that "churches and mosques" are being built in numbers in rural parts of the state and urged Sikh preachers to visit villages to promote Sikhism.

Delivering his customary address to the Sikh community from the Akal Takht's podium to mark the 38th anniversary of 'Operation Bluestar' here, the Jathedar also said that the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of the youth in Sikh martial art and other heritage weapons.

"Today, we are confronting several challenges that are weakening us on the religious, social and economic fronts. To weaken us on the religious front, strong publicity of Christianity is being carried on in Punjab," he said.

The Jathedar of the Akal Takht - the highest Sikh temporal seat - said "churches and mosques" are being built in numbers in Punjab's villages and noted "it's a matter of concern and worry for us". This should be tackled by the Sikh institutions and jathebandis (organisations) by coming forward to preaching Sikh faith like the old Sikhs and saints did, he said.

He appealed to all the eminent associated with the Sikh religion to visit villages, especially the border villages, of the state and strengthen Sikh religion. The Jathedar pointed out that the time has come to step out of air-conditioned rooms and said Sikh preachers and scholars need to visit the border areas to promote Sikhism and apprise the youth about the rich Sikh tenets and history.

"We need to understand that if we are weak on the religious front, we will not be strong on economic and social fronts and then politically also, we will be weakened," he said.

The Jathedar said that the Sikhs have been blessed with the determination of Raj (sovereignty) from the time of Gurus (masters), which Sikhs still reiterate in their daily ‘ardas’ as 'Raj Karega Khalsa'.

"And to move in this direction, the Sikh youth will have to move forward in the world by getting high quality education. At the same time, it is imperative for the Sikh community to be proficient in the Sikh martial art received as inheritance," he said.

He said the Sikh community should make arrangements for the training of youth in Sikh martial art (Gatka) and other heritage weapons and also set up the shooting ranges for training of modern weapons as required.

The Jathedar also expressed concern over drug menace afflicting many youths and talked about the need to fight the scourge. Meanwhile, pro-Khalistan slogans were raised by supporters of radical Sikh outfits as well as that of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) at the Golden Temple on the occasion.

The marbled premises of the Golden Temple near Akal Takht echoed with pro-Khalistan slogans.

Many youths held banners and placards with 'Khalistan Zindabad' written on them. They wore T-shirts with the picture of slain separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale printed on them.

Pro-Khalistan slogans were also raised by activists of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) led by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who was also present at the spot. He raised the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and demanded justice for the family.

Operation Bluestar was a military operation carried out in 1984 to flush out the militants from the Golden Temple.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in Amritsar to ensure that the event passed off smoothly.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, displayed the bullet-ridden holy 'Saroop' (volume) of the Guru Granth Sahib. The 'Saroop', which was installed in the sanctum sanctorum at that time, was hit by a bullet during the military action in 1984. Saying that the ghallughara (holocaust) of June 1984 is a painful saga of atrocities perpetrated on the Sikh community, the Jathedar questioned the heavy deployment of forces by the government in Amritsar city during that time.

"The governments must understand that the Sikh community is not a community which intimidates but it protects the oppressed," he said.

He said that "the attack on several Sikh shrines, including Sri Akal Takht Sahib, still hurts the community and it is a historical fact that whoever attacked the Sikh shrines was doomed".

On the occasion, the family members of several former terrorists were honoured with 'Siropaos' (robes of honour) by Head Granthi Giani Jagtar Singh, Jathedar Gyani Harpreet Singh and SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

News Network
June 2,2022

New Delhi, June 2: The government has limited subsidy on cooking gas LPG for only 9 crore poor women and other beneficiaries who got free connections under the Ujjwala scheme and the remaining users including households will pay the market price.

Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain at a news briefing said no subsidy is paid on cooking gas since June 2020 and the only subsidy that is provided is the one that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 21.

"There was no subsidy for LPG users since the early days of Covid. Since then the only subsidy is one which had been introduced now for Ujjwala beneficiaries," he said.

Sitharaman had while announcing a cut in excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6, stated that Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries will get Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy for 12 bottles in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in the national capital. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries will get Rs 200 subsidy directly in their bank account and the effective price for them would be Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

For the rest, it will cost Rs 1,003 in Delhi.

The Rs 200 subsidy will cost the government Rs 6,100 crore, she had said.

"Subsidies by definition are not designed to get entrenched and increased. Subsidies by definition have to be degressive," Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the same conference.

The government ended subsidies on petrol in June 2010 and on diesel in November 2014. The same on kerosene ended a couple of years later. And now subsidies on LPG for most have effectively been ended. However, unlike petrol, diesel and kerosene, there is no formal order ending the subsidies.

The country has nearly 30.5 crore LPG connections. Of this, 9 crore have been provided under PM Ujjwala Yojana.

On prices, Puri said the rates of "LPG for domestic consumers have gone up by just 7 per cent in last 6 months whereas the Saudi CP (the benchmark used to price LPG) has gone up by 43 per cent. This is the reality."

Non-subsidised or market priced LPG, which most users other than Ujjwala pay, have gone up by Rs 103.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder since October 2021 and by almost Rs 200 in one year.

A 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was priced at Rs 809 in June 2021. Its prices were raised by about Rs 90 in the next four months.

Prices were hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in March and then again in May, rates went up by Rs 3.50.

"We have been, thanks to sound policies, insulating our users from the tremors in the international market and the turmoil," Puri said referring to the rise in rates in Saudi CP and the ones in India.

He also refuted reports of a drop in the purchase of refills by Ujjwala beneficiaries once they exhaust their first cylinder post getting free connections. This was attributed to the high prices of LPG.

"It is completely untrue," he said.

Users taking only one refill has come down from 181 crore during 2019-20 to 1.08 crore in 2021-22 and a majority of customers have taken more than one refill.

Also, the per capita consumption of Ujjwala users has increased from 3.01 to 3.68 cylinders during 2021-22. 

News Network
May 24,2022

Bengaluru, May 24: The Bhartiya Janata Party today announced its candidates for the upcoming June 3 Karnataka Legislative Council elections.

The BJP has selected former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, secretary of the BJP state unit Hemalatha Nayak, president of BJP SC Morcha Chalavadi Narayaswamy and S Keshavaprasad.

The BJP can win four of the seven seats of the Legislative Council for which MLAs will elect the members.

The announcement of the list came as a setback to former CM B S Yediyurappa as the party national leadership refused to field his second son B Y Vijayendra - who is vice president of the BJP state unit - as a candidate for the MLC elections.

According to reports, Vijayendra's name was recommended by the state BJP core core committee.

Senior leader Basavaraj Horatti, who recently quit the JD(S) to join the BJP, will be the party’s candidate for the Karnataka West Teacher's constituency election scheduled June 13.

News Network
May 31,2022

Bengaluru, May 31: Fielding former MP D Kupendra Reddy as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from Karnataka, JD(S) on Tuesday claimed that Congress national President Sonia Gandhi and other party leaders had consented to support him.

Expressing surprise over Congress fielding a second candidate “all of a sudden”, senior JD(S) leader and former Minister H D Revanna requested the national party for support to keep the “communal forces” out of the race.

“Sonia Gandhi on Friday spoke to Deve Gowda (JDS patriarch), following her consent we have fielded our party candidate today. In the same way H D Kumaraswamy (JDS leader) has spoken to K C Venugopal (Congress General Secretary) stating that JD(S) may fall short of a few votes and requested for support, after they agreed we have fielded the candidate,” Revanna said.

Speaking to reporters here, Gowda’s elder son said Kupendra Reddy himself had met state Congress President D K Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M Mallikarjun Kharge, and other Congress leaders like R V Deshpande, B K Hariprasad and Ramalinga Reddy seeking support.

“He (Kupendra Reddy) also wanted to meet Siddaramaiah and had sought his appointment….but don’t know what happened, in a sudden development they (Congress) have fielded second candidate, despite not having numbers to win the seat,” he said, adding that Congress leaders had not expressed any intention to field second candidate.

A candidate needs 45 votes to win, and based on their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can win two seats and the Congress one, in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls for four seats.

Despite not having adequate number of votes to win the fourth Rajya Sabha seat from the State Assembly, all the three political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — have fielded candidates for the seat, forcing an election.

In an unexpected move, the Congress on Monday fielded its state general secretary Mansoor Ali Khan as a second candidate; following this, the ruling BJP on Monday night announced the candidature of outgoing MLC Lehar Singh Siroya as its third candidate for the polls.

The Congress has to cooperate with the JD(S) if it really wants to keep the “communal forces” away from the race, Revanna said, as he requested Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal, Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and other party leaders for support.

“We all should together try to keep communal forces away. The decision is left for them (Congress).

There is a couple of days’ time (for withdrawal of candidature), let’s wait and see,” he said.
Revanna made it clear that Congress did not seek JD(S)’ support for its second candidate.

He also claimed that some Congress leaders had threatened not to vote in support of JD(S) if it fielded a candidate from a minority community. “…will reveal it when time comes.”

JD(S) state President C M Ibrahim too said, Gowda had spoken to Sonia Gandhi before deciding to field candidates.

“Before fielding candidate Deve Gowda spoke to Sonia Gandhi. Kupendra Reddy spoke to Kharge, after their consent, candidate was fielded. They (Congress) told us to field candidate and they will support….but now by fielding second candidate, their plan may be to help BJP,” he alleged.

After electing two Rajya Sabha candidates (Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor-politician Jaggesh) based on its own strength in the Assembly, the BJP will be left with an additional 29 votes.

The Congress will be left with 24 extra votes after electing Jairam Ramesh, while the JD(S) has only 32 votes, which is not sufficient to win a seat.

