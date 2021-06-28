  1. Home
  Assam CM vows to slow down the growth of minority population

Assam CM vows to slow down the growth of minority population

Agencies
June 29, 2021

Guwahati, June 29: The Assam government will take specific policy measures to slow down the growth of minority population with an aim to eradicate poverty and illiteracy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The state government's primary objective is to expand health and educational initiatives, and check the growth of Muslim population through such steps, Mr Sarma said in an interview.

However, there must be an approach that comes from within the community because when the government takes measures from "the outside, it will be interpreted on political lines", he said.

"This is not a political issue, but simply about the well-being of our mothers and sisters and above all, the well-being of the community," the Chief Minister asserted.

Assam has been able to manage its annual population growth at 1.6 per cent, but "when we lift the veil off the statistics, it is found that the Muslim population is growing at a rate of 29 per cent (decadal), whereas the Hindus are growing at 10 per cent", he claimed.

Mr Sarma said he is in constant touch with the leaders of the Muslim community, and he will hold consultations with several organisations next month to create some kind of leadership within the community.

"Our policy parameters will include some incentives for the community like free education for girls till the university level, financial inclusion for minority women, reservation in panchayats and government jobs, and establishment of colleges and universities for women in minority areas," he said.

The incentives will be there, but at the same time if "we focus only on it and ignore the disincentives, then I believe every policy will fail", Mr Sarma said.

"If you are punishing someone for a particular case, then there should also be a reward for someone who is doing something good," he added.

Mr Sarma had recently said his government was planning to introduce a population policy with a two-child norm, and families adhering to it can avail benefits under certain schemes. A similar rule exists for contesting in panchayat elections and in state government jobs.

"It is not that we are going to focus only on the disincentives; in a society, there has to be an approach in which both incentives and disincentives work together," he said.

Asked whether a particular community is being targeted in the eviction drive in the state against encroachers, the Chief Minister said, "It appears like that from outside, but who will allow encroachment of forests? It is merely accidental that some of the evicted people belong to a religious minority community."

The Supreme Court and the high court regularly pass orders to ensure forest cover is not depleting, he said, adding, "it is a national concern and I am acting according to a national policy".

"Recently, some Hindus and Assamese were evicted from an area in the city, and so it is not that we are only targeting minorities. Unfortunately, encroachment is higher in the minority community," he said.

Mr Sarma said as the Chief Minister, it is his duty to protect forests, and for doing so, he does not have to keep in mind which religion the encroachers belong to.

Encroachers become a "separate class for me" and only when the eviction takes place, it comes to the fore whether the people are Hindus or Muslims, he said.

As far as ''Sattras'' (Vaishnav monasteries) and ''Namghars'' (prayer halls) are concerned, the CM said he had appealed in the assembly that neither Hindus should occupy masjid lands nor Muslims ''Sattra'' and ''Namghar'' areas.

"Both the Congress and AIUDF had said they do not want such lands to be encroached... In the political spectrum, there is unanimity that there should be no encroachment of lands belonging to religious institutions," he asserted.

On his other priorities as the Chief Minister, Mr Sarma said Assam has a few typical problems like flood and erosion for which solutions must be found.

"Assam is not among the top brackets of states in terms of infrastructure and social sectors, and my effort will be to improve the infrastructure, social development goals index, maternal and infant mortality rate, among others.

"Resolving the flood and erosion issue requires big money, technology and institutional structure, and we are working towards those. We will, of course, have to be dependent on the Centre for this and I am sure support will be available," he said.

Mr Sarma also said he was committed to resolving various disputes, including issues involving inter-state borders with other northeastern states and evolving a unified vision for the development of the region. 

News Network
June 18,2021

KappanSiddeeq.jpg

The mother of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan’s mother passed away on Friday, June 18, according to local media reports. 

Kappan and three PFI men were booked on apparently false charges of breach of peace after being arrested in October 2020 while they were on their way to the Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras village to meet the family of the Dalit woman who was allegedly raped and murdered. He has been in prison since then. 

Two days after the arrest, the UP Police had filed another case against them on various charges, including sedition and the stringent UAPA. The police later booked four more persons in the case.

In April this year, the police filed a charge sheet against all eight persons, including Kappan, in a local court in Mathura, charging them with sedition and conspiring to incite caste violence, among others.

In February, the Supreme Court had allowed Kappan to meet his ailing mother Khadeeja Kutty.

On Tuesday, a local court of Mathura had dropped proceedings against all four of them.

The sub divisional magistrate dropped the proceedings as limitation of the proceedings under section 116 (6) CrPC expired, Defence Counsel Madhuvan Dutt Chaturvedi said. 

“The accused denied the charges levelled against them. Recently, I moved an application in the court of sub-divisional magistrate, Maat, RD Ram requesting that the proceedings against the accused be dropped as the police, in the prescribed period of six months, could not produce evidence in support of their case. The court discharged the accused on technical grounds today,” the lawyer said. 

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Sunday, 20 Jun 2021

CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY IN INDIA
Kappan's mother passes away waiting for the release, such crime is within the legal definition of " crimes against humanity". This death is giving a message to the world that India is a regime of terror. India has caused irreparable injury to Kappan, his mother and the whole family. Kappan was covering rape-murder news, which is also under the definition of crimes against humanity. Yogi CM of UP is unskilled, uneducated and uncivilized, he must be held accountable.
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, British Columbia, CANADA

News Network
June 28,2021

Bengaluru, June 28: In a first of its kind move, eleven professionals from the private sector will work alongside high-ranking bureaucrats of Karnataka over a period of 18 months to solve development challenges of the state, authorities said.

These professionals will work with senior officials to solve development challenges in collaboration with the state government, The/Nudge Foundation and the Karnataka government said in a joint statement.

The statement said it selected these senior professionals from over 2,000 applications from across the country through the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) programme.

The cohort has an average experience of 24 years, leading large-scale transformation across IT, finance, education, environment and entrepreneurship, the statement read.

The/Nudge Foundation said the fellow designates have held leadership positions in some of the prominent organisations and have academic credentials from Stanford, Harvard, IIMs, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, et al.

Each fellow designate will work with principal secretaries and secretaries across departments ranging from Rural Development and Panchayat Raj to e-governance besides the State Policy and Planning Commission and the Administrative Reforms Commission-2.

The statement further read that the fellowship commences on July 1, and includes training at the Administrative Training Institute in Mysuru.

It added that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has conveyed his best wishes saying the Indian Administrative Fellowship (IAF) will draw senior professional talent towards solving development challenges emerging in the context of Covid-19 and for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals Vision 2030.

Narayana Gowda, Minister for Planning, Programme Monitoring and Statistics said the Indian Administrative fellowship is a novel opportunity for citizens to create catalytic change by becoming collaborators with the government." 

coastaldigest.com news network
June 19,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 19: Dakshina Kannada district reported more than 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 832 cases on Saturday only because of the increase in the number of tests conducted, according to Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

On the district reporting more than 1,000 cases on Friday after more than a month, the DC said that the positivity rate of Dakshina Kannada district has not increased.

“Positivity rate of the district is fluctuating between 7% and 9%. Before June 12, the positivity rate of the district was 18% and it has come down to 8.5%. We were conducting an average of 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day. However, on Friday 11,000 tests were conducted and it is in fact a record. We have conducted tests on samples of four days in one day. Hence, there was an increase in the number of positive cases, but the positivity rate has not increased. Hence, there is no need to panic, but follow covid appropriate behaviour,” the DC said.

He was speaking after the launch of the ‘Door to Door vaccination’ van introduced by the district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Dakshina Kannada and Rotary Mangalore. On the door to door vaccination programme, Dr Rajendra said that the vehicle will move to the doorsteps of vulnerable people and those who are affected by endosulfan in the district.

“Considering the geographical features of the district, vulnerable sections of the society, sick and endosulfan affected people, we have launched the door to door vaccination programme. We have set up a medical team with the help of IRCS and they will collect the data of beneficiaries who need vaccination at doorsteps. The team will move to the place and administer the vaccine after identifying at least 10 people in one location. The team will also monitor the beneficiaries for 30 minutes after the vaccination,” he added.

In the next phase, special vaccination drives will begin for bus and auto rickshaw drivers in the city after the unlock, he said. “From Monday, we will be receiving more doses of vaccine from the state government. We will be able to bring more people under the vaccination cover in the district,” he added.

