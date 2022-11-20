  1. Home
  8 magnificent stadiums. 29 days. 64 matches. Here's Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 full schedule

8 magnificent stadiums. 29 days. 64 matches. Here’s Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 full schedule

News Network
November 20, 2022

aljanoub-stadium.jpg

Some of the best football players will be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held across eight magnificent stadiums in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations compete for the biggest prize in football. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four (A to H) and only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages.

As many as 64 matches will be played during the course of 29 days, also making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history. 

Except for the first two days, four matches will be played each day during the group stages. Each of the 32 teams will play three matches in the group stages before the knockouts begin with the round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) on December 3. 

Hosts Qatar will kick off the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. Defending champions France will play their first match against Australia at 12:30 AM IST on November 23 while five-time champions Brazil will start against Serbia at 12:30 AM IST on November 25. India is 2 hours 30 minutes ahead of Qatar.

The semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15, both at 12:30 AM IST, while the final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.

This will be the first time that a country from the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup and consequently, the first edition being held outside the typical June-July window earmarked for the quadrennial showpiece. 

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule

All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST).

Group stages

Sunday, November 20

Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 22

Group B: United States vs Wales - 12:30 AM IST

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST

Group C: Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 23

Group D: France vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST

Group E: Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica - 9:30 PM IST

Thursday, November 24

Group F: Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST

Friday, November 25

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST

Group B: Wales vs IR Iran - 3:30 PM IST

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST

Saturday, November 26

Group B: England vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM IST

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST

Group D: France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST

Sunday, November 27

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM IST

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST

Group F: Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST

Monday, November 28

Group E: Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST

Tuesday, November 29

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST

Wednesday, November 30

Group B: Wales vs England - 12:30 AM IST

Group B: IR Iran vs United States - 12:30 AM IST

Group D: Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST

Group D: Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST

Thursday, December 1

Group C: Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST

Group F: Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST

Friday, December 2

Group E: Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST 

Saturday, December 3

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST

Round of 16

Saturday, December 3

Group A winner vs Group B runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 4 

Group C winner vs Group D runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group D winner vs Group C runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Monday, December 5 

Group B winner vs Group A runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group E winner vs Group F runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Tuesday, December 6 

Group G winner vs Group H runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Group F winner vs Group E runners-up - 8.30 PM IST

Wednesday, December 7 

Group H winner vs Group G runners-up - 12.30 AM IST

Friday, December 9 

Quarter-final 1 - 8.30 PM IST

Saturday, December 10 

Quarter-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Quarter-final 3 - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 11 

Quarter-final 4 - 12.30 AM IST

Wednesday, December 14

Semi-finals 1 - 12.30 AM IST

Thursday, December 15

Semi-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST

Saturday, December 17

Third place match - 8.30 PM IST

Sunday, December 18

Final - 8.30 PM IST

News Network
November 14,2022

naushad.jpg

Puttur, Nov 14: A youth lost his life and other suffered critical injuries after a collision between a scooter and a motorbike on Mysuru-Mani highway at Darbe in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased has been identified as Naushad (20), a resident of Sampya. He was working in Red Clubs cloth shop of Puttur.

The incident occurred when he was riding his scooter to his work place on Sunday, November 13.

 A case in this connection is registered in Puttur traffic police station. 

News Network
November 16,2022

trump.jpg

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans, and it will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to an audience of several hundred supporters, club members and gathered press in a chandeliered ballroom at his Mar-a-Lago club, where he stood flanked by more than 30 American flags and banners that read, “Make America Great Again!”

Trump enters the race in a moment of political vulnerability. He hoped to launch his campaign in the wake of resounding GOP midterm victories, fuelled by candidates he elevated during this year’s primaries. Instead, many of those candidates lost, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate and leaving the GOP with a path to only a bare majority in the House.

Far from the undisputed leader of the party, Trump is now facing criticism from some of his own allies, who say it’s time for Republicans to look to the future, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis emerging as an early favorite White House contender.

The former president is still popular with the GOP base. But other Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, are taking increasingly public steps toward campaigns of their own, raising the prospect that Trump will have to navigate a competitive GOP primary.

He is launching his candidacy amid a series of escalating criminal investigations, including several that could lead to indictments. They include the probe into dozens of documents with classified markings that were seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago and ongoing state and federal inquiries into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Another campaign is a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and whose term ended with his supporters violently storming the Capitol in a deadly bid to halt the peaceful transition of power on Jan 6, 2021.

But Trump, according to people close to him, has been eager to return to politics and try to halt the rise of other potential challengers. Aides have spent the last months readying paperwork, identifying potential staff and sketching out the contours of a campaign that is being modelled on his 2016 operation.

Even after GOP losses, Trump remains the most powerful force in his party. For years he has consistently topped his fellow Republican contenders by wide margins in hypothetical head-to-head matchups. And even out of office, he consistently attracts thousands to his rallies and remains his party’s most prolific fundraiser, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

But Trump is also a deeply polarising figure. Fifty-four per cent of voters in last week’s midterm elections viewed him very or somewhat unfavourably, according to AP VoteCast, a survey of more than 94,000 voters nationwide. And an October AP-NORC poll found even Republicans have their reservations about him remaining the party’s standard-bearer, with 43% saying they don’t want to see him run for president in 2024.

Trump’s candidacy poses profound questions about America’s democratic future. The final days of his presidency were consumed by a desperate effort to stay in power, undermining the centuries-old tradition of a peaceful transfer. And in the two years since he lost, Trump’s persistent — and baseless — lies about widespread election fraud have eroded confidence in the nation’s political process. By late January 2021, about two-thirds of Republicans said they did not believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, an AP-NORC poll found.

VoteCast showed roughly as many Republican voters in the midterm elections continued to hold that belief.

Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general have said there is no credible evidence the 2020 election was tainted. The former president’s allegations of fraud were also roundly rejected by numerous courts, including by judges Trump appointed.

But that didn’t stop hundreds of midterm candidates from parroting his lies as they sought to win over his loyal base and score his coveted endorsement. In the end, many of those candidates went on to lose their races in a sign that voters rejected such extreme rhetoric.

While some Republicans with presidential ambitions, like former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, have long ruled out running against Trump, others have said he would not figure into their decisions, even before his midterm losses.

They include Pence, who released a book Tuesday, and Trump’s former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, as well as former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who ran against Trump in 2016. Other potential candidates include Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Trump is also likely to face challenges from members of the anti-Trump wing of the party like Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee that has been investigating Jan. 6.

But the person who has most occupied Trump and his allies in recent months is DeSantis, whose commanding re-election as governor last week was a bright spot for Republicans this cycle. The former congressman, who became a popular national figure among conservatives during the pandemic as he pushed back on Covid-19 restrictions, shares Trump’s pugilistic instincts and has embraced fights over social issues with similar zeal.

Even some enthusiastic Trump supporters say they are eager for DeSantis to run, seeing him as a natural successor to Trump but without the former president’s considerable baggage.

Trump has already begun to lash out at DeSantis publicly. On Tuesday, the Florida governor shot back.

“At the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night,” DeSantis told reporters.

A crowded field of GOP rivals could ultimately play to Trump’s advantage, as it did in 2016, when he prevailed over more than a dozen other candidates who splintered the anti-Trump vote.

Rematch with Biden

Trump’s decision paves the way for a potential rematch with Biden, who has said he intends to run for re-election despite concerns from some in his party over his age and low approval ratings. The two men were already the oldest presidential nominees ever when they ran in 2020. Trump, who is 76, would be 82 at the end of a second term in 2029. Biden, who is about to turn 80, would be 86.

If he is ultimately successful, Trump would be just the second US president in history to serve two nonconsecutive terms, following Grover Cleveland’s wins in 1884 and 1892.

But Trump enters the race facing enormous challenges beyond his party’s growing trepidations. The former president is the subject of numerous investigations, including the months-long probe into the hundreds of documents with classified markings found in boxes at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing Justice Department scrutiny over efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign” to influence the 2020 results.

And in New York, Attorney General Letitia James has sued Trump, alleging his namesake company engaged in decades’ worth of fraudulent bookkeeping by misleading banks about the value of his assets. The Trump Organisation is also now on trial, facing criminal tax fraud charges.

Some in Trump’s orbit believe that running will help shield him against potential indictment, but there is no legal statute that would prevent the Justice Department from moving forward — or prevent Trump from continuing to run if he is charged.

It wasn’t any secret what he had been planning.

At a White House Christmas party in December 2020, Trump told guests it had “been an amazing four years.”

News Network
November 11,2022

Bengaluru1.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, an eco-friendly facility constructed at an estimated Rs 5,000 crore largely using bamboo.

Nicknamed as "Terminal in a garden", the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said.

"The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world. The passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden while traveling through the new terminal," another KIA official said.

A big draw of Terminal-2 will be its 'hanging garden', according to him.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office said the Terminal-2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden."

"Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sq mts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens. The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus,” the statement said.

The facility has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, the Terminal-2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations, the statement read.

"The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos,” it added.

Bengaluru.jpg

