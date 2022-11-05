  1. Home
  YouTube may have misinformation blind spots, warn Researchers

November 6, 2022

Ahead of the midterm elections, disinformation watchdogs say they are concerned that what has been described as an aggressive effort by YouTube to confront misinformation on the Google-owned platform has developed blind spots. In particular, they are worried about YouTube’s TikTok-like service that offers very short videos, and about the platform’s Spanish-language videos.

But the situation is difficult to understand clearly, more than a dozen researchers said in interviews with The New York Times, because they have limited access to data and because examining videos is time-intensive work.

While Facebook and Twitter are closely scrutinized for misinformation, YouTube has often flown under the radar, despite the broad influence of the video platform. It reaches more than 2 billion people and houses the web’s second-most popular search engine.

YouTube banned videos that claimed widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election, but it has not established a comparable policy for the midterms, a move that prompted criticism from some watchdogs.

YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said the company disagreed with some of the criticism of its work fighting misinformation. “We’ve heavily invested in our policies and systems to make sure we’re successfully combating election-related misinformation with a multilayered approach,” Choi said in a statement.

YouTube said that it removed a number of videos that the Times flagged for violating its policies on spam and election integrity and that it determined that other content did not violate its policies. The company also said that from April to June it took down 122,000 videos that contained misinformation.

YouTube committed $15 million to hire more than 100 additional content moderators to help with the midterm elections and the presidential election in Brazil, and the company has more than 10,000 moderators stationed around the world, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss staffing decisions.

YouTube has also struggled to rein in Spanish-language misinformation, according to research and analysis from Media Matters and Equis, a nonprofit focused on the Latino community.

Almost half of Latinos have turned to YouTube weekly for news, more than they have any other social media platform, said Jacobo Licona, a researcher at Equis. Those viewers have access to a profusion of misinformation and one-sided political propaganda on the platform, he said, with Latin American influencers based in countries including Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela wading into US politics. 

October 28,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received an overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here.

"It's a world record", he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

October 26,2022

New Delhi, Oct 26: Soon after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the Prime Minister to print photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on fresh currency notes, BJP launched an attack on the AAP leader for trying to be overly Hindu. 

BJP leader Sambit Patra questioned the double standards of Kejriwal as the Delhi government imposed a ban on bursting crackers on Diwali while celebrating the festival of lights. He also pointed out the Kejriwal earlier mocked a film on Kashmiri Pandits but now he was pretending to be religious.

He also said that the appeal was politically motivated. "Arvind Kejriwal's politics is now taking a U-turn... He's the same man who declined to ever go to Ayodhya's Ram Temple, claiming God won't accept the prayers offered there... he's the same man who laughed and called exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a lie in Parliament," Patra said. 

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari alleged that several AAP ministers and leaders in Gujarat have abused Hindu Gods in the past and they were still in the party. "They're bringing new tactics to save face in polls. Those who objected to Ram Mandir have come with a new mask," Tiwari said. 

Meanwhile Amit Malviya, the national convener of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party, dubbed Kejriwal a "Hindu bigot". "His promises and pronouncements are meant to distract from governance failure in Delhi and Punjab," he tweeted. 

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia however backed Kejriwal's appeal to print photos of Hindu deities on currency notes for prosperity. 

Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes.

During a media briefing, he said the photos of Ganesha and Lakshmi could be printed on fresh currency notes. He added that the new notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and of the two deities on the other. He said the economy is undergoing a hard time and 'demonic forces are lined up against us'.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).

"If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this," he said.

November 4,2022

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot in the shin on Thursday, November 3, when his anti-government protest convoy came under attack in the east of the country in what his aides said was a clear assassination attempt.

Pakistan has a history of political coups and unrest. Here are some details.

2007 - Two-time Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is assassinated in a gun and bomb attack after holding an election rally in Rawalpindi. A few months before her death, she survives a suicide bomb assassination attempt in Karachi, where at least 139 people are killed in one of the country's deadliest attacks.

1999 - Former army chief Pervez Musharraf seizes power in a bloodless coup. He is sworn in as president and head of state in June 2001. He resigns in 2008 and Asif Ali Zardari, Benazir Bhutto's husband, takes over as president.

1988 - Military ruler President Mohammad Zia ul-Haq is killed when the Hercules C-130 aircraft carrying him crashes in mysterious circumstances. Conspiracy theorists have suggested a case of mangoes put aboard the plane shortly before takeoff contained a timer device that released gas that knocked out the cockpit crew.

1979 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the father of Benazir who was elected as prime minister in 1970, is hanged on a disputed conviction for conspiring to commit a political murder by Zia ul-Haq.

1977 - Zia ul-Haq seizes power after a coup against the Bhutto government. He puts Bhutto under house arrest, imposes martial law, suspends the constitution and bans political parties

1973 - Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto elected as prime minister, taking over from General Yahya Khan.

1958 - In Pakistan's first military coup, Governor-General Iskander Mirza enforces martial law with General Ayub Khan as chief martial law administrator. Ayub Khan later assumes the presidency and sacks Mirza, who is exiled.

1951 - Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, after the 1947 partition of India, is shot dead at a political rally in Rawalpindi. 

