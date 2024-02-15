After becoming 2nd-ouickest Indian to hit 50 on Test debut, Sarfaraz Khan run out for 62 thanks to Jadeja

  1. Home
February 15, 2024

Rajkot: Sarfaraz Khan made his long awaited debut memorable by smashing a half-century in just 48 balls in Rajkot. His whirlwind knock on debut helped India cross the 300-run mark on the first day of the third Test played between India and England.

Sarfaraz was looking nervous at the start but he got into the grove later and started playing his natural game to attack the bowlers. The right-handed batter completed his half-century in quick time and wrote his name in the record books with such performance.

Yuvraj of Patiala stands atop the list as he completed his fifty in just 42 balls in 1934 against England. Hardik Pandya is the one with whom Sarfaraz shared the second spot as both the batters achieved the milestone in just 48 balls.

Sarfaraz had a memorable debut with a knock of 62 runs from 66 balls. His brilliant knock helped the team get to a decent total.

Tragic run-out 

An incredible innings by Sarfaraz Khan had an anti-climatic end on day one of the third Test between India and England as he was run-out following a terrible mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja.

India captain Rohit Sharma slammed his cap against the door after Sarfaraz Khan was run out following a brilliant 62 on his Test debut against England on Day 1 of the ongoing third game at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. The incident took place on the fifth ball of the 82nd over. 

Batting on 99, Ravindra Jadeja drove a James Anderson delivery to mid-on, called for a single and took a couple of steps down. However, seeing the ball at Mark Wood’s hands, Jadeja turned the single down with no chance for Sarfaraz to get back. Wood took aim and hit the single stump on view.

Reacting to the dismissal, an angry Rohit was on display soon as he flung his cap in disgust and utters the famous Ben Stokes expletive while taking out his frustration. Sarfaraz took 66 balls for his knock, that included nine fours and one six. 

February 8,2024

Fears have mounted over a new carnage against Palestinians as the Israeli military prepares to conduct an offensive in the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that he had ordered troops to “prepare to operate” in Rafah, home to about 1.4 million Palestinians who have been displaced due to the occupying regime’s genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said an Israeli assault on Rafah, situated in Gaza’s closed southern border with Egypt, risks “claiming the lives of even more people” and “hampering a humanitarian operation” there.

“As the war encroaches further into Rafah, I am extremely concerned about the safety and well-being of families that have endured the unthinkable in search of safety,” he added.

“Their living conditions are abysmal -- they lack the basic necessities to survive, stalked by hunger, disease and death.”

Similarly, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that if Israel pushed on into Rafah, it would “exponentially increase what is already a humanitarian nightmare with untold regional consequences.”
“I am especially alarmed by reports that the Israeli military intends to focus next on Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been squeezed in a desperate search for safety,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raed al-Nims of the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said, “Everyone is afraid of the expanding of the ground operation in Rafah.”

On Tuesday, the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA warned of a “large-scale loss of civilian lives” in the case of an Israeli attack on Rafah.

“Under international humanitarian law, indiscriminate bombing of densely populated areas may amount to war crimes,” OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke told a UN briefing in the Swiss city of Geneva.

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 27,708 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 67,174 others.

February 11,2024

Islamabad, Feb 10: Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed.

The independents were followed by the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats - becoming the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

Another blow 

Pakistan, which is struggling to recover from an economic crisis, was dealt another blow when the elections threw up a hung verdict. The country now faces days of political horse-trading as parties try to cobble together leaders to prove majority.

Key points

1.    Imran Khan, who is in jail and barred from contesting elections, managed to grab the headlines as independent candidates who support his party Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) won 101 seats in the Pakistan general polls.

2.    But the party still fell 32 seats short of the majority mark needed to form the government.

3.    Pakistan election commission has attributed the delay to internet issues, due to which polling stations are facing difficulties transmitting the results.

4.    Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (N), which was backed by the Army and the favourite to win the polls, could manage just 73 seats in the 266-seat assembly. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won 54.

5.    Both Khan and three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, declared victory yesterday increasing uncertainty over who will form the next government at a time when swift policy action is needed to address multiple challenges.

6.    The independents' strong performance points to former prime minister Imran Khan's enduring popularity among the nation's 241 million people, many of whom are struggling to make ends meet amid the fastest inflation in Asia.

7.    Several independents, backed by PTI, have alleged fraud in the election results and moved the high court. According to local media reports, several more candidates could approach the court over the next few days alleging that the votes were rigged.

8.    PTI is also expected to launch nationwide protests today as the final results of the elections have still not been released.  

9.    Gohar Khan, PTI chairman, called on "all institutions" in Pakistan to respect his party's mandate. At a press conference, he said if complete results of the polls were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold peaceful protests today outside government offices returning election results around the country.

10.    In a bid to keep Imran Khan's party away from the country's top office, Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto are holding talks to join hands. But even with the combined strength, they will fall short of the majority by 6 seats.

February 13,2024

Mangaluru: A teacher was suspended from St Gerosa English Higher Primary School in Jeppu here on Monday, February 12, after a few parents and students instigated by Hindutva outfits accused her of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by calling Ramayana an imaginary story and “failing to respect” PM Narendra Modi during a Moral Science lesson.

The agitators, supported by elected representatives of BJP, alleged that a teacher from St Gerosa English HR Primary School in the coastal town taught students that the Mahabharat and the Ramayan were "imaginary".

Sr Anitha, the headmistress, said the teacher in question, Sr Prabha, in her late-40s and who had been teaching at the school for about 10 years, will soon be replaced.

The current incident came to light after an audio clip reportedly made by a parent and addressed to a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader went viral on Saturday, leading to protests by parents in front of the school.

The parent claimed that a class seven teacher had made derogatory remarks during a Moral Science lesson titled 'Work is Worship', hurting religious sentiments. He claimed that the teacher reportedly made derogatory remarks about the consecration of Ram Lalla idol and the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and made certain observations about the Godhra incident and the subsequent Gujarat riots of 2002.

“We will abide by the final decision of the inquiry team. Such an unfortunate incident had never happened in this 60-year-old school. It has created a temporary mistrust. We abide by the constitutional values and treat all faith and communities equally,” the headmistress said, as protests continued on Monday. At one point, the public tried to barge into the school compound, but were thwarted by the police.

The decision to suspend the teacher was taken after a meeting between deputy commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP, city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, DDPI DR Naik and representatives of the school staff and management, following protests by a section of the parents and two MLAs, demanding action against the accused teacher.

The DC said an inquiry into the incident will be completed at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Dr Bharath Shetty, VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell, and others met the DDPI and submitted a memorandum, demanding suspension of the teacher.

While the school took its time to announce the suspension of the teacher, many students backed by Hindutva forces, too, joined the protests, even as slogans such as “Jai Shri Ram,” “Bharat Ka Baccha Jai Shree Ram Bolega,” “Bharat Mata ki jai, “Vande Mataram” rent the air.

Though the initial demand was to suspend Sr Prabha, later, irate parents and a section of the students also made allegations against another teacher who had allegedly made derogatory remarks against ‘Koragajja.’

Once the DC and police commissioner arrived at the spot, they tried to pacify the MLAs who claimed they had been waiting for nearly four hours without an appropriate response from the school management.

