  2. Here’s full list of Virat Kohli‘s 50 ODI centuries as he smashes Sachin’s record

News Network
November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli broke two significant records held by Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai today (November 15). He became the first to score 50 ODI centuries - surpassing Tendulkar's 49 - and also broke Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup; Kohli passed that tally when he scored his 80th run in Wednesday's semi-final and went on to become the first batter to score 700 runs in a ODI World Cup. By the time Kohli was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls, he had 711 runs in the tournament at an average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68.

While Tendulkar had scored his 49th hundred in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli had equalled that landmark in just 277 innings - against South Africa in India's penultimate league game of this World Cup - and then broke the record in his 279th innings. Kohli got to his 50th ODI century with a flick for two off Lockie Ferguson in the 42nd over of India's innings.

As he completed his second run, Kohli celebrated with a leap and a punch in the air, before taking off his helmet, raising his arms and bowing towards the stands, where Tendulkar stood applauding the achievement.

The hundred was Kohli's third of this World Cup to go with five half-centuries in ten matches. In the semi-final, he came into bat in the ninth over of India's innings, with the score on 71 for 1, and put on 93 off 86 balls with Shubman Gill and 163 off 128 balls with Shreyas Iyer. Kohli brought up his half-century off 59 balls and then scored his next 50 runs off 53 deliveries, after seeming to suffer cramps while in his 90s.

Here is the full list of Virat Kohli’s hundreds in ODIs:

1. 107 vs SL (2009) - Kolkata

2. 102* vs BAN (‘10) - Dhaka

3. 118 vs AUS (‘10) - Visakhapatnam

4. 105 vs NZ (‘10) - Guwahati

5. 100* vs BAN (‘11) - Dhaka

6. 107 vs ENG (‘11) - Cardiff

7. 117* vs ENG (‘11) - Delhi

8. 117 vs WI (‘11) - Visakhapatnam

9. 133* vs SL (‘12) - Hobart

10. 108 vs SL (‘12) - Mirpur

11. 183 vs PAK (‘12) - Mirpur

12. 106 vs SL (‘12) - Hambantota

13. 128 vs SL (‘12) - Colombo

14. 102 vs WI (‘13) - Port of Spain

15. 115 vs ZIM (‘13) - Harare

16. 100* vs AUS (‘13) - Jaipur

17. 115 vs AUS (‘13) - Nagpur

18. 123 vs NZ (‘14) - Napier

19. 136 vs BAN (‘14) - Fatullah

20. 127 vs WI (‘14) - Dharamsala

21. 139* vs SL (‘14) - Ranchi

22. 107 vs PAK (‘15) - Adelaide

23. 138 vs SA (‘15) - Chennai

24. 117 vs AUS (‘16) - Melbour

25. 106 vs AUS (‘16) - Canberra

26. 154* vs NZ (‘16) - Mohali

27. 122 vs ENG (‘17) - Pune

28. 111* vs WI (‘17) - Kingston

29. 131 vs SL (‘17) - Colombo

30. 110* vs SL (‘17) - Colombo

31. 121 vs NZ (‘17) - Mumbai

32. 113 vs NZ (‘17) - Kanpur

33. 112 VS SA (‘18) - Durban

34. 160* vs SA (‘18) - Cape Town

35. 129* v SA (‘18) - Centurion

36. 140 vs WI (‘18) - Guwahati

37. 157* vs WI (‘18) - Visakhapatnam

38. 107 vs WI (‘18) - Pune

39. 104 vs AUS (‘19) - Adelaide

40. 116 vs AUS (‘19) - Nagpur

41. 123 vs AUS (‘19) - Ranchi

42. 120 vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain

43. 114* vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain

44. 113 vs BAN (‘22) - Chattogram

45. 113 vs SL (‘23) - Guwahati

46. 166* vs SL (‘23) - Thiruvananthapuram

47. 122* vs PAK (‘23) - Colombo

48. 103* vs BAN (‘23) - Pune

49. 101* vs SA (‘23) - Kolkata

50. 117 vs NZ (‘23) - Mumbai

News Network
November 1,2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the ongoing Israeli offensive on Gaza, which claimed lives of nearly thousands of civilians, mostly children and woman.  

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Rajasthan, Adityanath referred to the Israeli aggression and said, "Taliban ka upchar toh Bajrangbali ki gada hi hai (only Lord Hanuman's mace can eradicate Taliban)."

He said, "Dekh rahe hai na is samay Gaza mein Israel Talibani mansikta ko kaise kuchalne ka kaam kar raha hai (you can see how Israel is crushing the Talibani mentality in Gaza)."

"Sathik tarike se bilkul sathik nishana maar maar kar kuchal raha hai (they are taking correct measures to ensure their targets are finished)," he added.

Nearly 9000 people, including more than 3,500 children, have been killed in Gaza in last three weeks. 

News Network
November 14,2023

exam.jpg

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned any kind of head cover during upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall. After protests by Hindutva groups, the KEA has now allowed women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall while restricting other jewellery.

The recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

Earlier in October, the Karnataka government had allowed students to wear the Hijab, during competitive exams. Higher education minister MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the Hijab sparking off protests by right-wing groups. Examinations were conducted on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations.

However, after allegations of the usage of Bluetooth devices by certain students the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

The state government had on November 11 ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines.

News Network
November 7,2023

dental.jpg

Thrissur, Nov 7: A three-and-a-half-year-old boy who underwent a dental surgery at a private hospital in Kerala died tragically on Tuesday, November 7, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at the Malankara Medical Mission Hospital near Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district. 

The deceased Aron is the son of Kevin and Felja from Paramel House in Thrissur's Mundur around 12 km away from the hospital. He was admitted to the facility on Monday evening for undergoing pulpectomy, a dental procedure similar to root canal in which all the pulp in the pulp chamber and root canal of a tooth is removed.

The child was taken for the surgery by 6.15 on Tuesday morning. The surgery was over by 8.15 am and he was shifted to the post-operative observation room. However by 11.15 am, the child became unconscious as the cardiac activities became negative. Though the child was rushed to the ICU, his life could not be saved. His death was declared by 12.20 pm.

The relatives of the child alleged that the hospital authorities informed them of the boy's death all of a sudden, but failed to intimate them about the complications which developed post-surgery. They also demanded an arrest of the doctors who treated Aron.

While the relatives of the boy alleged that there was grievous medical negligence from the part of the hospital authorities, the administrative officer and PRO of the hospital Dixon CS claimed that the child died due to cardiac arrest. 

“The surgery went really well and the child was responding very positively to the post-operative recovery. However, his cardiac activities became negative after nearly three hours. The body has been taken to the Thrissur medical college hospital for postmortem,” said Dixon.

Following the incident, the Youth Congress workers led by its block level leaders have started protesting in the hospital premises.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives. Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

