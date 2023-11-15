Here’s full list of Virat Kohli's 50 ODI centuries as he smashes Sachin's record

Virat Kohli broke two significant records held by Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai today (November 15). He became the first to score 50 ODI centuries - surpassing Tendulkar's 49 - and also broke Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition of the ODI World Cup.

Tendulkar had scored 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup; Kohli passed that tally when he scored his 80th run in Wednesday's semi-final and went on to become the first batter to score 700 runs in a ODI World Cup. By the time Kohli was dismissed for 117 off 113 balls, he had 711 runs in the tournament at an average of 101.57 and strike rate of 90.68.

While Tendulkar had scored his 49th hundred in his 451st ODI innings, Kohli had equalled that landmark in just 277 innings - against South Africa in India's penultimate league game of this World Cup - and then broke the record in his 279th innings. Kohli got to his 50th ODI century with a flick for two off Lockie Ferguson in the 42nd over of India's innings.

As he completed his second run, Kohli celebrated with a leap and a punch in the air, before taking off his helmet, raising his arms and bowing towards the stands, where Tendulkar stood applauding the achievement.

The hundred was Kohli's third of this World Cup to go with five half-centuries in ten matches. In the semi-final, he came into bat in the ninth over of India's innings, with the score on 71 for 1, and put on 93 off 86 balls with Shubman Gill and 163 off 128 balls with Shreyas Iyer. Kohli brought up his half-century off 59 balls and then scored his next 50 runs off 53 deliveries, after seeming to suffer cramps while in his 90s.

Here is the full list of Virat Kohli’s hundreds in ODIs:

1. 107 vs SL (2009) - Kolkata

2. 102* vs BAN (‘10) - Dhaka

3. 118 vs AUS (‘10) - Visakhapatnam

4. 105 vs NZ (‘10) - Guwahati

5. 100* vs BAN (‘11) - Dhaka

6. 107 vs ENG (‘11) - Cardiff

7. 117* vs ENG (‘11) - Delhi

8. 117 vs WI (‘11) - Visakhapatnam

9. 133* vs SL (‘12) - Hobart

10. 108 vs SL (‘12) - Mirpur

11. 183 vs PAK (‘12) - Mirpur

12. 106 vs SL (‘12) - Hambantota

13. 128 vs SL (‘12) - Colombo

14. 102 vs WI (‘13) - Port of Spain

15. 115 vs ZIM (‘13) - Harare

16. 100* vs AUS (‘13) - Jaipur

17. 115 vs AUS (‘13) - Nagpur

18. 123 vs NZ (‘14) - Napier

19. 136 vs BAN (‘14) - Fatullah

20. 127 vs WI (‘14) - Dharamsala

21. 139* vs SL (‘14) - Ranchi

22. 107 vs PAK (‘15) - Adelaide

23. 138 vs SA (‘15) - Chennai

24. 117 vs AUS (‘16) - Melbour

25. 106 vs AUS (‘16) - Canberra

26. 154* vs NZ (‘16) - Mohali

27. 122 vs ENG (‘17) - Pune

28. 111* vs WI (‘17) - Kingston

29. 131 vs SL (‘17) - Colombo

30. 110* vs SL (‘17) - Colombo

31. 121 vs NZ (‘17) - Mumbai

32. 113 vs NZ (‘17) - Kanpur

33. 112 VS SA (‘18) - Durban

34. 160* vs SA (‘18) - Cape Town

35. 129* v SA (‘18) - Centurion

36. 140 vs WI (‘18) - Guwahati

37. 157* vs WI (‘18) - Visakhapatnam

38. 107 vs WI (‘18) - Pune

39. 104 vs AUS (‘19) - Adelaide

40. 116 vs AUS (‘19) - Nagpur

41. 123 vs AUS (‘19) - Ranchi

42. 120 vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain

43. 114* vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain

44. 113 vs BAN (‘22) - Chattogram

45. 113 vs SL (‘23) - Guwahati

46. 166* vs SL (‘23) - Thiruvananthapuram

47. 122* vs PAK (‘23) - Colombo

48. 103* vs BAN (‘23) - Pune

49. 101* vs SA (‘23) - Kolkata

50. 117 vs NZ (‘23) - Mumbai