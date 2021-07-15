Karnataka to host 2nd edition of Khelo India; PM Modi to inaugurate

Bengaluru, July 15: Karnataka will host the second edition of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in silicon city from March 5, 2022.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayanand sports and youths services here at Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking to newsmen, Narayanand said that it was decided the meeting to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration of the mega event, which will held at Kanteerava stadium.

He said that as many as 158 universities with 3182 sports persons besides technical officials, assistants, about 6000 persons are expected to participate in the event.

Stating that the event will be held for 12 days with 18 categories have been lined up.

He said the facilities like accommodation, transportation, sports equipments will be looked after by the host city Bengaluru while providing food to all the persons participating in the event will be looked after by the state government and Host University.

He said the expected budget of Rs 40 cores required for the second edition of Khelo India in which state government share its part of Rs 20 cores.

The minister mentioned that for the purpose of holding events, a high level committee will be formed.

Meanwhile, for the finance approval the committee will be headed by Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa.

An executive committee will also be formed with headed by Karnataka sports and youth services minister Dr Narayna Gowda and other various committees will be formed later.

It was the first meeting and more such meetings will be done in future for the update details and information on the holding the event.