  2. US President stresses ‘unshakeable support' for Israel as Gaza death toll surpasses 18,000

December 12, 2023

US President Joe Biden has pledged “unshakeable” support for Israel as the death toll from the occupying regime’s genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip surpasses 18,000.

Biden made the remarks during a ceremony marking a Jewish holiday at the White House on Monday night, amid mounting pressure on his administration over its provision of lethal weapons to Israel at the height of the Gaza war.

He said that his “commitment to the safety of the Jewish people, and the security of Israel, its right to exist … is unshakeable.”

Washington will “continue to provide military assistance to Israel until they get rid of Hamas,” he added, referring to the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group that conducted a historic operation against the occupying entity more than two months ago.

The US president, however, called on Israel to be “careful” and cautioned that public opinion could shift in the Gaza war.

Biden also highlighted the work his administration has done to secure the release of Israeli war prisoners, saying he “personally spent countless hours” working with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian counterparts on both fronts.  

He acknowledged differences between himself and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the years and at present.

During a week-long truce, Hamas released 105 war prisoners, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners. In exchange, Israel released 240 Palestinian abductees. 

Israel believes about 137 prisoners are still being held in Gaza, while there are thought to be 7,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, many detained without charge.

Israel waged the brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has killed at least 18,205 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 49,645 others.

Thousands more are also missing and presumed dead under the rubble in Gaza, which is under “complete siege” by Israel. 

December 3,2023

A brutal Israeli attack targeting a refugee camp in Gaza has killed more than 100 people as the regime continues with its relentless aggression against the besieged Palestinian territory.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said in a Saturday report that many people had also been injured in the Israeli missile strike that took place earlier in the day and targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of Gaza.

It said the attack had targeted a residential building belonging to a large family in Jabalia, adding that many members of the family were still missing under the rubble.

The attack comes a day after the Israeli regime resumed its brutal military campaign against Gaza after a seven-day ceasefire deal with Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement came to an end.

Nearly 200 people were killed in the renewed round of attacks on Gaza until early Saturday, according to Gaza Health Ministry authorities.

Israel’s aggression against Gaza started on October 7 hours after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on the Israeli-occupied territories of Palestine near Gaza.

More than 15,000 people had been killed in Gaza in the first round of Israel attacks before the truce with Hamas came into force on November 24.

Israel had targeted Jabalia and other camps hosting refugees in Gaza in its first round of attacks.

More than a million people have been displaced in Gaza as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Rights organizations and governments have repeatedly condemned Israel’s indiscriminate targeting of places of gathering for displaced Palestinians, including hospitals, schools, mosques and refugee camps in Gaza. 

December 7,2023

Cracks are beginning to emerge in India’s opposition alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party routed its main rival in recent state elections, putting him in a strong position to stay in power for another five years.

Sunday’s unexpected results gave Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party a clear mandate to govern three out of five states that voted in November. India’s main opposition party, the Indian National Congress, won just one.

That’s prompted some public displeasure among an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties that was created with one purpose in mind: to defeat the electoral juggernaut of the prime minister and his party in the national vote in 2024.

The Congress party, whose public face is Rahul Gandhi, had initially organized a meeting of senior opposition leaders for Wednesday to discuss strategy, but abruptly rescheduled after several senior members said they wouldn’t be available. Mamata Bannerjee from the Trinamool Congress said publicly she had other duties to attend to as chief minister of West Bengal state. She said she’d attend the alliance bloc’s next meeting whenever it’s decided, local media reported.

Opposition leaders have also raised questions about the Congress party’s decision to forgo the alliance partnership in the state elections. Omar Abdullah, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a leader of a regional party in the state, said Congress only “remembered the I.N.D.I.A. alliance after three months.”

Another senior opposition member, who asked not to be identified in order to speak frankly, said Congress had tried to go it alone in the state elections to win more bargaining power in the opposition alliance, but that approach has failed.

Hindi Heartland

Sunday’s results raises doubts over whether the Congress-led alliance can unseat India’s most popular politician in next year’s elections.

“The Congress was expected to win two or more states,” said Neerja Chowdhury, an author and political columnist. “Instead it’s been downed to one and completely a rout in the Hindi heartland, which is where it wanted to revive and has to revive in order to give a fight to the BJP.”

Indian politics has been dominated by Modi and the BJP for close to a decade with a mixed rhetoric of Hindu nationalism and economic development. Modi’s government has targeted low-income voters, especially women, by providing them with substantial cash-handouts and subsidies.

The state election results showed that while Congress increased its share of the vote in the southern state of Telangana, so did the BJP. In Chhattisgarh, the ruling party won 39 more seats than it did in the previous election, taking votes away from Congress as well as regional parties.

Opposition Leverage

Sanjay Raut, a senior regional party leader, said some party leaders had “grievances” over the Congress’s strategy of contesting the state elections on its own. But he said the Indian alliance is still strong and has their support.

Recent events might actually allow allied parties more leverage, according to Chowdhury.

“This may make the process of seat adjustments easier than would’ve been the case had the Congress won in several states,” she said.

Gandhi said Sunday that the “battle of ideology will continue” as he acknowledged the party’s defeat.

For the opposition, the main roadblock is the prime minister. A powerhouse in himself, Modi hopscotched across the states for an entire month and asked voters to trust him and believe in the “guarantee” of a better life promised by him. 

Modi has projected himself as the only leader who has been able to win India a seat at the global table and as someone who can conjure up a bright future for 1.4 billion people.

December 2,2023

UNICEF has sounded a strong warning about the toll being exacted on children in the Gaza Strip, which has come under a renewed and genocidal Israeli war.

"We cannot see more children with the wounds of war, with the burns, with the shrapnel littering their bodies, with the broken bones," James Elder, spokesman for the United Nations children's agency, said on Friday.

"Inaction by those with influence is allowing the killing of children. This is a war on children," he added.

The regime launched the war against Gaza on October 7 following an operation staged by the territory's resistance movements.

The war killed more than 15,500 people, most of them women and children, across the coastal sliver until last week when an Egyptian- and Qatari-mediated truce took effect. Israel restarted the military campaign earlier on Friday, following the truce, killing nearly 200 more people.

Thousands more are missing and feared buried under rubble.

Speaking earlier this month, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the besieged Palestinian territory was turning into "a graveyard for children."

"The health system here is overwhelmed," Elder said.

"I cannot overstate how the capacity has been reduced of hospitals in the last seven weeks," he added.

"Clearly words, clearly pleas from the world do not make a difference on those who have the power to stop the killing, the maiming of children."

The remarks came amid untrammeled military and political support for the war on the part of the United States, Israel's biggest and oldest ally.

The US has provided the regime with thousands of arms consignments since the initiation of the war.

Washington, which has backed Tel Aviv's ferocious attacks on Gaza as a means of "self-defense," has also been casting its veto against the UN Security Council resolutions that would call on the occupying regime to cease its aggression.

