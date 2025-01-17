  1. Home
  2. Israeli spies involved in Gaza genocide now building AI systems for global tech companies

January 18, 2025

Israel’s Unit 8200 is a secretive cyber warfare team that is said to be building the artificial intelligence (AI) systems that helped the regime commit the genocide against Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip. According to a report, Unit 8200 is building AI systems for global tech and AI companies.

Former Unit 8200 members who specialize in AI, machine learning and big data are working for Meta, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Open AI and Nvidia, which is an AI company determined to be the biggest in the world, the ¡Do Not Panic! website reported on Friday.

Former Unit 8200 spies specializing in AI are based worldwide, from San Francisco to New York, Spain to Switzerland, and London to Jerusalem al-Quds.

The report also said that AI leaders from Unit 8200 are now working for AI start-ups or heralded by corporate media as the next generation of AI.

The report revealed that most of these AI people have expressed support for Israel’s genocidal war against the people in Gaza. It was also exposed that not a single person from these people ever voiced opposition to Israel’s mass murder in Gaza.

Advocacy groups have also said AI and machine learning is central to the architecture of occupation and apartheid established before the genocidal Gaza campaign, from the use of facial recognition technology, and AI-directed guns at checkpoints, to spy apps known as ‘Blue Wolf’ and ‘Red Wolf’.

According to another report published in November last year, Israel has been employing an AI firing system jointly manufactured by an Indian arms company during its genocide in Gaza.

Citing documents and news reports, the Middle East Eye (MEE) news portal reported on November 20 that the occupation forces have been using the Arbel system since the beginning of the Israeli regime’s bloody war on Gaza.

Arbel was unveiled at a defense expo in Gandhinagar in the Indian state of Gujarat in October 2022 as a co-venture between Israeli Weapons Industries (IWI) company and India’s Adani Defense & Aerospace.

At the time, several Indian media described it as “India’s first AI-based firing system.”

In April 2024, IWI introduced Aber as a new “computerized small arms system” designed to increase combat lethality.

India, which is the largest purchaser of Israeli weapons, has in recent years become a major co-producer of Israeli weapons.

Israel unleashed its bloody Gaza onslaught on October 7, 2023, after the Hamas resistance group carried out its historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 46,788 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 110,453 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

January 9,2025

Mangaluru: In a significant development, Mescom has proposed a phased electricity tariff hike starting with Rs 0.70 per unit for the fiscal year 2025-26. The proposal has been submitted to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) for approval, signaling a potential increase in electricity costs for consumers.

Mescom emphasized that the current tariff structure is insufficient to meet operational expenses and manage revenue effectively. To address this, the company has invited public objections to the proposed hike.

Currently, the electricity supply cost is Rs 9.23 per unit, while the consumer tariff stands at Rs 8.53 per unit, leading to a shortfall of Rs 0.70 per unit. For the financial year 2023-24, Mescom reported revenue of Rs 5,924.73 crore against an expenditure of Rs 6,310.39 crore, resulting in a deficit of Rs 367.66 crore. For the 2025-26 fiscal year, projected revenue is Rs 5,850.81 crore, with an actual requirement of Rs 5,961.63 crore, creating a deficit of Rs 110.82 crore.

In a first, Mescom has submitted a multi-year tariff revision proposal to KERC. The plan outlines a hike of Rs 0.70 per unit for 2025-26, followed by Rs 0.37 per unit for 2026-27 and Rs 0.54 per unit for 2027-28.

"An increase in electricity tariff is inevitable," stated Jayakumar R, Managing Director of Mescom. "Mescom has submitted a proposal in this regard to KERC."

January 13,2025

Mangaluru: Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in Singapore remain determined to establish direct air connectivity between Mangaluru and Singapore despite setbacks. This follows Air India Express' (AIE) recent decision to postpone its planned direct flight service on this route, disappointing many expats.

In response, NRIs have proposed an alternative solution: extending IndiGo's existing Singapore-Bengaluru flight to Mangaluru. Currently, the Singapore-Bengaluru flight lands at Kempegowda International Airport at 7:40 AM, but passengers cannot board the 9:00 AM Bengaluru-Mangaluru connection due to insufficient transit time. Extending the Singapore-Bengaluru flight to Mangaluru would address this issue and benefit travelers.

Rajesh H. Acharya, director of HQ Connections in Singapore and coordinator of the Singapore Tuluver community, expressed disappointment over AIE's handling of the situation. "We’ve been advocating for this route since 2017, and it was close to becoming a reality. However, the sudden postponement and lack of stakeholder support have delayed our efforts," he said.

A petition has been submitted to IndiGo Airlines requesting the introduction of a direct Mangaluru-Singapore flight. Alternatively, it suggests extending IndiGo’s existing Singapore-Bengaluru flight to include Mangaluru. Expats have also approached Scoot Airlines in Singapore for direct connectivity. However, the lack of 'Point of Call' status for Mangaluru Airport remains a significant hurdle for international flights.

Despite the challenges, NRIs continue their efforts to make direct air connectivity between Mangaluru and Singapore a reality.

Dr P A Hameed Padubidri
January 16,2025

The depth of tie between India and Saudi Arabia dates back to the time immemorial. Both nations share a robust and long-standing partnership built on mutual respect, shared interests, and cultural ties. This partnership has been further strengthened by bilateral engagements aimed at fostering cooperation in diverse areas like Hajj pilgrimage management, trade, business, education, human resources, technology, interfaith dialogue etc. 

Given the circumstances, the Indian Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs, Mr. Kiren Rijiju, embarked on a significant official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the Hajj and Umrah Conference and sign the bilateral Hajj agreement for 2025. During this visit, the minister achieved various remarkable milestones that cherished a lasting reminiscence in the minds of the authorities, citizens & Indian diaspora. 

Hon. Minister, Kiren Rijiju, arrived in Riyadh King Khalid Intl. Airport on Jan 11, 2025 afternoon and was warmly welcomed by the Indian Ambassador, Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and others with a floral boutique as a plaque of respect & dignity. He has been on 4-days official tour in the KSA that ended on Tuesday. The minister’s visit recapped and highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between India and Saudi Arabia. The visit commenced with a focus on enhancing Hajj arrangements and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. 

Engagement with the Indian Diaspora 

His overwhelmed zeal to engage with the Indian diaspora became evident as he attended the Indian Diaspora Interaction Program at once. The program was organized in the same evening by the Embassy of India at its auditorium in Riyadh. 

After receiving the grand felicitation from the Indian diaspora, he addressed the audience applauding their contribution to the growth & development of the Kingdom, and also emphasized the strong ties & strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. 

He said-“Saudi Arabia is not merely a habitat to 2.6 million Indian diaspora, but also a key partner in augmenting global stability & prosperity”. 

“As a close ally of Saudi Arabia, it’s proud to say that India stood out as a center point of global power connected with almost every nation; unlike earlier, a sense of pride arose amongst the Indians as a positive paradigm is shown globally towards the Indians”, he added. 

The event featured cultural performances by community children and coincided with the celebrations of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas and World Hindi Diwas. He praised the students stage performance & talents. He distributed prizes to the best achievers of various talent programs held in the international schools in Riyadh. 

Jeddah Visit & Participation at Hajj Conference & Exhibition 

Main Event: 

Mr. Rijiju participated in the opening ceremony of the fourth edition of Hajj Conference and Exhibition held on 13 Jan, 2025 in Jeddah. Prof. Abdulaziz Al-Wazzan, Deputy Minister for Umrah Affairs, along with other dignitaries received the minister and greeted with a warm reception upon his arrival in Jeddah 

Key Highlight: 

The exhibition focused on logistics, safety and enhancing the overall pilgrimage experience. The initiative was lauded for its comprehensive approach to enriching this sacred journey for millions of pilgrims worldwide. 

It’s a great privilege and honor that the Indian minister took part as one of the key stakeholders in the Conference-held under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman that took place in Jeddah from 13–16 January, 2025. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah hosted the event emphasizing collaboration to enhance pilgrim services, improve more transparency and introduce innovative solutions. 

The event gathered prominent participants from 87 countries including India, comprising government ministers, diplomats, academics, scholars and others fostering a global dialogue on enhancing Hajj and Umrah services. It reflected the Kingdom’s commitment to modernizing Hajj operations while preserving its spiritual significance. 

Signing the Bilateral Hajj Agreement 2025 

Main Event: 

Mr. Rijiju met with Dr. Tawfiq Bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, Minister for Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia, to finalize and sign the Hajj Agreement for 2025. The event served as a remarkable platform to sign the bilateral Hajj agreements. Both leaders emphasized their commitments to improving the services and facilities provided to pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience. 

Key Highlight: 

India’s Hajj quota for 2025 has been set at 175,025 pilgrims by Saudi Arabia, and the Indian Minister sought an additional allocation of 10,000 slots for this year’s pilgrimage. It’s likely to be a fabulous milestone in the bilateral dialogue held with the Saudi Arabian government. 

Meeting with Muslim World League Secretary-General 

Indian Minister, Kiren Rijiju engaged in meaningful discussions with H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League. The conversation highlighted Dr. Al-Issa’s impactful visit to India, during which he championed the cause of interfaith harmony and global peace. Dr. Al-Issa commended India’s vibrant cultural heritage and its steadfast commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity. Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening ties between nations and promoting understanding and mutual respect among faiths, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to build a more peaceful and unified world. 

Visit to Jeddah Hajj Terminal 

Main Event: 

The visit to the Jeddah Hajj Terminal was conducted to assess the readiness and logistical arrangements for Hajj 2025. This included a review of facilities such as immigration processing, baggage handling systems, and transport coordination for Hajj pilgrims. 

Key Highlight: 

Minister Rijiju examined the logistical arrangements, emphasizing the importance of ensuring comfort and efficiency for the large number of Indian pilgrims expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia. The minister’s inspection also focused on ensuring smooth operations for the nearly 175,025 Indian pilgrims of this year’s Hajj. This visit is a part of broader efforts to streamline operations and address any challenges ahead of the pilgrimage season. 

A Visit to the Holy City of Madinah & meeting with the Governor of the Region 

Key Event: 

Mr. Rijiju traveled to Madinah Al-Munawwarah, one of the holiest places, to inspect the arrangements for Indian pilgrims for Hajj 2025. He also gave visits to Quba Masjid & Qiblatain Masjid in the city. 

Main Highlight: 

The Minister reiterated India’s dedication to ensuring a spiritually fulfilling and seamless pilgrimage experience & maximum comforts for all pilgrims. 

A high-level meeting was held by the minister with HRH. Saud bin Khalid Al Faisal, Deputy Governor of the Al Madinah Region. The discussions revolved around Hajj preparations and enhancing India-Saudi Arabia collaboration to provide a memorable and smooth experience for pilgrims. 

The Indian minister’s meeting with H.H. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, was another milestone achieved during his visit. Both ministers explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the transport sector, ensuring safe and efficient movement for pilgrims during Hajj. 

Strengthening Parliamentary and Cultural Ties 

Another significant event that’s evident during his trip was his meeting with H.H. Maj. Gen. Abdulrahman Snitan A. Al-Harbi, Member of the Shura Council and Chairman of the Saudi-India Parliamentary Friendship Committee. Bilateral dialogue was held between the two prominent leaders that focused on enhancing bilateral ties through student exchange programs, cultural exchanges, and tourism. Minister Rijiju extended an invitation to Saudi students to study in India and encouraged Saudis to explore India’s cultural diversity. 

Visit to Diriyah – A UNESCO World Heritage Site 

The Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Diriyah-a historical place & UNESCO World Heritage Site-in Riyadh. Diriyah holds immense cultural importance as the birthplace of the Saudi state and the original home of the royal Al Saud family. The At-Turaif District within Diriyah, once the center of power for the Al Saud dynasty, showcases traditional Najdi architecture and is a key attraction. Mr. Rijiju expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Saudi hosts and appreciated the opportunity to witness this remarkable testament to the Kingdom’s heritage. 

In conclusion, the Indian Minister for Parliamentary & Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju’s visit to Saudi Arabia marked a significant step toward deepening the multifaceted relationship between the two nations. From finalizing the Hajj Agreement to exploring avenues for cultural, educational, and economic collaboration, the visit showcased the shared commitment of India and Saudi Arabia to fostering peace, mutual understanding, and progress. 

This visit will undoubtedly pave the way for stronger bilateral ties and a brighter future for both nations. If i say in the minister’s expression, this will certainly strengthen the people-to-people bond between our two great countries. 

This is a special report by Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, a lawyer, freelance writer, social worker, legal advisor based in Riyadh. He may be reached at [email protected] 

