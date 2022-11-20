8 magnificent stadiums. 29 days. 64 matches. Here’s Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 full schedule

Some of the best football players will be in action at the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will be held across eight magnificent stadiums in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.
The Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 will see 32 teams from five confederations compete for the biggest prize in football. The teams have been divided into eight groups of four (A to H) and only the top two teams will advance to the knockout stages.
As many as 64 matches will be played during the course of 29 days, also making it the shortest 32-team FIFA World Cup in history.
Except for the first two days, four matches will be played each day during the group stages. Each of the 32 teams will play three matches in the group stages before the knockouts begin with the round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) on December 3.
Hosts Qatar will kick off the 2022 World Cup against Ecuador in Group A at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20. Defending champions France will play their first match against Australia at 12:30 AM IST on November 23 while five-time champions Brazil will start against Serbia at 12:30 AM IST on November 25. India is 2 hours 30 minutes ahead of Qatar.
The semi-finals will be played on December 14 and 15, both at 12:30 AM IST, while the final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18.
This will be the first time that a country from the Middle East will host the FIFA World Cup and consequently, the first edition being held outside the typical June-July window earmarked for the quadrennial showpiece.
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule
All times are in Indian Standard Times (IST).
Group stages
Sunday, November 20
Group A: Qatar vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST
Monday, November 21
Group B: England vs Iran - 6:30 PM IST
Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands - 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, November 22
Group B: United States vs Wales - 12:30 AM IST
Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 3:30 PM IST
Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia - 6:30 PM IST
Group C: Mexico vs Poland - 9:30 PM IST
Wednesday, November 23
Group D: France vs Australia - 12:30 AM IST
Group F: Morocco vs Croatia - 3:30 PM IST
Group E: Germany vs Japan - 6:30 PM IST
Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica - 9:30 PM IST
Thursday, November 24
Group F: Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM IST
Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon - 3:30 PM IST
Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea - 6:30 PM IST
Group H: Portugal vs Ghana - 9:30 PM IST
Friday, November 25
Group G: Brazil vs Serbia - 12:30 AM IST
Group B: Wales vs IR Iran - 3:30 PM IST
Group A: Qatar vs Senegal - 6:30 PM IST
Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador - 9:30 PM IST
Saturday, November 26
Group B: England vs United States - 12:30 AM IST
Group D: Tunisia vs Australia - 3:30 PM IST
Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia - 6:30 PM IST
Group D: France vs Denmark - 9:30 PM IST
Sunday, November 27
Group C: Argentina vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST
Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica - 3:30 PM IST
Group F: Belgium vs Morocco - 6:30 PM IST
Group F: Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM IST
Monday, November 28
Group E: Spain vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST
Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia - 3:30 PM IST
Group H: South Korea vs Ghana - 6:30 PM IST
Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland - 9:30 PM IST
Tuesday, November 29
Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM IST
Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar - 8:30 PM IST
Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal - 8:30 PM IST
Wednesday, November 30
Group B: Wales vs England - 12:30 AM IST
Group B: IR Iran vs United States - 12:30 AM IST
Group D: Tunisia vs France - 8:30 PM IST
Group D: Australia vs Denmark - 8:30 PM IST
Thursday, December 1
Group C: Poland vs Argentina - 12:30 AM IST
Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico - 12:30 AM IST
Group F: Croatia vs Belgium - 8:30 PM IST
Group F: Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM IST
Friday, December 2
Group E: Japan vs Spain - 12:30 AM IST
Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany - 12:30 AM IST
Group H: South Korea vs Portugal - 8:30 PM IST
Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay - 8:30 PM IST
Saturday, December 3
Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil - 12:30 AM IST
Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland - 12:30 AM IST
Round of 16
Saturday, December 3
Group A winner vs Group B runners-up - 8.30 PM IST
Sunday, December 4
Group C winner vs Group D runners-up - 12.30 AM IST
Group D winner vs Group C runners-up - 8.30 PM IST
Monday, December 5
Group B winner vs Group A runners-up - 12.30 AM IST
Group E winner vs Group F runners-up - 8.30 PM IST
Tuesday, December 6
Group G winner vs Group H runners-up - 12.30 AM IST
Group F winner vs Group E runners-up - 8.30 PM IST
Wednesday, December 7
Group H winner vs Group G runners-up - 12.30 AM IST
Friday, December 9
Quarter-final 1 - 8.30 PM IST
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST
Quarter-final 3 - 8.30 PM IST
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-final 4 - 12.30 AM IST
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-finals 1 - 12.30 AM IST
Thursday, December 15
Semi-final 2 - 12.30 AM IST
Saturday, December 17
Third place match - 8.30 PM IST
Sunday, December 18
Final - 8.30 PM IST
