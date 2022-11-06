  1. Home
  2. T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India-Pakistan set semi-final dates with England, NZ

T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India-Pakistan set semi-final dates with England, NZ

News Network
November 6, 2022

PakInd.jpg

Who would have thought that Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa could start a domino effect in Group 2 of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday? Despite starting their final fixture as outright favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa suffered an embarrassing trounce at the hands of Netherlands which confirmed India's qualification from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

The Bavuma-led South African side suffered a premature exit from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Dutch side at the Adelaide Oval. Netherlands' famous win over the Proteas also paved the way for Pakistan to seal the final spot in the last four of the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in their final group fixture to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the virtual quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

With the impressive win over Bangladesh at the Oval, Pakistan have joined traditional rivals India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, former world champions England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had entered the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup from Group 1.

Rohit-led Team India ended their Super 12 campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Sunday as the 2007 world champions secured the top spot in Group 2. Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries, as India registered a 71-run win in Melbourne.

With a comfortable win over the African nation, India have set up a date with Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The win also confirmed Pakistan's meeting with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The summit clash of the ICC World T20 2022 will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Semi-Final 1) on November 9, 2022 (Wednesday) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

England vs India (Semi-Final 2) on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval

TBC vs TBC on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)
 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 4,2022

zia.jpg

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 31,2022

bridge.jpg

Ahmadabad, Oct 31: The death toll in Morbi suspension bridge collapse rose above 130 on Monday, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said, adding rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing.

“The rescue operation is in its last stage in the Machchhu river. It will be over soon,” the minister told reporters.

“As per the latest information, 132 people lost their lives in the tragedy and two are still missing,” the minister said.

The state information department said that five teams of NDRF, six platoons of SDRF, a team of Air Force, two columns of Army, and two teams of Indian Navy apart from local rescue teams were involved in the operation that continued through the night.

The over a century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Sanghavi told reporters at Morbi, around 300 km from the state capital, that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse.

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below.

Some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the dark water, its thick cables snapped in places.

At the local hospital people formed a human chain to hold back crowds and keep the road clear for ambulances which brought those rescued.

Sanghavi said a five-member high-powered committee has been formed to probe the bridge collapse. It includes Roads and Buildings department secretary Sandeep Vasava and four other senior officers.

An FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Sanghavi said.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year Day on October 26.

It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work), an official said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the accident site late in the night and also met those injured at the civil hospital.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

The National Disaster Response Force rushed three teams to Morbi district.

Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP sources said.

A "page committee sammelan", scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.

Congress said its Parivartan Sankalp Yatra that was to be taken out from five zones across the state on Monday has been postponed by a day following the bridge collapse.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 5,2022

raids.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 5: The sleuths of the National Investigation Agency today raided the houses of a few leaders of Social Democratic Party of India and now-banned Popular Front of India in Dakshina Kannada and took at least three people into custody. 
 
According to reports, SDPI state secretary Shafi Bellare, Bellare gram panchayat president Iqbal Bellare and Ibrahim from Sullia were taken into custody. 

Unconfirmed sources said that the trio were taken into custody in connection with the ongoing probe into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in July this year. 

Meanwhile, two separate teams of NIA reportedly carried out raids in Mysuru and Hubballi too. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.