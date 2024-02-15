After becoming 2nd-ouickest Indian to hit 50 on Test debut, Sarfaraz Khan run out for 62 thanks to Jadeja

Rajkot: Sarfaraz Khan made his long awaited debut memorable by smashing a half-century in just 48 balls in Rajkot. His whirlwind knock on debut helped India cross the 300-run mark on the first day of the third Test played between India and England.

Sarfaraz was looking nervous at the start but he got into the grove later and started playing his natural game to attack the bowlers. The right-handed batter completed his half-century in quick time and wrote his name in the record books with such performance.

Yuvraj of Patiala stands atop the list as he completed his fifty in just 42 balls in 1934 against England. Hardik Pandya is the one with whom Sarfaraz shared the second spot as both the batters achieved the milestone in just 48 balls.

Sarfaraz had a memorable debut with a knock of 62 runs from 66 balls. His brilliant knock helped the team get to a decent total.

Tragic run-out

An incredible innings by Sarfaraz Khan had an anti-climatic end on day one of the third Test between India and England as he was run-out following a terrible mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his cap against the door after Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a brilliant 62 on his Test debut against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 82nd over.

Batting on 99, Ravindra Jadeja drove a James Anderson delivery to mid-on, called for a single and took a couple of steps down. However, seeing the ball at Mark Wood’s hands, Jadeja turned the single down with no chance for Sarfaraz to get back. Wood took aim and hit the single stump on view.

Reacting to the dismissal, an angry Rohit was on display soon as he flung his cap in disgust and utters the famous Ben Stokes expletive while taking out his frustration. Sarfaraz took 66 balls for his knock, that included nine fours and one six.