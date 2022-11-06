T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals India-Pakistan set semi-final dates with England, NZ

Who would have thought that Netherlands' stunning win over South Africa could start a domino effect in Group 2 of the ICC World T20 2022 on Sunday? Despite starting their final fixture as outright favourites to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, Temba Bavuma-led South Africa suffered an embarrassing trounce at the hands of Netherlands which confirmed India's qualification from the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

The Bavuma-led South African side suffered a premature exit from the T20 World Cup following their 13-run defeat to the Dutch side at the Adelaide Oval. Netherlands' famous win over the Proteas also paved the way for Pakistan to seal the final spot in the last four of the T20 World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in their final group fixture to advance to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Shaheen Shah Afridi-starrer Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 5 wickets in the virtual quarter-finals of the T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval.

With the impressive win over Bangladesh at the Oval, Pakistan have joined traditional rivals India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. Earlier, former world champions England and Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had entered the semi-finals stage of the T20 World Cup from Group 1.

Rohit-led Team India ended their Super 12 campaign with a win over Zimbabwe on Sunday as the 2007 world champions secured the top spot in Group 2. Suryakumar Yadav shined with the bat as he scored a brilliant unbeaten 61 off just 25 deliveries, as India registered a 71-run win in Melbourne.

With a comfortable win over the African nation, India have set up a date with Jos Buttler-led England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. The win also confirmed Pakistan's meeting with Kane Williamson's New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup. The summit clash of the ICC World T20 2022 will be contested at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

New Zealand vs Pakistan (Semi-Final 1) on November 9, 2022 (Wednesday) at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

England vs India (Semi-Final 2) on November 10, 2022 (Thursday) at Adelaide Oval

TBC vs TBC on November 13, 2022 (Sunday) at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

