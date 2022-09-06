  1. Home
  2. All-rounder Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

All-rounder Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

News Network
September 6, 2022

suresh.jpg

Former Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina on Wednesday, September 6, announced his retirement from all formats of the game. The 35-year-old confirmed the development through a social media post.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Raina thanked the BCCI, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla and the cricket fans for the support throughout his cricketing journey.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities,” Raina tweeted.

One of the prominent faces in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Raina couldn’t find a buyer at the mega players’ auction earlier this year. Surprisingly, even Chennai Super Kings didn’t bid for the player who had brought laurels for them in the past.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, Raina is likely to ply his trade in T20 leagues in South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE. He will also not play for his state Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming domestic season.

“I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision,” Raina was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran.

The former Indian cricketer will join the team led by master blaster Sachin Tendulkar in the upcoming edition of the Road Safety World Series, starting September 10.

“I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision,” said Raina.

Back in 2020, Raina drew curtains on his international cricket. He made the announcement less than an hour after MS Dhoni announced his on August 15. Raina was part of the Indian team which won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni’s leadership.

Raina’s international career spanned 13 years during which he played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is for India. He even got an opportunity to captain the team and delivered desired results. He has  5615 runs from 226 ODIs and 1605 from 78 T20Is for India.

Fondly known as Mr IPL, Raina retired as Raina the first Indian to slam hundreds in all three formats of the game, all of which were scored outside India.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 4,2022

GNazad.jpg

Srinagar, Sept 4: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Sunday asserted that his newly floated party will fight for the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the right to land and employment to native domiciles.

Speaking about the future of the Union Territory (UT), if he comes to power, 73-year-old Azad, said that restoration of full statehood, right to land, and employment to native domicile will be achieved with a Governor and not with a Lieutenant Governor.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Sainik Farms in Jammu, he said, "the people of J&K will decide the name and the flag of the new party." However, the former Congress veteran revealed that he would give a "Hindustani (Indian) name" to his party that everyone can understand.

Azad, who recently ended his five-decade-long association with Congress on a bitter note, addressed the rally in Jammu on the same day when the grand old party leader Rahul Gandhi addressed ‘Halla Bol rally’ at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan.

The ‘Halla Bol’ rally is the prelude to Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra -- a 3,500 km journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir which Gandhi will begin on September 7.

Launching a scathing attack on his former party, he said, "Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground."

"The condition of the Congress in the whole country since last 8 years is such that in the 49 assembly elections that were held during the period, it lost 39. Now, out of those 49, only two states have Congress governments," Azad said.

He said before the rest even go, "we thought that we would build our house. In which all will keep bricks, no one will keep sand. Because at the national level only 'sand-keepers' currently exist, but only sand does not build houses."

During his highly-anticipated political rally in Jammu, Azad, who remained chief minister of J&K from 2005-2008, expressed hope in his aspirations for the UT, saying it had long been his dream to make the region 'happy'.

"From 2005 to 2008 when I was the CM, some companions left in the middle of my term. So my agenda could not be fulfilled at that time," he said. "We had an agenda to make a happy J&K. Those who were with me in the cabinet at that time, all the experienced leaders and capable people, MLAs and ministers, they all came with us. And together we will fulfill that unfinished agenda," he added.

Azad confirmed reports that the new party will be formed at a national level. "But we are in no hurry for national aspirations, as it (the party) will start from Jammu and Kashmir. Elections can happen in J&K at any time," he said.

Earlier on his arrival from New Delhi, Azad received a warm welcome from his supporters at Jammu airport where from he proceeded to Sainik Farms for a public meeting.

Azad's exit from the Congress on August 26 triggered a flurry of other resignations not only from the grand old party but also from leaders of local parties such as the National Conference, PDP, and the Apni Party. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 28,2022

jadeja.jpg

Dubai, Aug 29: Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener here on Sunday.

Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147.

It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.

Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India.

With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz.

The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle.

Rahul was out first ball with a tentative away from the body stroke off Naseem Shah that saw him playing on to his stumps.

Virat, who did hit a couple of confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six.

With luck going his way, it seemed Kohli will finally get a much awaited big score but he was caught at long off off Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was too dismissed in a similar fashion as he attempted to clear the long off fielder.

With Pakistani pacers led by debutant Naseem troubling the Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it tidy, 86 runs off the last 10 overs seemed a tough task.

When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav's stumps, India were reduced to 89 for four with a lot riding on incoming battter Hardik and Jadeja.

The equation was brought down to 32 off 18 balls with Pakistan forced to bring one extra fielder inside the circle due to an over rate penalty. Pakistan pacers especially Shah struggling with cramps made the Indians task a tad easier.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik's envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.

Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 fo 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were snapped by speed merchants, a first for India in shortest version.

The first over of the game bowled by Bhuvneshwar was a rather eventful one as it included two DRS calls going in favour of Mohammad Rizwan (43 off 42) and a straight drive from Babar.

There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell.

Babar straight drove Arshdeep in the second over, showing the sublime touch he has been in over the past 12 months.

Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over and he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep at short fine leg.

India went in with Avesh Khan as the third pace option and he struck in his opening over after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket region.

His fifth ball of the over was faced by left-handed Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after edging a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game.

With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians did not hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs.

Rizwan then shared a 45-run stand for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) to give the innings some momentum.

However, Hardik changed the course of the game removing the well set Iftikhar and Rizwan with well directed short balls --- the former edged it to Karthik and latter, not sure of what he was doing, ended up giving a regulation catch to third man.

Soon after, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over.

Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the death overs to take Pakistan closer to 150. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2022

modification.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the government is focusing on improving infrastructure and with the new projects worth Rs 3800 crore the New Mangalore Port is being upgraded.

After launching projects worth Rs 3800 crore at Goldfinch City at Bangrakulru in Mangaluru, PM Modi said that the double engine government in the centre as well as the state is helping build the economy of India and uplifting the lives of the people.

"The new projects will ease business and create employment opportunities in Karnataka. I have commissioned India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard. Now in Mangaluru, several new projects have been launched. The historic Mangalore port is upgraded and with this, the lives of fishermen also will witness growth. Under the One district, One product scheme, fishermen will be able to take their products to international markets," said the PM.

He added that the manufacturing sector needs to be expanded. "Our products, competition and imports will not grow without proper logistics. In the last eight years, infrastructure has been developed in the country. Coastal infrastructure is getting straightened with the Sagarmala project. Business activities have doubled at Mangalore port in the last eight years due to the efforts of the government. With the launch of new projects, the capacity and efficiency of Mangalore port will increase. Our refinery is dependent on the river but now its dependence will come down. Karnataka is one of the most benefited states of Sagarmala project."

The PM also said that the government has focussed on the electrification of railway lines and is giving basic amenities to the people. We have built three crore houses for the poor in India and more than eight lakh houses have been approved in Karnataka.

As many as 30 lakh rural families are getting piped water. Our women and daughters are the beneficiaries. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has helped 4four crore, poor families, with free treatment and in Karnataka 30 lakh poor have benefitted.

PM Swanidhi has helped two lakh street vendors. The number of cities connected with the metro has doubled. Also, a six lakh kilometre optical fibre internet connection has been provided at the rural level. Tourism development will help artisans, auto-rickshaw taxi drivers etc.

The PM mentioned that "NMPT helps to promote tourism on the coast through cruises. We could do 670 billion dollars or Rs 50 lac crore worth total export despite so much global disruption."

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.